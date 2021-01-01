« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 517093 times)

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Whether it's down to Mane's downturn in form or Robbo's - or probably a combination of the two - the left side, once a potent source of offense and solid in defense, is suspect on both ends now. Perhaps a change in partnerships and personnel on the left is due, to mix things up a little.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 10:00:50 am »
To be fair to Robertson and Mane, they are compared to Trent and Salah, who are the two best players in the world in their position.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 10:04:58 am »
I'm struggling to think of a goal we conceded on Saturday that can be attirbuted to Robertson.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:38:01 am
We aren't talking about last season though, we're talking about this calendar year. Robertson was arguably in the form of his life this time last year.

There's really nothing else which needs to be said unless you can bring something to counter the points I have made. It's a fair point that his output still remains better than Clyne (who by the way seems to have suddenly turned into a liability on this forum - he wasn't that bad), but I find it interesting how he seems to be untouchable on here. For me he's been our worst player by a distance this calendar year.

The points you have made are monumentally stupid though :D

But I can have a go at a few if you'd like?

Quote
I mean his shooting is the absolute pits (genuinely can't believe he's still allowed to...

This was a cracker right off the bat. Like we should tell a player that he's 'not allowed to shoot anymore' :D

Quote
aside from the decent driving run or two it's not been wholly dissimilar to having a left-footed Clyne at LB for a while now.

Another cracker. Clyne was a hugely limited player. Decent enough, probably in the Wan-Bissaka mould of decent defensively and fuck all use going forward. But frankly I'm not sure you even deserve a 'counter' to comparing someone who had 2 goals and 5 assists in 103 games for us to someone who has 5 goals and 38 assists in 182 (and was integral to all of our successes)....

Quote
(who by the way seems to have suddenly turned into a liability on this forum - he wasn't that bad)

So why the fuck did you bring him up as a stick to beat Robbo with?! :lmao

 
Quote
while our LB throws stinkers in every other week with nothing said about it

He doesn't 'throw in stinkers every other week' though. He played well against Chelsea before an injury (which frankly ended up a shit load better than it looked). Came back, played well against Leeds, probably our best player against AC Milan and then poor at the weekend when the whole defence was.

But look, in the nicest way possible this is your whole mindset. You're a famously negative poster, I'm sure you'd admit that yourself. And you've entrenched yourself in this position now about Robbo because you need a scapegoat, thats all. Your whole 'this calendar year' thing is just tremendous. This calendar year he's not been near his best? Can you think of any possible reason he might not have been at his best 'this calendar year'? No? How about some stats? He's played 43 games 'this calendar year'. Virg has played 8. Matip has played 8. Gomez has played 2 (and one of those was a minute). Fabinho has played 29. Hendo has played 23.

If you can't be arsed to provide the slightest bit of context to your 'points' then don't be surprised when people call you out on it. He's had a calendar year playing alongside Rhys Williams, or Nat Phillips, or Henderson at CB, or Fabinho at CB, or Shaqiri in front of him in CM, or Gini as a DM. Now we've got VVD back, Fabinho back in his proper position, Henderson back in his proper position, Matip back, Gomez back, Konate here, Mane in better form....and his first poor performance of the season, in a game where every other defender was as bad if not worse, you want him bombing out of the team :D

Does that counter your points?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 10:10:31 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:04:58 am
I'm struggling to think of a goal we conceded on Saturday that can be attirbuted to Robertson.

When have I ever claimed that? Just because he's a defender doesn't mean he doesn't harm us offensively. As I said, outdated way of looking at things.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 10:13:30 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:04:58 am
I'm struggling to think of a goal we conceded on Saturday that can be attirbuted to Robertson.
Indeed, Robertson is not a problem in the side. LB is not a problem in the side. The problem on Saturday was RB and the pedestrian midfield. One was because a player was coming back from illness and the other was due to injury. Though teams are incresingly targetting TAA, so I expect Klopp will shift things around a little to give him more cover. But Robertson is completely under appreciated by some, his ability to both get forward and get back is sensational. Tsimikas can't match that, which is why Robertson is first choice, though Tsimikas looks an excellent backup.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 10:16:32 am »
Quote from: Fucking Appalled there's a Leicester City season ticket holder on here lecturing Liverpool fans again
This was a cracker right off the bat. Like we should tell a player that he's 'not allowed to shoot anymore' :D

A manager can do whatever the fuck he wants. If you don't think our manager has been increasingly restricting our players shooting from distance or stupid angles during his time here then you haven't been paying attention. Lijnders talks about creating better quality chances all of the time. Robertson blazing one over every game is unhelpful. He should know his limitations.

