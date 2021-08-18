« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 18, 2021, 02:58:19 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 17, 2021, 04:50:13 pm
So they fixed the phalange?
They found it. It was in his Scottish pistons all along. 
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 18, 2021, 11:55:31 am
Tsimikas best left back in the league. Can't see Robbo getting a sniff any time soon.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 20, 2021, 06:13:28 pm
According to James Pearce..

Good news for #LFC. Andy Robertson back in full training after ankle injury. Tomorrow likely to come too soon but should start v Chelsea next weekend.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 20, 2021, 06:35:29 pm
Told you all
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 20, 2021, 07:28:11 pm
Andy Robertson on course to return for Liverpools clash with Chelsea

By James Pearce
August 20, 2021 Updated 5:53 PM GMT+1

Andy Robertson is on course to make his Liverpool return in next Saturdays Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Scotland left-back has made rapid progress since suffering ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on August 8.

He was back running at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week and on Friday he was given the green light to resume full training with Jurgen Klopps squad.

Robertson, who sat out last weekends opening day win over Norwich City, is unlikely to feature against Burnley on Saturday with Kostas Tsimikas expected to deputise once again.

However, the former Hull City full-back is expected to be available for the visit of Thomas Tuchels side. Initially, there were fears that Robertson would be sidelined until after the September international break but the swelling quickly subsided and his rehab has been swift.

Liverpool host Burnley this Saturday before the visit of Chelsea next weekend.

How much of a boost will this be?
Huge. Robertson was ever-present in the Premier League last season and hes a creative force with the quality he provides from the left flank, as well as being rock-solid defensively.

Tsimikas did well against Norwich and is a decent deputy but Liverpool will be a stronger force against Chelsea with Robertson back in action.

Is there any fear hes being rushed back?
No. Alarm bells were ringing when Robertson was pictured on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot the day after the game against Bilbao, but a scan revealed only minor ligament damage.

We got lucky, admitted Klopp, given how nasty the injury looked when he turned his ankle blocking a cross.

Robertson vowed to graft every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later and was true to his word.

https://theathletic.com/news/andy-robertson-on-course-to-return-for-liverpools-clash-with-chelsea/BqMVCgYxXDaF?redirected=1
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 20, 2021, 07:40:59 pm
Great news.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 07:23:22 am
I'm actually a bit conflicted that he's fit so soon, I was hoping he could get a nice little break till after the international break. He's played an incredible amount of football and think a little time off from competitive play would have been nice.

On the other side he will be vital against Chelsea so I'm glad to have him back.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 07:55:48 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 21, 2021, 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured

lots of things baffles you 
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 07:59:53 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 21, 2021, 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured
From competitive football. Still baffles me you don't read before jumping in.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 10:33:41 am
Quote from: jonnypb on August 20, 2021, 06:13:58 pm
According to James Pearce..

Good news for #LFC. Andy Robertson back in full training after ankle injury. Tomorrow likely to come too soon but should start v Chelsea next weekend.

Made in Scotland. From girders.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 11:14:28 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 21, 2021, 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured

I imagine clubs use loads of metrics to measure these things but in the most basic scenario the amounts of minutes played is the one used the most. I guess thats the only piece of data we have access to.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 11:45:58 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 21, 2021, 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured
Of course they do. Fewer minutes in the legs if you can't run on that ankle. Yes they're busy doing other things but the miles you put on your body during a competitive match ... at least that meter stops ticking over for a little while. That is called rest.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
August 21, 2021, 12:17:02 pm
Quote from: Morgana on August 21, 2021, 11:45:58 am
Of course they do. Fewer minutes in the legs if you can't run on that ankle. Yes they're busy doing other things but the miles you put on your body during a competitive match ... at least that meter stops ticking over for a little while. That is called rest.

No that's literally not called rest.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 01:58:36 pm
Joyce reporting new contract is a done deal
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:00:33 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:58:36 pm
Joyce reporting new contract is a done deal

Yeah, it's official.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:05:24 pm
5 year deal too. Not sure if any of the other extensions this summer were 5 years, but that would entail me looking stuff up, so we'll never know  :P

Great stuff.  I do wonder what the long term plan is with 2 quality left backs in their prime, but it's a great 'problem' to have.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:05:24 pm
5 year deal too. Not sure if any of the other extensions this summer were 5 years, but that would entail me looking stuff up, so we'll never know  :P

Great stuff.  I do wonder what the long term plan is with 2 quality left backs in their prime, but it's a great 'problem' to have.

Tsimikas has played in more advanced roles before so Im sure therell be plenty of game time for him to access.

Its such a great time to watch us renew all the world class players in our team that a decade ago be tempted to go elsewhere to win things, long may it continue.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:08:56 pm
Cracking.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:12:02 pm
Great news the two best full backs tied up. Dominic King suggesting Hendo's deal will shortly be confirmed as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:05:24 pm
5 year deal too. Not sure if any of the other extensions this summer were 5 years, but that would entail me looking stuff up, so we'll never know  :P

Great stuff.  I do wonder what the long term plan is with 2 quality left backs in their prime, but it's a great 'problem' to have.

I think they all have been? Bar Trent's which was just a one year extension (bit odd)
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:13:38 pm
Great to get our left back cover signed up long-term!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm
I think they all have been? Bar Trent's which was just a one year extension (bit odd)
Listen my friend, if you're looking for solid information you're going to the wrong user  :D

I thought Virgil was a 4 year deal. Now that I think about it Ali and Fabinho might have been 5's too.  Virgil was probably an age thing as he's turned 30.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:20:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:17:30 pm
Listen my friend, if you're looking for solid information you're going to the wrong user  :D

I thought Virgil was a 4 year deal. Now that I think about it Ali and Fabinho might have been 5's too.  Virgil was probably an age thing as he's turned 30.
Yeah Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho all 5 years. VVD and Trent 4 years. Maybe Trent wanted chance for another pay rise in 2 years.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:26:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:20:14 pm
Yeah Robbo, Alisson, Fabinho all 5 years. VVD and Trent 4 years. Maybe Trent wanted chance for another pay rise in 2 years.

Alisson was a six year deal:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/04/liverpool-goalkeeper-alisson-agrees-new-long-term-contract
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:33:09 pm
Not bad!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm
Great news - it's all starting to come together......
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 02:54:55 pm
I mean it's good news, but I wouldn't put our 2nd choice left back as a priority contract situation...
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 03:07:43 pm
Weve actually had an amazing transfer window.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm
Get in!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 03:57:18 pm
Great news, and made official so quickly. Get in Robbo, glad you're back now help us smash Chelsea!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 05:21:25 pm
never in any doubt... Robertson is already a club legend.

we got the core signed long term, what a time to be alive :D

Salah, Henderson next, please.

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 09:09:09 pm
Never was a contract more deserved.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:22:55 pm
Great news..
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 12:25:55 am
Its ok i suppose, but we should have signed a center back last June.

FSG out!


Naaaa made up about this. Dont even recall Robbo being on the list for a renewal this is magic.
