Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...

jckliew

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4520 on: August 18, 2021, 02:58:19 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 17, 2021, 04:50:13 pm
So they fixed the phalange?
They found it. It was in his Scottish pistons all along. 
Smudge

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4521 on: August 18, 2021, 11:55:31 am
Tsimikas best left back in the league. Can't see Robbo getting a sniff any time soon.
jonnypb

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm
According to James Pearce..

Good news for #LFC. Andy Robertson back in full training after ankle injury. Tomorrow likely to come too soon but should start v Chelsea next weekend.
TepidT2O

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm
Told you all
HardworkDedication

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 07:28:11 pm
Andy Robertson on course to return for Liverpools clash with Chelsea

By James Pearce
August 20, 2021 Updated 5:53 PM GMT+1

Andy Robertson is on course to make his Liverpool return in next Saturdays Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Scotland left-back has made rapid progress since suffering ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on August 8.

He was back running at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week and on Friday he was given the green light to resume full training with Jurgen Klopps squad.

Robertson, who sat out last weekends opening day win over Norwich City, is unlikely to feature against Burnley on Saturday with Kostas Tsimikas expected to deputise once again.

However, the former Hull City full-back is expected to be available for the visit of Thomas Tuchels side. Initially, there were fears that Robertson would be sidelined until after the September international break but the swelling quickly subsided and his rehab has been swift.

Liverpool host Burnley this Saturday before the visit of Chelsea next weekend.

How much of a boost will this be?
Huge. Robertson was ever-present in the Premier League last season and hes a creative force with the quality he provides from the left flank, as well as being rock-solid defensively.

Tsimikas did well against Norwich and is a decent deputy but Liverpool will be a stronger force against Chelsea with Robertson back in action.

Is there any fear hes being rushed back?
No. Alarm bells were ringing when Robertson was pictured on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot the day after the game against Bilbao, but a scan revealed only minor ligament damage.

We got lucky, admitted Klopp, given how nasty the injury looked when he turned his ankle blocking a cross.

Robertson vowed to graft every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later and was true to his word.

https://theathletic.com/news/andy-robertson-on-course-to-return-for-liverpools-clash-with-chelsea/BqMVCgYxXDaF?redirected=1
RedSince86

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
Great news.
Persephone

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4526 on: Today at 07:23:22 am
I'm actually a bit conflicted that he's fit so soon, I was hoping he could get a nice little break till after the international break. He's played an incredible amount of football and think a little time off from competitive play would have been nice.

On the other side he will be vital against Chelsea so I'm glad to have him back.
Welshred

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4527 on: Today at 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured
The-Originals

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4528 on: Today at 07:55:48 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured

lots of things baffles you 
Persephone

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4529 on: Today at 07:59:53 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:51:12 am
Still baffles me that people think footballers get a rest whilst injured
From competitive football. Still baffles me you don't read before jumping in.
smutchin

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Reply #4530 on: Today at 10:33:41 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm
According to James Pearce..

Good news for #LFC. Andy Robertson back in full training after ankle injury. Tomorrow likely to come too soon but should start v Chelsea next weekend.

Made in Scotland. From girders.