Quote
Another cracker. Clyne was a hugely limited player. Decent enough, probably in the Wan-Bissaka mould of decent defensively and fuck all use going forward. But frankly I'm not sure you even deserve a 'counter' to comparing someone who had 2 goals and 5 assists in 103 games for us to someone who has 5 goals and 38 assists in 182 (and was integral to all of our successes)....

So why the fuck did you bring him up as a stick to beat Robbo with?! :lmao

Again, I'm comparing them over a nine month period. Robertson is clearly a better footballer than Clyne. Do I think he's been very good offensively for us this calendar year however? No. Do I think he's been disastrous either? No. Therefore Clyne. A steady eddie footballer who was rarely beaten 1v1.
 
Quote
He doesn't 'throw in stinkers every other week' though. He played well against Chelsea before an injury (which frankly ended up a shit load better than it looked). Came back, played well against Leeds, probably our best player against AC Milan and then poor at the weekend when the whole defence was.

If you think he was good against Chelsea then I can't help you. He was the worst player on the pitch by a distance.

Your personal attack which I have no time for from a Leicester City season ticket holder, who frankly matters not a jot to Liverpool Football Club because you don't go the game and and actively feed another Premier League club, and context stuff following it, goes for every single one of our players, who don't seem to be immune from criticism in the same way.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:10:31 am
When have I ever claimed that? Just because he's a defender doesn't mean he doesn't harm us offensively. As I said, outdated way of looking at things.
I didn't say you did say that did I? There was a post above saying the left hand side is now hurting us at both ends of the pitch.

But he's also not harming us offensively. Apparantly you think Tmiskas has shown brilliant form this season while Robertson has been compared to Clyne, yet they're almost identical on key passes and expected assists.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 10:23:02 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:18:07 am
I didn't say you did say that did I? There was a post above saying the left hand side is now hurting us at both ends of the pitch.

But he's also not harming us offensively. Apparantly you think Tmiskas has shown brilliant form this season while Robertson has been compared to Clyne, yet they're almost identical on key passes and expected assists.

The stats might show that but the eye test doesn't. Tsimikas' ability to go both ways, beat a player in the final third and fantastic crossing ability has provided Mane with more space to do what he does best: drive on the inside with and without the ball, and score goals. Like I said, small sample size, but I'm pretty sure Robertson is better defensively and Tsimikas is better offensively. The biggest concern is Saturday was a game which should have suited Robertson as, for the first 65 mins or so at least, there was ample space for him to drive into, which he did quite well on a few occasions but once again his final ball and decision-making under pressure was almost always poor.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 10:31:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:00:50 am
To be fair to Robertson and Mane, they are compared to Trent and Salah, who are the two best players in the world in their position.

And Robertson is not? He is the Best LB in the world. Period.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 10:31:57 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:23:02 am
The stats might show that but the eye test doesn't.
Yeah I think I'll trust the stats rather than your hyperbole.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Quote
A manager can do whatever the fuck he wants. If you don't think our manager has been increasingly restricting our players shooting from distance or stupid angles during his time here then you haven't been paying attention. Lijnders talks about creating better quality chances all of the time. Robertson blazing one over every game is unhelpful. He should know his limitations.

His 'limitations'? :D He's shown himself to be one of the best left backs in world football over an extended period of time. There isn't a coach we have, including the manager, who will be saying 'know your limitations Robbo, you know you can't shoot'. Creating better chances doesn't mean we're still not going to see the occassional shot from range. But 'not allowing' it and your suggestion he should be fined are honestly hilarious.

Quote
Again, I'm comparing them over a nine month period. Robertson is clearly a better footballer than Clyne. Do I think he's been very good offensively for us this calendar year however? No. Do I think he's been disastrous either? No. Therefore Clyne. A steady eddie footballer who was rarely beaten 1v1.

But this is the whole point....you completely choose to ignore any sort of context (its down there with the 'Leicester season ticket holder' jibe ;)) You've specifically chosen a period where we had the worst injury crisis many of us have ever seen, as a stick to beat him with. Its absolutely dreadful, honestly. I know you'll use the same jibe again but honestly.....with your attitude, you dont deserve a successful football team. This guy has been integral for us during our success. He's practically, along with Trent, redefined what to expect from a modern full back. To scapegoat him now when he's had 9 months playing more football than anyone, captaining his country at a shit Euros for Scotland which must have been hard, him and Trent playing the whole of last season in a makeshift back four is just disgraceful. Its only a forum, sure. But Jesus Christ.
 
