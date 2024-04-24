« previous next »
Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)

DHRED

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
Hes been a fantastic servant for us and a cornerstone of Klopps tenure here, but he looked like a competition winner tonight.
disgraced cake

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:37:54 pm
Got a bit of stick in the transfer thread a few weeks ago for saying it but since 2020 it's just been like watching another player. I don't think he's ever got back to being anywhere near that level. Was hard watching some of his intended attacking contributions tonight, it really was. I think as much as anything we need to find the next Andy Robertson. I'd still have him around of course, think he can do a job over the next couple of years, move Kostas on, maybe see if you can get Beck/Chambers another good loan in them at an actually decent level in the process.

I really feel with Salah and Van Dijk their efforts have let them down, it's not really like that with Robbo, he's the same man he was, he's just not the same player. The amount of declines we've seen in line with Klopp's departure is enough to make anyone who's followed Klopp's great side over the years weep. I imagine this is what it felt like when Shanks' side looked past it at the turn of the 70s, despite albeit a completely different game filled with too many egos now.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:39:02 pm
Cant do two games a week anymore.
Studgotelli

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:39:40 pm
Lets not be too over the top, he still has a role to play here. Most assists ever for a full back in the PL.

He needs to improve his delivery but hes more than fine for another season or two even if not an automatic first choice.
Haggis36

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 24, 2024, 10:47:20 pm
He's injected a bit of energy/tempo into our play in recent games and he's one of the few senior players who looks like he's actually trying out there, so he deserves credit for that. He's pretty inconsistent these days though, capable of rolling back the years and putting in great performances, but the poor performances have been becoming more regular for probably going on 2 years now. He's played a huge amount of (very high intensity) football since signing for us, I think there's probably only a handful of others in the league who'd compare over the same time frame.

His quality on the ball is... a mixed bag.
TepidT2O

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 06:57:52 am
Aye aye. Another excellent player people have totally written off.
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 08:55:17 am
I think Edwards will be looking to cash in on Robertson while we can. He saw it with Henderson and never wanted to give him a new contract.

I wouldn't be surprised if you see the same. There are a lot of similarities between the two

Nin

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 09:35:04 am
To be fair he does put it on a plate at least once a game
kaesarsosei

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 09:58:03 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on April 24, 2024, 10:39:40 pm
Lets not be too over the top

No in fact lets go way, way waaaaay over the fucking top which the last page of this thread has certainly done, completely out of the blue when you compare the posts on the first half of the previous page.

Hopefully over the summer when the spoilt kids on here calm down a little at missing out on the league we can get a more level headed appraisal of Robbo. He is not even the top 75% of our biggest problems at the minute. For starters, how about signing someone who the manager can trust to give Robbo a rest? Robbo is the only player other than Alisson over the last 2 weeks who has looked like a title winner before. Even VVD got embarrassed against the Ev.
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:08:05 am
Think we sell Tsimikas this summer and get in better competition for Robertson. Ideally its someone in the 21-24 age range who can challenge Robertson next season but hopefully transition into 1st choice in following seasons.

Given Robertson is still a good left back I dont see  this summer as the time to replace him. However, his age and contract (2026) means we need to potentially start planning for the long term. I think that might happen this summer by replacing Tsimikas rather than Robertson though.
kaesarsosei

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.
killer-heels

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:17:14 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 26, 2024, 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.

Not good enough.
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:19:16 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 26, 2024, 10:10:07 am
What do people think of Antonee Robinson at Fulham? I don't watch them much but he looks a Robertson-lite and going by our last match his stats over the season look decent. Might not be technically good enough, I don't know.

Hell be 27 at the start of 2024/25 season.

Hell be expensive.

Doesnt seem like the profile of player weve gone after previously
Jookie

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:25:16 am
Ait-Nouri feels like a good PL left back option. Estupinan is good but on the older side of things at 26. Dont see him and Robertson as the right blend to transition gradually from one to the other as 1st choice.

Im sure theres loads of other suitable left backs across Europe. Leif Davis is an interesting player but jump from championship to Liverpool is probably too much. He does have 31 assists from left back in the last 2 league campaigns combined though.
killer-heels

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:27:45 am
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2024, 10:25:16 am
Ait-Nouri feels like a good PL left back option. Estupinan is good but on the older side of things at 26. Dont see him and Robertson as the right blend to transition gradually from one to the other as 1st choice.

Im sure theres loads of other suitable left backs across Europe. Leif Davis is an interesting player but jump from championship to Liverpool is probably too much. He does have 31 assists from left back in the last 2 league campaigns combined though.

Ait-Nouri and Maatsen are the obvious shouts.
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 10:31:29 am
If it's not us, I think another big club will be in for Ait-Nouri

I'm not the biggest admirer of Gomez, but I have to say we looked way more solid and calmer with him as LB than when Robertson returned

MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 11:05:03 am
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2024, 10:08:05 am
Think we sell Tsimikas this summer and get in better competition for Robertson. Ideally its someone in the 21-24 age range who can challenge Robertson next season but hopefully transition into 1st choice in following seasons.

