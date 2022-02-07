« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 571055 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5040 on: February 7, 2022, 12:31:26 pm »
Err didn't Robertson provide an assist........again.........
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5041 on: February 7, 2022, 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  7, 2022, 10:42:22 am
He'll need to be on his mettle because Tsimikas is some footballer. I thought there was a noticeable drop-off yesterday after Robbo came on. He didn't do anything particularly wrong but he wasn't at the same level as the lad he replaced. I don't think I'ver ever seen a left back like Tsimikas who absolutely refuses to surrender the ball. It's not just that his passing is accurate and incisive, it's that he has a steely determination to come away with the ball even when he's been sent to the ground. It sticks to him. The lad is also fierce in 50-50s - both on the ground and aerially. Very reminiscent of Ronnie Whelan in that respect.

It's great for Liverpool that we have two of the best left backs in European football. It'll be hard to satisfy them both though.
during the game yesterday I was trying to remember when anyone's been able to fight the ball off him, he just doesn't let it happen.  I'm sure every team in the league is wondering "how the hell did we not sign him!"
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5042 on: February 9, 2022, 08:25:56 am »
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5043 on: February 24, 2022, 12:50:51 am »
1 assist behind Mo & Trent which is mad as he started the season rather quietly on the assist front. He's actually played 400 minutes less with 4 fewer appearances.

League assists

21/22:
Trent 10
Robertson 9

20/21:
Trent 7
Robertson 7

19/20:
Trent 13
Robertson 12

18/19:
Trent 12
Robertson 11

You fancy both to break their own records again this year, I wonder if Trent sneaks it again ;D
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5044 on: February 27, 2022, 08:21:56 pm »
The fucking look on his face when he stood up to take his penalty.

He's got to be our next captain.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5045 on: February 27, 2022, 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on February 27, 2022, 08:21:56 pm
The fucking look on his face when he stood up to take his penalty.

He's got to be our next captain.

We have a team of captains. Even young Harvey. Warriors who lead by example.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5046 on: March 5, 2022, 07:40:25 pm »
Thought he was great at both ends of the pitch, the tackle on Bowen was amazing.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5047 on: March 5, 2022, 07:40:58 pm »
Robbo definitely got an oil change in the beginning of the year.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5048 on: March 5, 2022, 07:53:35 pm »
Outstanding.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5049 on: March 5, 2022, 08:38:16 pm »
Excellent today, with and without the ball. His energy levels are ridiculous.
« Reply #5050 on: March 6, 2022, 02:18:56 am »
Saved us TWICE in the match. Tackled Bowen and Antonio on a one on one with Ali. Magnifique!  Our Scottish engine!
« Reply #5051 on: March 6, 2022, 02:35:12 am »
The ground he made up on getting to Antonio was phenomenal.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 05:21:13 pm »
Delighted he's back to his best.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm »
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!  :)
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Robbo ... for the love of God lad, learn to keep your shots down !!  :)
He's due to hammer one in, they'll need a new net.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
He's due to hammer one in, they'll need a new net.

Needs to go have a cuppa with John Arne Riise....
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 05:23:07 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm
Needs to go have a cuppa with John Arne Riise....

You mean Riiseeeeeaaaaaaa
