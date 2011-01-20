« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 582280 times)

Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5080 on: April 20, 2022, 01:22:46 am »
Quote from: jckliew on April 20, 2022, 01:10:11 am
He has outshone Trent in the last few games in assists.

Robbo even gave Hannibal Lecter a few digs in the back there at the end!!. He gave him plenty of it into the back for 30 yards along the sideline. Nice to see that bit of grit come out after the few tackles Sideshow Bob put in.
Online Persephone

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5081 on: April 20, 2022, 07:14:32 am »
The eyes he gave Virgil when he misplaced a pass. :lmao
Offline jckliew

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5082 on: April 20, 2022, 11:13:11 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 20, 2022, 01:22:46 am
Robbo even gave Hannibal Lecter a few digs in the back there at the end!!. He gave him plenty of it into the back for 30 yards along the sideline. Nice to see that bit of grit come out after the few tackles Sideshow Bob put in.
Love it when he gave Messi a hair massage last time. Could not stop laughing!
Offline Asam

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5083 on: April 20, 2022, 11:15:43 am »

Incredible performance from Robbo, hes such a driving force
Offline Sangria

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5084 on: April 20, 2022, 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: howes hound on April 20, 2022, 01:07:35 am
After Saturday's game I said Robbo was worrying me lately, too many turnovers starting counter-attacks. Today he was brilliant in every respect, his spirit. leadership, aggressiveness, wise use of the ball. It was his tackle leading to our 3rd goal that fired the whole team into a strong finish. When Robbo plays with confidence and positivity, getting right on the edge but not going over it, he's a star.

Saw a few of those yesterday. Such as the turnover from Robertson reading the pass to Elanga that led to a counterattack and Mane's goal.
Offline Jookie

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5085 on: April 20, 2022, 12:27:38 pm »
I thought Roberston had a great game last night.

His standards over the last few years have been incredibly high. I do think he's been a bit inconsistent at times this season.  Despite his assist record, at times this season his distribution has been below those very high standards he set previously. I also think he's been dribbled past easily (diving in) or culpable for a few goals in recent weeks. Something that very rarely happened in previous seasons.

That's not necessarily a reflection of poor play. It's a reflection of the very high standards and consistency he's shown previously. He'd dipped below that occasionally. That coupled with Tsimikas' emergence has probably brought a bit of pressure his way. The 2 goal we conceded on Saturday probably added an immediate pressure.

I thought Robertson's response was excellent lat night. He was best player 2nd half. Probably not overall but he was the difference make when we had a slight wobble at the start of the 2nd half. That shows great character and is a testament to the player and character he is.
Offline Rusty

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5086 on: April 20, 2022, 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on April 20, 2022, 07:14:32 am
The eyes he gave Virgil when he misplaced a pass. :lmao

Hahaha I noticed that too, was hilarious to see Big Virg on the receiving end of a stare as ferocious as the ones he gives out to everyone else :D
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5087 on: April 20, 2022, 05:13:25 pm »
That performance was more like "Robertson just fucking Manutd"
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5088 on: April 20, 2022, 08:23:50 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on April 20, 2022, 11:13:11 am
Love it when he gave Messi a hair massage last time. Could not stop laughing!

Best player in the world? - Youre in Anfield now boy
Stuff like that wins games, you need a little of the dark arts at the right time.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5089 on: April 21, 2022, 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 20, 2022, 08:23:50 pm
Best player in the world? - Youre in Anfield now boy
Stuff like that wins games, you need a little of the dark arts at the right time.

We're gathering a Cohort of the Dark Arts, Robbo committing Robbories, Jota the Emperor of Snide, Milner goes hunting for anything that moves, Hendo using the Dark Side of the Force to make Penandes cry...
Offline jambutty

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5090 on: April 22, 2022, 06:28:52 pm »
Online duvva

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 05:52:06 pm »
The new Alan Kennedy
Online Ghost Town

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm »
Were sleekit towering brilliant beastie
