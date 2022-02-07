He'll need to be on his mettle because Tsimikas is some footballer. I thought there was a noticeable drop-off yesterday after Robbo came on. He didn't do anything particularly wrong but he wasn't at the same level as the lad he replaced. I don't think I'ver ever seen a left back like Tsimikas who absolutely refuses to surrender the ball. It's not just that his passing is accurate and incisive, it's that he has a steely determination to come away with the ball even when he's been sent to the ground. It sticks to him. The lad is also fierce in 50-50s - both on the ground and aerially. Very reminiscent of Ronnie Whelan in that respect.



It's great for Liverpool that we have two of the best left backs in European football. It'll be hard to satisfy them both though.



during the game yesterday I was trying to remember when anyone's been able to fight the ball off him, he just doesn't let it happen. I'm sure every team in the league is wondering "how the hell did we not sign him!"