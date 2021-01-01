that thread was open for a while and was reopened.
So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its on (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.
You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).
Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).
I agree with jepvics take really. I mean, the whole thing is daft too me, the concept of buying a link to an image - and the prices some will pay, defo goes down the route of more money than sense.
But really, I dont see people shitting on him, they just arent impressed with him doing this! I suspect if the was trying to flog some shit, but actually tangible merchandise himself people wouldnt be raving about that either. The NFT itself is crap, its just so rubbish looking, like a cheap Topps trading card.
Like I say though, got to get used to it, as its going to become very much a thing, but discussion of it is good!