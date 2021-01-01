Quote

A manager can do whatever the fuck he wants. If you don't think our manager has been increasingly restricting our players shooting from distance or stupid angles during his time here then you haven't been paying attention. Lijnders talks about creating better quality chances all of the time. Robertson blazing one over every game is unhelpful. He should know his limitations.

Again, I'm comparing them over a nine month period. Robertson is clearly a better footballer than Clyne. Do I think he's been very good offensively for us this calendar year however? No. Do I think he's been disastrous either? No. Therefore Clyne. A steady eddie footballer who was rarely beaten 1v1.

If you think he was good against Chelsea then I can't help you. He was the worst player on the pitch by a distance.

Your personal attack which I have no time for from a Leicester City season ticket holder, who frankly matters not a jot to Liverpool Football Club because you don't go the game and and actively feed another Premier League club, and context stuff following it, goes for every single one of our players, who don't seem to be immune from criticism in the same way.

His 'limitations'?He's shown himself to be one of the best left backs in world football over an extended period of time. There isn't a coach we have, including the manager, who will be saying 'know your limitations Robbo, you know you can't shoot'. Creating better chances doesn't mean we're still not going to see the occassional shot from range. But 'not allowing' it and your suggestion he should be fined are honestly hilarious.But this is the whole point....you completely choose to ignore any sort of context (its down there with the 'Leicester season ticket holder' jibe) You've specifically chosen a period where we had the worst injury crisis many of us have ever seen, as a stick to beat him with. Its absolutely dreadful, honestly. I know you'll use the same jibe again but honestly.....with your attitude, you dont deserve a successful football team. This guy has been integral for us during our success. He's practically, along with Trent, redefined what to expect from a modern full back. To scapegoat him now when he's had 9 months playing more football than anyone, captaining his country at a shit Euros for Scotland which must have been hard, him and Trent playing the whole of last season in a makeshift back four is just disgraceful. Its only a forum, sure. But Jesus Christ.He was absolutely fine against Chelsea.And again LallanaInPyjamas, this is your mindset. Leicester City season ticket holder or not, I've got no problem pointing it outYou dont have to slag players off. Just because someone is calling out Mo for missing an easy chance, or Sadio is being criticised unfairly, or TAA is being called out for 'not being great defensively'. Posters like you just make it worse, because instead of going 'Nah Manes actually been really good this season', you absolutely have to find another player to criticise. That you've done it in the way you have makes it even worse. You ignore the context because it makes you look even worse. You can ignore it all you want, but you're wanting to bomb one of our best ever left-backs (maybe the best ever...?) out of the team based on 'this calendar year' when 'this calendar year' he's played with a first choice defence three times out of 33 games. You can hide behind 'not going the game' or 'Leicester City season ticker holder' as is your want, but what you've posted today and over the weekend about Robbo is disgraceful.