While personally I see the NFT business as a load of nonsense, they have been hyped and are with us for now, albeit in a niche marketplace. The thing is that I don't really think this comes from a player's mind: Their agents and pr people probably present them with side business propositions every week and they pick whatever makes the most money (or for any other variable reason). NFTs are presented as hip and scream 'look I am in on the digital revolution'.

The price tags some things have and that are being paid for and shilled for these days makes you shake your head and not just in the case of NFTs: Repeatedly I have read and seen reports about so called water sommeliers and bottles of water that are worth four figure sums because they mix two mineral waters and this tastes oh so cool and edgy.

It's the state of the world, so yeah, makes you roll your eyes and I absolutely think he should get shit for it (and I say this about my favourite current player in our squad). There are worse things to get angry at though, lots of way worse things.