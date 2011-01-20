« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 706457 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6200 on: August 19, 2023, 08:13:46 pm »
Robbo's best game in a long while. Looks so much more comfortable in his traditional lb role.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,191
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6201 on: August 19, 2023, 08:14:01 pm »
Thought him and Szobo carried us with their energy after the red. Hes still boss.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,210
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6202 on: August 20, 2023, 08:17:43 am »
Was the Robbo of old, a proper warrior, winning every duel he went into (bar the first one).

Did seem he played more like a left back, but could be wrong.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,653
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6203 on: August 20, 2023, 09:57:05 am »
Got plenty of support in the ground, thankfully none of the bellends ripping into him constantly on here won't have been there.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6204 on: August 20, 2023, 10:37:48 pm »
He looked good his ball progession down the left way pretty good it seemed. Timing better with Diaz.
Still have concerns but his ball winning numbers are still good etc. Want to see him with Midfield functioning better in front of him
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6205 on: August 20, 2023, 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 20, 2023, 10:37:48 pm
He looked good his ball progession down the left way pretty good it seemed. Timing better with Diaz.
Still have concerns but his ball winning numbers are still good etc. Want to see him with Midfield functioning better in front of him

Had a superb understanding with Mane, every reason to suspect he and Diaz can fashion something similar, over time...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,745
  • YNWA
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6206 on: August 20, 2023, 10:58:09 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 20, 2023, 09:57:05 am
Got plenty of support in the ground, thankfully none of the bellends ripping into him constantly on here won't have been there.

Agreed. Helped that he was boss yesterday as well. But the Anfield crowd showed him great love as well. Loved it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6207 on: August 21, 2023, 08:01:40 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 20, 2023, 10:49:05 pm
Had a superb understanding with Mane, every reason to suspect he and Diaz can fashion something similar, over time...
Diaz plays more in wider spaces and Mane was more in the half spaces so that probably a bigger difference. Robertson overlapping more is better then underlapping.
As long his ball progression, defensive stays good with his set piece delivery should be good for now. I dont really expect him to get replaced during this season even with some concerns with how he going age and how his fit within the setup of the team going be.
His understanding with Diaz should be getting better though.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6208 on: August 21, 2023, 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 21, 2023, 08:01:40 am
Diaz plays more in wider spaces and Mane was more in the half spaces so that probably a bigger difference. Robertson overlapping more is better then underlapping.
As long his ball progression, defensive stays good with his set piece delivery should be good for now. I dont really expect him to get replaced during this season even with some concerns with how he going age and how his fit within the setup of the team going be.
His understanding with Diaz should be getting better though.


Agreed on Diaz playing wider than Mane, good point.

Diaz's positioning may shift more into the half space as well as he plays his way back from the injury.

Mo playing very wide and Diaz playing very wide both does invite underlaps, although Szobozlai and Mac Allister are both mobiel enough to make those runs instead of the wide defenders.

I'd still argue that the general point that Robertson and Diaz developing a better understanding of each other has a good chance of occurring over time...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6209 on: August 21, 2023, 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 21, 2023, 01:29:41 pm
Agreed on Diaz playing wider than Mane, good point.

Diaz's positioning may shift more into the half space as well as he plays his way back from the injury.

Mo playing very wide and Diaz playing very wide both does invite underlaps, although Szobozlai and Mac Allister are both mobiel enough to make those runs instead of the wide defenders.

I'd still argue that the general point that Robertson and Diaz developing a better understanding of each other has a good chance of occurring over time...
The Plan seems to be having the Wingers in wider spaces over the half space more of the time.
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai going be in the half spaces more,. Trent and Robertson both help protect the counter more and also pick the spots to get ahead of the ball too. There going be interchanging at times too.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6210 on: August 22, 2023, 01:49:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 21, 2023, 11:21:50 pm
The Plan seems to be having the Wingers in wider spaces over the half space more of the time.
Mac Allister and Szoboszlai going be in the half spaces more,. Trent and Robertson both help protect the counter more and also pick the spots to get ahead of the ball too. There going be interchanging at times too.

Yep, looks that way on all counts...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6211 on: August 27, 2023, 09:03:10 pm »
Whats happened to him? Since the change in system, he's been awful, especially today, before Virgils send off. Did a little better after that.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6212 on: August 27, 2023, 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on August 27, 2023, 09:03:10 pm
Whats happened to him? Since the change in system, he's been awful, especially today, before Virgils send off. Did a little better after that.
Really? I thought he was excellent today.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6213 on: August 27, 2023, 09:04:09 pm »
Hes not a great passer of the ball, he needs to be the outlet, not trying to give the ball to the outlet. But he did a lot well today.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6214 on: August 27, 2023, 09:08:15 pm »
Thought he was great 2nd half to be honest.  Probably a good situation for him where we needed his legs and hard work.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,694
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6215 on: August 27, 2023, 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Wool on August 27, 2023, 09:03:44 pm
Really? I thought he was excellent today.

he had plenty of energy/made challenges but his distribution and ball retention was shockingly bad today

