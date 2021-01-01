« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 502262 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 07:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
As long as he doesn't let any Trojan horses into the fort.

Classical puns of a military sort need to continue... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Need to stop Steve Clarke rushing him back. They're going for World Cup qualification and will want their captain and best player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm
Need to stop Steve Clarke rushing him back. They're going for World Cup qualification and will want their captain and best player.

It'll be up to Robbo to convince him I guess
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Would have snapped your hand off for that prognosis during the replays yesterday.
Offline Mozology

  • No new LFC topics
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 07:48:29 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm
Would have snapped your hand off for that prognosis during the replays yesterday.

Agreed

The video going around looked horrendous, thought we'd be lucky to see him before Christmas the way his foot buckled.

Thankfully we haven't the hardest opening set of fixtures.
Offline royhendo

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Completely depends on the severity. Can rule out grade 3/rupture from that statement so we've got 1 or 2 left

Grade 1 = 3 to 4 weeks
Grade 2 = 4 to 6 weeks

My guess would be after the international break

Marvellous news!
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.

Is that because the ligaments dont require as much force (to be injured) as when its injured rolling outwards? Are the ligaments on the inside a lot stronger, so the greater force needed to injure means a lot more damage?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Like I said yesterday inversion injuries can sometimes look worse than they actually are.
Very true, someone needs to tell him to man up a bit.

Never heard of inversion injuries in Sunday league .
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:57:37 pm
Is that because the ligaments dont require as much force (to be injured) as when its injured rolling outwards? Are the ligaments on the inside a lot stronger, so the greater force needed to injure means a lot more damage?

Probably not to be honest. There's just more movement into inversion than there is eversion so you get a little more give. It just looks horrible when you go into end range at high speed but your ligaments, muscles and proprioception quickly save you in most cases, it looks nasty all the time but that doesn't always seem to be the case.
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Klopp didn't put a timescale on Robertson's return. He said he is not sure whether he would be back before or after the international break. The Chelsea game is the last game before the international break and Leeds is our first game back.
Offline David Struhme

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies

Fitness. The same as it always been.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
2-3 games then..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm
Very true, someone needs to tell him to man up a bit.

Never heard of inversion injuries in Sunday league .
Lost phalange happens almost every game though
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Probably not to be honest. There's just more movement into inversion than there is eversion so you get a little more give. It just looks horrible when you go into end range at high speed but your ligaments, muscles and proprioception quickly save you in most cases, it looks nasty all the time but that doesn't always seem to be the case.

Yeah I see. Theyre quite common arent they?

what I was getting at was that the ligaments damaged from an inversion (lateral?) can be damaged from a small tear, whereas the medial would need more force, which is what youve said but obviously more clearly. So an inversion injury can usually be quite minor. Its like that bracket on a rear derailleur that has more give than the derailleur to prevent more damage.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
For fucks sake. What's the point of these stupid friendlies

What a take that is! Might as well jib off stupid training as well.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 03:32:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm
What a take that is! Might as well jib off stupid training as well.

Seems a rather Spartan step to take...

Might need to hoplite right to it...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
