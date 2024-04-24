Lets not be too over the top



No in fact lets go way, way waaaaay over the fucking top which the last page of this thread has certainly done, completely out of the blue when you compare the posts on the first half of the previous page.Hopefully over the summer when the spoilt kids on here calm down a little at missing out on the league we can get a more level headed appraisal of Robbo. He is not even the top 75% of our biggest problems at the minute. For starters, how about signing someone who the manager can trust to give Robbo a rest? Robbo is the only player other than Alisson over the last 2 weeks who has looked like a title winner before. Even VVD got embarrassed against the Ev.