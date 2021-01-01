We aren't talking about last season though, we're talking about this calendar year. Robertson was arguably in the form of his life this time last year.
There's really nothing else which needs to be said unless you can bring something to counter the points I have made. It's a fair point that his output still remains better than Clyne (who by the way seems to have suddenly turned into a liability on this forum - he wasn't that bad), but I find it interesting how he seems to be untouchable on here. For me he's been our worst player by a distance this calendar year.
The points you have made are monumentally stupid though
But I can have a go at a few if you'd like?
I mean his shooting is the absolute pits (genuinely can't believe he's still allowed to...
This was a cracker right off the bat. Like we should tell a player that he's 'not allowed to shoot anymore'
aside from the decent driving run or two it's not been wholly dissimilar to having a left-footed Clyne at LB for a while now.
Another cracker. Clyne was a hugely limited player. Decent enough, probably in the Wan-Bissaka mould of decent defensively and fuck all use going forward. But frankly I'm not sure you even deserve a 'counter' to comparing someone who had 2 goals and 5 assists in 103 games for us to someone who has 5 goals and 38 assists in 182 (and was integral to all of our successes)....
(who by the way seems to have suddenly turned into a liability on this forum - he wasn't that bad)
So why the fuck did you bring him up as a stick to beat Robbo with?!
while our LB throws stinkers in every other week with nothing said about it
He doesn't 'throw in stinkers every other week' though. He played well against Chelsea before an injury (which frankly ended up a shit load better than it looked). Came back, played well against Leeds, probably our best player against AC Milan and then poor at the weekend when the whole defence was.
But look, in the nicest way possible this is your whole mindset. You're a famously negative poster, I'm sure you'd admit that yourself. And you've entrenched yourself in this position now about Robbo because you need a scapegoat, thats all. Your whole 'this calendar year' thing is just tremendous. This calendar year he's not been near his best? Can you think of any possible reason he might not have been at his best 'this calendar year'? No? How about some stats? He's played 43 games 'this calendar year'. Virg has played 8. Matip has played 8. Gomez has played 2 (and one of those was a minute). Fabinho has played 29. Hendo has played 23.
If you can't be arsed to provide the slightest bit of context to your 'points' then don't be surprised when people call you out on it. He's had a calendar year playing alongside Rhys Williams, or Nat Phillips, or Henderson at CB, or Fabinho at CB, or Shaqiri in front of him in CM, or Gini as a DM. Now we've got VVD back, Fabinho back in his proper position, Henderson back in his proper position, Matip back, Gomez back, Konate here, Mane in better form....and his first poor performance of the season, in a game where every other defender was as bad if not worse, you want him bombing out of the team
Does that counter your points?