Quote
If you think he was good against Chelsea then I can't help you. He was the worst player on the pitch by a distance.

He was absolutely fine against Chelsea.

Quote
Your personal attack which I have no time for from a Leicester City season ticket holder, who frankly matters not a jot to Liverpool Football Club because you don't go the game and and actively feed another Premier League club, and context stuff following it, goes for every single one of our players, who don't seem to be immune from criticism in the same way.

And again LallanaInPyjamas, this is your mindset. Leicester City season ticket holder or not, I've got no problem pointing it out :thumbup You dont have to slag players off. Just because someone is calling out Mo for missing an easy chance, or Sadio is being criticised unfairly, or TAA is being called out for 'not being great defensively'. Posters like you just make it worse, because instead of going 'Nah Manes actually been really good this season', you absolutely have to find another player to criticise. That you've done it in the way you have makes it even worse. You ignore the context because it makes you look even worse. You can ignore it all you want, but you're wanting to bomb one of our best ever left-backs (maybe the best ever...?) out of the team based on 'this calendar year' when 'this calendar year' he's played with a first choice defence three times out of 33 games. You can hide behind 'not going the game' or 'Leicester City season ticker holder' as is your want, but what you've posted today and over the weekend about Robbo is disgraceful.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 10:35:36 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:06:33 am
The points you have made are monumentally stupid though :D

But I can have a go at a few if you'd like?

This was a cracker right off the bat. Like we should tell a player that he's 'not allowed to shoot anymore' :D

Another cracker. Clyne was a hugely limited player. Decent enough, probably in the Wan-Bissaka mould of decent defensively and fuck all use going forward. But frankly I'm not sure you even deserve a 'counter' to comparing someone who had 2 goals and 5 assists in 103 games for us to someone who has 5 goals and 38 assists in 182 (and was integral to all of our successes)....

So why the fuck did you bring him up as a stick to beat Robbo with?! :lmao

 
He doesn't 'throw in stinkers every other week' though. He played well against Chelsea before an injury (which frankly ended up a shit load better than it looked). Came back, played well against Leeds, probably our best player against AC Milan and then poor at the weekend when the whole defence was.

But look, in the nicest way possible this is your whole mindset. You're a famously negative poster, I'm sure you'd admit that yourself. And you've entrenched yourself in this position now about Robbo because you need a scapegoat, thats all. Your whole 'this calendar year' thing is just tremendous. This calendar year he's not been near his best? Can you think of any possible reason he might not have been at his best 'this calendar year'? No? How about some stats? He's played 43 games 'this calendar year'. Virg has played 8. Matip has played 8. Gomez has played 2 (and one of those was a minute). Fabinho has played 29. Hendo has played 23.

If you can't be arsed to provide the slightest bit of context to your 'points' then don't be surprised when people call you out on it. He's had a calendar year playing alongside Rhys Williams, or Nat Phillips, or Henderson at CB, or Fabinho at CB, or Shaqiri in front of him in CM, or Gini as a DM. Now we've got VVD back, Fabinho back in his proper position, Henderson back in his proper position, Matip back, Gomez back, Konate here, Mane in better form....and his first poor performance of the season, in a game where every other defender was as bad if not worse, you want him bombing out of the team :D

Does that counter your points?

If this doesn't counter his points, nothing will. You expanded the short post I did. Well done.

On the other hand, his points were so out of reality, I was a bit taken aback, even for his standards.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 10:36:20 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:33:44 am
His 'limitations'? :D He's shown himself to be one of the best left backs in world football over an extended period of time. There isn't a coach we have, including the manager, who will be saying 'know your limitations Robbo, you know you can't shoot'. Creating better chances doesn't mean we're still not going to see the occassional shot from range. But 'not allowing' it and your suggestion he should be fined are honestly hilarious.

But this is the whole point....you completely choose to ignore any sort of context (its down there with the 'Leicester season ticket holder' jibe ;)) You've specifically chosen a period where we had the worst injury crisis many of us have ever seen, as a stick to beat him with. Its absolutely dreadful, honestly. I know you'll use the same jibe again but honestly.....with your attitude, you dont deserve a successful football team. This guy has been integral for us during our success. He's practically, along with Trent, redefined what to expect from a modern full back. To scapegoat him now when he's had 9 months playing more football than anyone, captaining his country at a shit Euros for Scotland which must have been hard, him and Trent playing the whole of last season in a makeshift back four is just disgraceful. Its only a forum, sure. But Jesus Christ.
 
