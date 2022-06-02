looked knackered tonight. hell finally get some well deserved rest.and he wont be going to the qatar so its good news for us, although I really wanted him to qualify and captain scotland at the wc
I'm gutted for him and the Scots but he has played a lot of football at such an intense level - put your feet up lad
I bet he wishes he could put his feet up - Scotland play again on Wednesday, then Saturday, then Tuesday. Even if he's rested for one or more of these I guess there's still all the media work to do with being the team captain. Great in terms of rest at least that he'll have the world cup time off (and that he's not also playing Sunday in the playoff final). This June international schedule is crazy.
Thiago - we don't know if Thiago will even be in the Spain squad at this point. didn't they drop him recently (he wasn't injured at the time)?Hendo - I think there's a (very slim) chance he'll retire before the squad is announced. if he does go, I think he'll be there in a moral-support role, doubt he'd get many minutes (barring injuries that is). it's pretty clear Southgate prefers others like Rice and Phillips. I hope he stays the hell away.
Henderson will be 32 in June. Surely he should be hanging up his boots international wise. Surely will help to prolong his club football career. Same with Thiago.I know it's the players call at the end of the day but unless declan rice or Phillips are injured I just don't see him getting much playing time under Southgate.
It's his last chance at a World Cup. He'll either call it a day after it, or may stick it out until the next Euros.Gerrard went to the World Cup at 34 and then retired.
I think this is correct. I suspect that he will just leave it open after the World Cup and see how long he can go. The reality is that I don't think he's getting picked again after the World Cup. Hopefully he can go well and achieve success, and then call curtains on his England time to focus on his club career.
Every time a players thread comes to the top now I think its him trying to force a move cos hes not getting paid enough Phew.
Hope he gets a 3-4 week rest.
Congrat's to Robbo and Mrs Robbo.
Yes, that's Adam Lama.
Which one is his Missus?
Fucking cool bastards! Thiago being there just shows you how he's integrated into the squad.
