Offline reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,384
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm »
I've still no idea what they are as in what's the point?

Is it a picture? 

What is it for?

What does it do?

Why would you want it?

Is it one of these influencer things, where a nobody tells another nobody they should have it and then everyone has one?



Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,465
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:19:28 pm
They're not actually unique digital images though. They're 'unique' digital receipts to say you've bought the image. You can copy the actual image all you want. Or you could even make a different receipt to say you bought that same image.

And if that makes it sound like you're buying something with absolutely no value whatsoever, then you are correct.
Yes you're correct, I phrased it badly. It's not the digital file itself that is unique, but the ownership right of the 'original' if you want to call it that. What you might call the certificate of authenticity, which proves that YOU own the original item.

Yes in many ways NFTs can be said to be worthless and can be a big scam, but there are potential legitimate uses, such as an artist selling a piece of digital art once, for a high value, and one person owning that original piece, however many 'copies' may exist. In that regard it's not much different to traditional art where multiple copies and prints can exist but only one is the original and that's where the big value lies.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm
I've still no idea what they are as in what's the point?

Is it a picture? 

What is it for?

What does it do?

Why would you want it?

Is it one of these influencer things, where a nobody tells another nobody they should have it and then everyone has one?




It's a collectable. It being an NFT means that they are literally selling ownership rights to the digital artefact - in this case an image, but it can be music or a video or even a tweet. I think the first ever tweet was later sold as an NFT, so someone has the 'pleasure' of knowing that they and they alone now 'own' that tweet, and can sell it on if they want to.

Whether that really means anything is subjective, and like most investments esp in collectables, an item is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and that worth can collapse in an instant.

There is a concern that people can get scammed by this sort of thing.

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,610
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:19:28 pm
They're not actually unique digital images though. They're 'unique' digital receipts to say you've bought the image. You can copy the actual image all you want. Or you could even make a different receipt to say you bought that same image.

And if that makes it sound like you're buying something with absolutely no value whatsoever, then you are correct.

Trying to work out the point of stuff like this makes my head hurt.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline wige

  wiggy-woo!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,204
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm
Trying to work out the point of stuff like this makes my head hurt.

What's the point of the Mona Lisa?

What's the point of a t-shirt made by M&S vs Gucci?

All subjective.
Offline reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,384
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 05:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm

It's a collectable. It being an NFT means that they are literally selling ownership rights to the digital artefact - in this case an image, but it can be music or a video or even a tweet. I think the first ever tweet was later sold as an NFT, so someone has the 'pleasure' of knowing that they and they alone now 'own' that tweet, and can sell it on if they want to.

Whether that really means anything is subjective, and like most investments esp in collectables, an item is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and that worth can collapse in an instant.

There is a concern that people can get scammed by this sort of thing.

Ok I get the "it's a collectable" but who decides ownership and the legal right to be able to sell?

Like I guess I could go through the photos on my phone and think ooh somebody might want to buy that but how, or who, decides who owns the first ever tweet, or text, or WhatsApp or whatever it is somebody's buying or selling?

Is this where the scam bit comes in?  Or is the scam where the same thing can be sold a gazillion times therefore meaning it's not "unique".

Either way it's all a load of made up bollocks by clever people who will make billions out of stupid, thick people.
Offline wige

  wiggy-woo!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,204
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:09:05 pm
Ok I get the "it's a collectable" but who decides ownership and the legal right to be able to sell?

Like I guess I could go through the photos on my phone and think ooh somebody might want to buy that but how, or who, decides who owns the first ever tweet, or text, or WhatsApp or whatever it is somebody's buying or selling?

Is this where the scam bit comes in?  Or is the scam where the same thing can be sold a gazillion times therefore meaning it's not "unique".

Either way it's all a load of made up bollocks by clever people who will make billions out of stupid, thick people.


I don't disagree around the value - personally I don't see any, but I'm not sure it's a scam.

don't see the difference between this and people buying a print of an original piece of art.
Offline JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,843
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:09:05 pm
Ok I get the "it's a collectable" but who decides ownership and the legal right to be able to sell?

Like I guess I could go through the photos on my phone and think ooh somebody might want to buy that but how, or who, decides who owns the first ever tweet, or text, or WhatsApp or whatever it is somebody's buying or selling?

Is this where the scam bit comes in?  Or is the scam where the same thing can be sold a gazillion times therefore meaning it's not "unique".

Either way it's all a load of made up bollocks by clever people who will make billions out of stupid, thick people.

you own an NFT the same way you own the rights to something you've written or painted - it belongs to the creator (as long as they haven't stolen a copyrighted image obv) of it unless/until they sign the rights away
in the case of the NFT this ovwnership is established/proved through a blockchain addresses which can't be forged

you could produce prints of the NFT or other likenesses but there'll only ever be one orginal - so in a lot of ways its the same as physical art just digital

its not a "scam" in that there's nothing fraudulent invovled.
you can easily argue an NFT is wrothless or over priced or its a bubble or whatever, but then its just like anything else and worth what anyone will pay for it.

