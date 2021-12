Robbo on Twitter



Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match, other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team. Me aside, the boys were different class in unbelievably difficult circumstances.



his full quote on instagram is really quality:"was brought up to take responsibility when you've done something wrong and I have to admit my challenge was poor and misjudged. My mistake giving them the chance to make the decision. Gutted!Probably best I don’t speak about other things in the match, other than to say how proud I am of the rest of the team. Me aside, the boys were different class in unbelievably difficult circumstances. Support unreal as well in difficult time! Wish we could of rewarded it with a win.!"