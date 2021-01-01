« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 518490 times)

Offline 4pool

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 04:56:16 pm »
Andy needs to get back to the level he should be at.

Now there are those who will defend him to the hilt.

There are others who may want to have a go.

But the reality is, for me, Andy has slipped in his output and defensive duties.

He has dropped to deep playing on attackers to often this season. He needs to sort out his positioning.

His balls into the box aren't as effective as they have been in the past. Kostas has sent in more dangerous crosses/corners more often.  Both have 1 assist.

One difference between Andy and Kostas is that Kostas uses his right foot better. Andy can....can slow things down trying to get the ball onto his left foot. Plus, again imho, Andy passes back to the CB's more than Kostas.

Now this is not me having a go at Andy and stating Kostas should start over Andy. This is me saying Andy needs to get back to his best to fend off Kostas challenging for the shirt. We want competition for all spots in the 11, we have it at LB.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:59:52 am
Poor Robbo. He's been one of the most available players for us over the years, and especially last season, who knows how Tsimikas would've been doing with a defense of Williams, Fabinho, Phillips, Kabak and Henderson in a new country as well. In that sense, having Robbo fit was so crucial to us. He gave us that shield so that Tsimikas could take his time and adapt himself to be ready for us to be the player he is now.
This is a really important point that has been overlooked by many, and in particular was overlooked by moaners and whngers last season all sniding about why Kostas wasn't playing, and maybe he should be flipped (how I hate that fucking word) and so on.

Klopp took a brave stance on Kostas and LB. Our defence was so depleted, our midfield so compromised, our experienced players down to such a minimum that it was NOT a time to throw a new, inexperienced (in our system) player in and leave him to quite possibly sink.

So Robbo had to be overplayed for the good of the team. He's a hero and a fucking machine so he managed it. But it's not surprising if there's a hint of wear and tear in him for a while.

And Kostas had to wait and bide his time and put up with clueless grunts dissing him.

Fans eh?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm
Lol at the Pajamas guy whose had a fucking mare

Some belting stuff from Lobo and PIM. Especially this:
Fucking YES!

Pin it to every bloody page!

I may have had a 'mare in your eyes, but my tongue remains pink at least.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 07:32:19 am »
Offline pathetic

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 08:41:12 am »
There's no need to overuse Robbo as Kostas has been performing admirably. He's still backup to Robbo for me but personally I would trust him to do a good job in most games. I would start Kostas against Porto and Robbo against City.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 11:24:41 am »
Looked goosed the last half of last season and looks goosed now, which is rather worrying as were not yet out of September......Tsimikas hasn't let us down when called upon...we should call upon him more often
Online Agent99

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm »
Robbo has been reading this thread :D
Online fucking appalled

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
He was alright tonight but I do wonder if we dont get 7 or 8 with Clyne in there instead
Online afc turkish

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 09:53:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:52:45 pm
He was alright tonight but I do wonder if we dont get 7 or 8 with Clyne in there instead

Fucking AppalledinPajamas...
Online tubby pls.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Ran that side of the pitch tonight, out ran and out worked everyone.
Online deano2727

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 09:55:25 pm »
Looked back to his best tonight.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 09:59:29 pm »
Shame Jota didn't finish the chance that Robbo created after that great run