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,333
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6216 on: August 28, 2023, 12:59:37 am »
Newcastle clearly wanted him to end up with the ball if at all possible and he did struggle with that. Honestly I don't think anyone thought distribution was ever the strongest part of Robbo's game. I was more concerned that physically he was looking rough in pre-season and the Chelsea game but these last two games have proven that wrong I think, he's looked pretty good and competitive.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6217 on: August 28, 2023, 04:06:25 am »
Played a great second half today, but i really didnt like what hes done before that this season. You can clearly see hes lost a step, often late to tackles. Maybe a bit isolated defensively because he does not have Mane tracking back with him all the time anymore.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6218 on: August 28, 2023, 12:57:41 pm »
Keeps giving the ball away. Not offering enough elsewhere to make up for it.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6219 on: August 28, 2023, 01:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on August 28, 2023, 12:57:41 pm
Keeps giving the ball away. Not offering enough elsewhere to make up for it.
His late giveaway led to that last minute freekick. A simple pass would have avoided it. I remember saying last season that he's the least press-resistant player in our defence. Tsimikas is better technically and he's decent on his right peg which gives him more options but Robbo is better physically so I'd rotate them depending on the game.
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6220 on: August 28, 2023, 01:21:27 pm »
He is approaching the end of his peak, and the change in our tactics doesnt help at all. We are trying to play out from the back more and he is definitely not good enough for that and he is always the one who loses the ball. He is also required to cover more at the back but he is not used to that as well, always a step slower than required. Today if he read the game good enough, he should run back faster to cover the middle of our box and VVD would not receive a red card for his foul.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • Stargazer
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6221 on: August 28, 2023, 02:32:18 pm »
I reckon he needs a breather. Physically he's not what he used to be. His undying energy to shuttle up and down the wings were his best attributes, and it is clearly waning. But I am more worried about his decision-making these days. His choice of passes often leave me scratching my head. Well at least his corners are getting past the first man these days.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6222 on: August 28, 2023, 02:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on August 28, 2023, 02:32:18 pm
I reckon he needs a breather. Physically he's not what he used to be. His undying energy to shuttle up and down the wings were his best attributes, and it is clearly waning. But I am more worried about his decision-making these days. His choice of passes often leave me scratching my head. Well at least his corners are getting past the first man these days.

His ball playing and decision making have never been his best attributes.  It's always been his willingness to get up and down the field along with a great final ball.  He does struggle when we are trying to play out of the back and I think more and more teams are going to force us in his direction. 
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6223 on: August 28, 2023, 02:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on August 28, 2023, 02:32:18 pm
I reckon he needs a breather. Physically he's not what he used to be. His undying energy to shuttle up and down the wings were his best attributes, and it is clearly waning. But I am more worried about his decision-making these days. His choice of passes often leave me scratching my head. Well at least his corners are getting past the first man these days.

Yes he seems to have decided that hitting the first man is not useful but now thinks that a ballooned corner over nearly everyone is better. How are our players are meant to get any advantage when everyone is just watching the ball sail over them and waiting for it to drop? One of these days a whipped in corner will make an appearance.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6224 on: August 28, 2023, 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on August 28, 2023, 02:32:18 pm
I reckon he needs a breather.

What do you mean by a breather?

Its 3rd game of the season and 1 week apart each game. No player should be starting games tired.

Do you man hes not capable of 90mins anymore and needs ebbing in 60-70 mins to allow him to get a breather but also play at full tilt for a shorter duration?

I dont necessarily agree with either but seen a few people suggest Robertson needs a breather and not actually sure what people mean.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,191
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6225 on: August 28, 2023, 03:12:25 pm »
Actually thought he was fine again yesterday, once we went down to ten. Same as the week before, maybe not requiring as much energy from him, but he was just solid.
Logged
AHA!

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6226 on: September 3, 2023, 06:46:23 pm »
Brilliant game by him today. Completed 95 out of 100 passes. He is adjusting to this role very well making later runs etc.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6227 on: September 3, 2023, 06:48:35 pm »
Yeah, he was on it today. :thumbup
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6228 on: September 3, 2023, 06:59:12 pm »
Really good in both his Anfield appearances today, and unlike at Chelsea and Newcastle, he retained the ball a lot better. Its clearly been targeted in training as an area of improvement and hes been working on it, because his decision making and retention were both much, much better today. Defended well too.

Sitting in the lower Kenny very close to pitch side, you could also hear him being really vocal and live-coaching Quansah through his decision making processes and actions. Impressive leadership from Robbo and an excellent performance.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6229 on: September 3, 2023, 07:19:42 pm »
Hé set the tempo and led by example in the first half
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6230 on: September 3, 2023, 07:33:27 pm »
Robbo was my man of the match at half time. Completely shut down that left side, even with Luis giving the ball away a couple of times. And like DS says, he made sure Quansah was secure in what he was doing. Captain's performance.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,843
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6231 on: September 3, 2023, 08:16:19 pm »
Getting to grips with being a LCB.
Logged

Offline Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6232 on: September 3, 2023, 08:16:35 pm »
Best game from him in quite some time. Looks to be full of energy.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #6233 on: Today at 02:06:37 am »
Great cross, great finish. That's what happens when your defenders get into dangerous areas. Goals can happen.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 