He was absolutely fine against Chelsea.

And again LallanaInPyjamas, this is your mindset. Leicester City season ticket holder or not, I've got no problem pointing it out :thumbup You dont have to slag players off. Just because someone is calling out Mo for missing an easy chance, or Sadio is being criticised unfairly, or TAA is being called out for 'not being great defensively'. Posters like you just make it worse, because instead of going 'Nah Manes actually been really good this season', you absolutely have to find another player to criticise. That you've done it in the way you have makes it even worse. You ignore the context because it makes you look even worse. You can ignore it all you want, but you're wanting to bomb one of our best ever left-backs (maybe the best ever...?) out of the team based on 'this calendar year' when 'this calendar year' he's played with a first choice defence three times out of 33 games. You can hide behind 'not going the game' or 'Leicester City season ticker holder' as is your want, but what you've posted today and over the weekend about Robbo is disgraceful.

'Disgraceful'  ;D Seriously, what have I posted that could even be considered in line with that word? The fine thing was quite clearly a joke.

You're an absolute odd ball - comparing a player's 'form' to Nathaniel Clyne = disgraceful? I'd say having a season ticket at another PL club while being a complete c*nt to people online for years and years is far more disgraceful but each to their own.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Robertson blazes one over every game  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:37:22 am
Robertson blazes one over every game  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I mean it probably is every other game ... in the last year he's averaged .52 shots every 90 mims and only .15 of those have been on target
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Wow, some of those posts are a piece of work.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:40:25 am
I mean it probably is every other game ... in the last year he's averaged .52 shots every 90 mims and only .15 of those have been on target

"The stats might show that but the eye test doesn't."

I'm just quoting you.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 10:45:17 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:40:25 am
I mean it probably is every other game ... in the last year he's averaged .52 shots every 90 mims and only .15 of those have been on target
Last season Robertson had a 26.3% shots on target percentage, Trent was 19.6%.

Should we tell trent to stop shooting too?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:45:17 am
Last season Robertson had a 26.3% shots on target percentage, Trent was 19.6%.

Should we tell trent to stop shooting too?

Possibly - he probably shouldn't be on free-kicks at the moment that's for sure - but I think he carries more of a threat and is more capable of scoring.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:45:56 am
Possibly - he probably shouldn't be on free-kicks at the moment that's for sure - but I think he carries more of a threat and is more capable of scoring.
Well considering our right hand side is our prodminent attacking side, with Trent given much more freedom then it's hardly surprising.

But even so Trent had an Xa of 0.24 per game last season (2nd highest in the squad) while Robertson was 0.18 (4th highest) so nothing you're saying is really backed up by the stats. 
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
His 'shot on target' percentage last season was the best of all our defenders (better than Thiago, Milner and Keita too). In fact he's consistently been one of our better defenders in that stat....so maybe he should shoot more.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 10:57:00 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:51:46 am
Well considering our right hand side is our prodminent attacking side, with Trent given much more freedom then it's hardly surprising.

But even so Trent had an Xa of 0.24 per game last season (2nd highest in the squad) while Robertson was 0.18 (4th highest) so nothing you're saying is really backed up by the stats.

Again, I'd be interested to see how those stats would look if broken down into this calendar year. A full back in our system is always going to register decent xA because they are often producing the final ball or second final ball in the attack. And there is certainly little wrong with Robertson's attacking movement to arrive in those positions. The issue at the moment is what happens with the ball at his feet. His end product has been poor for some time now and he's also pretty poor at getting the ball early to Mane so that he doesn't have two men surrounding him straight away. That one-two reference I made (was it the same incident when he ended up taking a yellow?) is a classic case in point.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Poor Robbo. He's been one of the most available players for us over the years, and especially last season, who knows how Tsimikas would've been doing with a defense of Williams, Fabinho, Phillips, Kabak and Henderson in a new country as well. In that sense, having Robbo fit was so crucial to us. He gave us that shield so that Tsimikas could take his time and adapt himself to be ready for us to be the player he is now.

But he's now suffering in terms of reputation after 1 poor game in the new season, while Tsimikas is being talked up, when most others in the squad dropped like flies (many due to unfortunate injuries, so I'm taking a swipe at them). Just because he was available last season in dire circumstances. Poor Robbo.
