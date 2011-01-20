I thought Roberston had a great game last night.



His standards over the last few years have been incredibly high. I do think he's been a bit inconsistent at times this season. Despite his assist record, at times this season his distribution has been below those very high standards he set previously. I also think he's been dribbled past easily (diving in) or culpable for a few goals in recent weeks. Something that very rarely happened in previous seasons.



That's not necessarily a reflection of poor play. It's a reflection of the very high standards and consistency he's shown previously. He'd dipped below that occasionally. That coupled with Tsimikas' emergence has probably brought a bit of pressure his way. The 2 goal we conceded on Saturday probably added an immediate pressure.



I thought Robertson's response was excellent lat night. He was best player 2nd half. Probably not overall but he was the difference make when we had a slight wobble at the start of the 2nd half. That shows great character and is a testament to the player and character he is.