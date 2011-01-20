Really good in both his Anfield appearances today, and unlike at Chelsea and Newcastle, he retained the ball a lot better. Its clearly been targeted in training as an area of improvement and hes been working on it, because his decision making and retention were both much, much better today. Defended well too.
Sitting in the lower Kenny very close to pitch side, you could also hear him being really vocal and live-coaching Quansah through his decision making processes and actions. Impressive leadership from Robbo and an excellent performance.