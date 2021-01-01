« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 560171 times)

Offline wige

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 04:20:07 pm »
The environmental criticisms related to this just strike me as plain weird to be honest. It feels very much like people have an uneducated/un-informed opinion of everything related to NFTs, potentially based on recent media coverage. I've never seen any of our footballers/players criticised for the environmental impacts of them driving a Ferrari for example. I doubt few very people criticising this promotion from Robertson could articulate what a blockchain is, let alone which one these particular NFTs are sold on, what that 'chains environmental impact actually is or the actual price to buy one of the specific Robertson NFTs he's hawking.

As the world becomes more and more digital the younger generations will value these sorts of things much more highly - in exactly the same way that people view unique pieces of art, fashion etc. Maybe as an investment, maybe to enhance a unique online identity, or just to fit in with the latest fads in their social groups.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 04:34:33 pm »
Sell him now. Tsimikas is better anyway.
Offline emitime

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 04:47:38 pm »
I feel like there should be a full disclosure requirement in this thread for if you're personally 'invested' in cryptocurrencies..
Offline CraigDS

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:47:38 pm
I feel like there should be a full disclosure requirement in this thread for if you're personally 'invested' in cryptocurrencies..

Why? This is a separate crypto on its own smart chain. Its not Bitcoin or one of the other well known coins.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm »
This is a long watch but worth it for getting clued up on NFTs, and how ridiculous they are.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VsgT5gfMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VsgT5gfMc</a>

EDIT: can't get it to embed for some reason.... her'e the URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_VsgT5gfMc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm by Elmo! »
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm »
This will inevitably descend into another crypto thread and get the thread locked but for all the vegan eco warriors here complaining about Robbo, maybe you should learn what proof of stake is before whining about environmental impact.

Seen more posts on this than there was on Greenwood.
Online Tobelius

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 11:50:26 am
But with NFTs you can only purchase them using crypto anyway.

Can't pretend i really understand this stuff,but to me sounds like buying nothing with nothing.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
Seen more posts on this than there was on Greenwood.

That's because discussion of the Greenwood thing is not permitted by the mods for legal reasons.
Offline jepovic

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 31, 2022, 05:00:58 pm
What's the point of the Mona Lisa?

What's the point of a t-shirt made by M&S vs Gucci?

All subjective.
NFTs are not the actual images, theyre hyperlinks to where a copy of the image is stored. You buy an encrypted hyperlink.
So its not like selling the mona lisa, its like selling maps showing directions to the Louvre.
Plus whatever junk the block chain throws in.

Its not illegal so Robbo has the right to do it, and we have the right to mock him.
In fact, I'd say we have the obligation to mock him
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
Thie thing I don't get, having taken a look at his NFTs, is that the whole idea of Non Fungible Tokens is that they are supposed to be.... non-fungible. Unlike money for example where 1 pound is the same as another pound, I don't care which pound I have, each NFT is supposed to be unique.

Robbo seems to be selling 2021 identical NFTs. 1 Robbo NFT is completely interchangeable with another Robbo NFT. It's entirely fungible.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm »
Just Fucking Robertson... :lickin
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm
That's because discussion of the Greenwood thing is not permitted by the mods for legal reasons.
that thread was open for a while and was reopened.

So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its on (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.

You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).

Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).
Offline El Lobo

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
that thread was open for a while and was reopened.

So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its ona (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.

You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).

Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).

Cant wait to buy a nft of real-estate. Do I get to just click a link so I can look at a nice house somewhere?  ;D

Anyway, I dont think anyone is shitting on Robbo. 

I agree that this will become very much a regular thing, but no reason to just sit back and accept it wihout discussion to be honest. And maybe people will learn something new, as indeed that youtube vid a few posts up did. And I mean those in the pro and against camp may learn something.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm »
Offline scatman

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm
Cant wait to buy a nft of real-estate. Do I get to just click a link so I can look at a nice house somewhere?  ;D

Anyway, I dont think anyone is shitting on Robbo. 

I agree that this will become very much a regular thing, but no reason to just sit back and accept it wihout discussion to be honest. And maybe people will learn something new, as indeed that youtube vid a few posts up did. And I mean those in the pro and against camp may learn something.

Haha no, more in the sense that it holds deeds/ledgers for land/housing like a registry but online and easily visible to all. There's good videos on how it could be accomplished but of course also disadvantages.
Jepovic had the right comment in terms of how to react to but did you read some of the crap on the previous pages
Offline Red Raw

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm
This is a long watch but worth it for getting clued up on NFTs, and how ridiculous they are.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i_VsgT5gfMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i_VsgT5gfMc</a>

EDIT: can't get it to embed for some reason.... her'e the URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_VsgT5gfMc
How's that? :)
Offline Max_powers

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm »
My biggest problem with this stuff is that selling URLs to fans for real money is kinda immoral. Fake digital scarcity is some bullcrap. This behaviour normalizes fake scarcity.

Fake scarcity is crap in general and has terrible environmental/social impacts. I live in a city that has had exploding homelessness. Yet you see that the Facebook marketplace is full of people selling Air Jordan's, Yeezys and Pokemon cards for 100-1000s of dollars. We are literally finacializing everything URLs, shoes, kids toys while our society is as unequal as it has ever been.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm
How's that? :)

Ta!

I've embedded hundreds of YT videos here and know exactly how to do it.... but wouldn't play for.

How did you get this one to work??
Offline Red Berry

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm
Thie thing I don't get, having taken a look at his NFTs, is that the whole idea of Non Fungible Tokens is that they are supposed to be.... non-fungible. Unlike money for example where 1 pound is the same as another pound, I don't care which pound I have, each NFT is supposed to be unique.