In my personal opinoin many NFTs will end up being worthless and the market is a bubble BUT digital art is a 'thing' and people will display it in their homes in the future so some NFTs wont be worthless... but that's just opinion
Offline Jake

  Fuck VAR
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,911
  Fuck VAR
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm »
Very very disappointed that one of our players is trying to flog these scam pictures to fans. Expect better from our players.
Offline reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,384
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 05:31:47 pm »
Appreciate the explanations but it's still a load of bollocks to me 🤷
Offline RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,799
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm »
Dont see a problem with it personally but I dont know all the ins and outs 100%

Does seem aa though the word scam is attached to absolutely everything though
Offline SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,082
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 05:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:29:50 pm
have done, still don't really understand what they are

 ???
join the club. :)

it's basically an original, can't-be-copied digital image of something that once appeared on the internet.

worth a boatload, of anyone's money !
Offline number 168

  Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,672
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 04:24:54 pm
Yeah, still not too sure what the problem is here. He's promoting his own NFTs... so... what's the issue?

That he profits from it? Nearly every single one of our players is promoting various things either for, with or separate to the club. Robbo in particular has been brilliant in championing foodbanks etc and supporting community projects. So the money from this could fund that?

That it's an impact to the environment? Well as long as the people knocking him for that have gone vegan, ditched their car for public transport, aren't buying un-necessary clothes or par-taking in any of the countless industries that have big effects as well.

So as long as a person lives a completely eco friendly and sustainable lifestyle then criticism is not allowed? Well on that basis nobody can criticise as it's currently impossible  (apart from I guess a few hermits who make their own clothes out of hemp). It's like criticising a socialist because he/she buys food rather than working on a collective or has a bank account rather than exist in a batering only community. It's a fact that NFTs are linked to damaging emissons and are not really beneficial to society so one can and should be critical.
Offline wige

  wiggy-woo!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,204
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:42:59 pm
So as long as a person lives a completely eco friendly and sustainable lifestyle then criticism is not allowed? Well on that basis nobody can criticise as it's currently impossible  (apart from I guess a few hermits who make their own clothes out of hemp). It's like criticising a socialist because he/she buys food rather than working on a collective or has a bank account rather than exist in a batering only community. It's a fact that NFTs are linked to damaging emissons and are not really beneficial to society so one can and should be critical.

It's a bit rich to hear the environmental argument about it yeah, especially if people are justifying their impacts to the environment as acceptable yet criticise others for different ones.

My main part is though - what's he done wrong? promoted some NFTs. and..... what?

The dedication & effort this lad has shown on the pitch and his societal contributions off it have been incredibly impressive - yet people are 'very, very disappointed' with him for this and 'the club should have a word'. Over what precisely?
Offline Red Raw

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,344
  Klopptimistic
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 06:10:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:31:47 pm
Appreciate the explanations but it's still a load of bollocks to me 🤷
:D

Its a bit like a digital version of cigarette/tea cards debs. The relative scarcity of originals gives them value in the right market.

But you are right - it is a load of bollocks.
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,903
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 06:28:57 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
What's the point of the Mona Lisa?

What's the point of a t-shirt made by M&S vs Gucci?

All subjective.

The point of Divock Origi is that without him, football would be nothing...
Offline number 168

  Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,672
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 05:51:01 pm
It's a bit rich to hear the environmental argument about it yeah, especially if people are justifying their impacts to the environment as acceptable yet criticise others for different ones.

My main part is though - what's he done wrong? promoted some NFTs. and..... what?

The dedication & effort this lad has shown on the pitch and his societal contributions off it have been incredibly impressive - yet people are 'very, very disappointed' with him for this and 'the club should have a word'. Over what precisely?

You're right, I mean Boris Bunter has been saving the world so why worry about his lying and potentially criminal behaviour? Being a good footballer and doing some decent community work is fine, but we are entitled to comment when he uses his footballing fame to benefit directly from environmentally harmful actions. I like Robbo, not just because he's a great left back but he seems a decent bloke however I still think he's wrong to go down this path.
Offline wige

  wiggy-woo!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,204
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
You're right, I mean Boris Bunter has been saving the world so why worry about his lying and potentially criminal behaviour? Being a good footballer and doing some decent community work is fine, but we are entitled to comment when he uses his footballing fame to benefit directly from environmentally harmful actions. I like Robbo, not just because he's a great left back but he seems a decent bloke however I still think he's wrong to go down this path.

As ever, each to their own fella. I can't see how he or anyone else is in the wrong for promoting these things though. No more so than another player pushing a particular energy drink, or exercise equipment etc. All with their own environmental impacts and questionable societal benefits.

Are the things he's promoting any good? Fuck no imo. Doesn't mean my opinion of the lad is gonna change as a result of it. Bang within his rights to earn as much money as he wants and spend it however he deems fit.
Offline Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,762
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm »
Funnily enough this happens on the same day the Guardian's Football Weekly hav released an episode all about NFTs and their growing presence in football. Worth a listen.

Disappointing one of our players getting involved in such idiocy.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,821
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 05:14:40 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:28:46 pm
He's made a massive tit of himself on twitter today.
https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1488131354009161738

I thought that's some sort of video-game football card or some similar bullshit


So what type of scam is this thing?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Online RedSamba

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,451
  EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 05:57:31 am »
Jesus. People will get offended by anything these days. Move on  :wave
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,394
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 06:15:50 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:28:46 pm
He's made a massive tit of himself on twitter today.
https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1488131354009161738

The electronic version of getting fans to pay for your autograph?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
