He is approaching the end of his peak, and the change in our tactics doesnt help at all. We are trying to play out from the back more and he is definitely not good enough for that and he is always the one who loses the ball. He is also required to cover more at the back but he is not used to that as well, always a step slower than required. Today if he read the game good enough, he should run back faster to cover the middle of our box and VVD would not receive a red card for his foul.