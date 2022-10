Football these days is incredibly intense and tactical. We are basically playing with 10 men with Milner and one CM. No back four can function in such a system. Our FBs have to run more than ever to make the ground up and CBs consistently exposed over the top. Robertson, Gomez, Trent, Mo, Fabinho are being completely failed by the system. Of course they all look terrible, and possibly are struggling to stay motivated as a result? Itís a thankless task.



The club fucked up massively and we have to hope Thiago stays fit and Arthur is half decent until the transfer window.