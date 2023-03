I thought Robertson was alright tonight. There were way worse performances out there.



He's still way off his best. But we'd have been down 3-2 at half-time if not for his brilliant clearance. It's his attacking that's not been great. So often crossing into the first man, winning a corner which he takes and promptly fires again into the first man. Don't think Nunez and him have any chemistry and Nunez never plays him in when he makes the overlapping run.