Robbo seems to be selling 2021 identical NFTs. 1 Robbo NFT is completely interchangeable with another Robbo NFT. It's entirely fungible.

So it's an EFT?  ;D

Personally, I think this is a separate issue from Robbo the footballer, so if people insist on discussing it, it should be split from this topic. Mods?
Offline S

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm

You should sell this post as an NFT.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
that thread was open for a while and was reopened.

So far we've had someone comparing him to Boris. People who've no idea what NFTs are complaining about him, who've no idea about the blockchain its on (its not one that requires mining) and suddenly that being about a trip to Dubai to play golf.

You actually posted some good information (Coffeezilla makes great content and exposes a lot of scams - especially those Paul brother chancers). Here's my disclaimer - i don't own or intend to own any NFTs. I think they are a bad investment in their current guise (images) however tokenisation means we'll see possibly registries of NFTs for other things (regulated ie real estate, music).

Anyway always nice to see our fans shit on a player, can't wait to see the reaction once Adidas and Nike start forcing the other players in our team to take part (as they will seeing as Adidas already do them).

I agree with jepvics take really. I mean, the whole thing is daft too me, the concept of buying a link to an image - and the prices some will pay, defo goes down the route of more money than sense.

But really, I dont see people shitting on him, they just arent impressed with him doing this! I suspect if the was trying to flog some shit, but actually tangible merchandise himself people wouldnt be raving about that either. The NFT itself is crap, its just so rubbish looking, like a cheap Topps trading card.

Like I say though, got to get used to it, as its going to become very much a thing, but discussion of it is good!
Offline MBL?

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 pm »
Its a pyramid scheme as far as i can see. Loads of famous people are being paid to market these things. I dont believe Andy is the sort to do this knowingly but it should be made very clear that this shit is not acceptable.

I dont think its the same as some of the other crypto where it is more organic in how theyve come about and increased in value to a certain extent.
Online Elmo!

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
I agree with jepvics take really. I mean, the whole thing is daft too me, the concept of buying a link to an image - and the prices some will pay, defo goes down the route of more money than sense.

But really, I dont see people shitting on him, they just arent impressed with him doing this! I suspect if the was trying to flog some shit, but actually tangible merchandise himself people wouldnt be raving about that either. The NFT itself is crap, its just so rubbish looking, like a cheap Topps trading card.

Like I say though, got to get used to it, as its going to become very much a thing, but discussion of it is good!

To be honest, the worst thing about it is he has teamed up with Luke Shaw to do it.  ;D
Offline Red Raw

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm
Ta!

I've embedded hundreds of YT videos here and know exactly how to do it.... but wouldn't play for.

How did you get this one to work??
I thought you had.

You missed the 'i_' off when you reformatted the youtube url on this one. Flash frame size was 500,400 too.  :)
Offline semit5

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm »
The more I read the more I have no idea what it means so I think ill just ignore it and itll pass
Offline lamad

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
While personally I see the NFT business as a load of nonsense, they have been hyped and are with us for now, albeit in a niche marketplace. The thing is that I don't really think this comes from a player's mind: Their agents and pr people probably present them with side business propositions every week and they pick whatever makes the most money (or for any other variable reason). NFTs are presented as hip and scream 'look I am in on the digital revolution'.
The price tags some things have and that are being paid for and shilled for these days makes you shake your head and not just in the case of NFTs: Repeatedly I have read and seen reports about so called water sommeliers and bottles of water that are worth four figure sums because they mix two mineral waters and this tastes oh so cool and edgy.
It's the state of the world, so yeah, makes you roll your eyes and I absolutely think he should get shit for it (and I say this about my favourite current player in our squad). There are worse things to get angry at though, lots of way worse things.
Offline cipher

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4987 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
Came to read the Robertson thread and found a lot of...



...decided it was time to...

Offline MBL?

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
You sound like you think NFTs are a good thing or at least not bad? Please explain to us how this is the case?

There seems to be a few people in here coming on to take the piss but no explanation is forthcoming?
Offline jckliew

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 02:33:27 am »
Non Fungible Scottish Engine
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 02:41:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
I agree with jepvics take really. I mean, the whole thing is daft too me, the concept of buying a link to an image - and the prices some will pay, defo goes down the route of more money than sense.

But really, I dont see people shitting on him, they just arent impressed with him doing this! I suspect if the was trying to flog some shit, but actually tangible merchandise himself people wouldnt be raving about that either. The NFT itself is crap, its just so rubbish looking, like a cheap Topps trading card.

Like I say though, got to get used to it, as its going to become very much a thing, but discussion of it is good!

Really though, whats the difference between buying a NFT, like the one Robbo has promoted, and a Topps trading card.  I have thousands of baseball cards from the 80s that are absolutely worthless.  The only difference is that we are now in a digital world. 
Offline Max_powers

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 03:49:25 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:41:07 am
Really though, whats the difference between buying a NFT, like the one Robbo has promoted, and a Topps trading card.  I have thousands of baseball cards from the 80s that are absolutely worthless.  The only difference is that we are now in a digital world.

The main difference is that technically you have nothing. Just a receipt that you bought the card that may or may not exist in 30 years' time. You will likely pay a significant amount more than a Topps card for one of these as well.

The card can be minted by anyone and not just Topps. Trading the card can sometimes (depending on the blockchain) release a family home monthly carbon emission in a few minutes. And the trading card market is rife with blatant art theft, money laundering and scams.

Otherwise, it's exactly the same.

Offline lamonti

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 04:53:11 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm
Can't pretend i really understand this stuff,but to me sounds like buying nothing with nothing.

Except you gave your actual useful money to someone along the way to afford this transaction of nothing for nothing.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 06:38:37 am »
How do you display this art in your home? Do you need one of those digital photo frames?