Given Robertson is still a good left back I dont see  this summer as the time to replace him. However, his age and contract (2026) means we need to potentially start planning for the long term. I think that might happen this summer by replacing Tsimikas rather than Robertson though.
Robertson is a player that we should be looking to phase out. He's still a starter but someone younger can come in with a view to replacing him eventually.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 08:24:06 pm
Id be keeping Robbo, would love Beck to do a Bradley next season, hes done very well in Scotland, team of the year.
Gili Gulu

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 26, 2024, 09:07:37 pm
Quote from: DHRED on April 24, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
Hes been a fantastic servant for us and a cornerstone of Klopps tenure here, but he looked like a competition winner tonight.

So disappointing that the most experienced players who form the pool of Captains, Virgil, Trent, Mo and Robertson all had absolute shockers in a vital game. They've won everything in football, but completely lost their composure. Mind boggling.
JP!

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 01:42:35 pm
Fuck getting rid, make him captain.  Can argue with his output but not his desire and effort, unlike some.
Andar

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 01:58:35 pm
Quote from: JP! on April 27, 2024, 01:42:35 pm
Fuck getting rid, make him captain.  Can argue with his output but not his desire and effort, unlike some.

You can never fault his desire. Actually quite scary to think that if Van Dijk were to leave or have a long term injury, Trent would be the captain.

He struggles to take care of himself and his own game. How can he be relied on to lead a group of men that will be looking at him for authority?

Strange choice of vice captain when you have the likes of Robbo and Alisson more suitable for the role.
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: Andar on April 27, 2024, 01:58:35 pm
You can never fault his desire. Actually quite scary to think that if Van Dijk were to leave or have a long term injury, Trent would be the captain.

He struggles to take care of himself and his own game. How can he be relied on to lead a group of men that will be looking at him for authority?

Strange choice of vice captain when you have the likes of Robbo and Alisson more suitable for the role.

I dont think Trent should be captain or even vice captain, he just doesnt qualify for it for me, based on his lack of desire to defend with any kind of real heart and effort. Hardly an inspirational or leader type of figure. I hope Slot comes in with fresh eyes on our captains.

Ive been slightly critical of Robertson over the last couple of years with his one man presses and some mindless play at times, but cant fault his heart and desire, his legs are still there, for me, he is the least of our problems this summer and perhaps even a new manager with new ideas can extend his longevity.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 02:31:47 pm
Quote from: JP! on April 27, 2024, 01:42:35 pm
Fuck getting rid, make him captain.  Can argue with his output but not his desire and effort, unlike some.

Yep hes been the single reason in this slump for driving us forward and lifting the team, if only he wasn't pushing 30 now.
elkun

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 02:32:46 pm
Really good match from him today.
KC7

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
April 27, 2024, 02:36:58 pm
MOTM (for us anyway).

Him and Diaz were both quality down the left.

He's still a top player.
DangerScouse

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 5, 2024, 07:18:45 pm
Good man Robbo. Still has alot to offer.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 5, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Been our best player over the last month. Great to see him back in form.
SamLad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 5, 2024, 09:56:12 pm
maybe I'm mis-remembering, but has our form in recent games fallen off a cliff each time he's been subbed off?
gerrardisgod

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 5, 2024, 10:37:20 pm
Still our best source of energy, the loss of prime Mane has been massive on his all round gamebut hes still offering the over/underlaps like no other player does.
William Regal

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 6, 2024, 02:22:40 pm
Quality player, still one of our best, a leader who sets standards and demands the same of those around him.  If we are planning a new left back over the summer in the likes of Robinson or Ait-Nouri, then it should be at the expense of Tsmikas not Robertson (not that Tsmikas as ever let us down).
Yorkykopite

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 6, 2024, 06:24:06 pm
I was ready to write his epitaph at the end of the season. A foolish thought. Robbo isn't finished. Far from it. I loved his stuff yesterday.
jepovic

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 7, 2024, 08:59:12 am
This game illustrates how important the full backs are for our attacks. Robbo bombing down the flank creates overloads and space for the LW. Trent played more wide than he has done in a long while, and suddenly Salah looks lively.

* At the first goal, Robbo made a run into the box, drawing Kulusevski with him and opening a space into which Gakpo could move and release his cross.
* Second goal is Trent and Robbo combining
* Fourth goal starts with a cross from Robbo.

With Gomez at LB and Trent inverting, things could have gone very differently. This was a classic use of FBs from Klopp.
Draex

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
May 7, 2024, 10:20:44 am
Quote from: jepovic on May  7, 2024, 08:59:12 am
This game illustrates how important the full backs are for our attacks. Robbo bombing down the flank creates overloads and space for the LW. Trent played more wide than he has done in a long while, and suddenly Salah looks lively.

* At the first goal, Robbo made a run into the box, drawing Kulusevski with him and opening a space into which Gakpo could move and release his cross.
* Second goal is Trent and Robbo combining
* Fourth goal starts with a cross from Robbo.

With Gomez at LB and Trent inverting, things could have gone very differently. This was a classic use of FBs from Klopp.

Yeah I don't get it, it's like we are being stubborn in the face of evidence to the contrary. The inverting worked for a time but we've looked so much better when we had Bradley staying wide, likewise Robbo.
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 11:20:58 am
Quote from: Draex on April 24, 2024, 10:39:02 pm
Cant do two games a week anymore.
injury scare with Cotland.
Seems similar to Firmino & Gini.
Body is starting to break down after years of high intensity
does seem that the intensity we play at players can decline quite early. Fab,Mane both early decline too
VVD still good but covers far less metres
