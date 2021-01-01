Probably not to be honest. There's just more movement into inversion than there is eversion so you get a little more give. It just looks horrible when you go into end range at high speed but your ligaments, muscles and proprioception quickly save you in most cases, it looks nasty all the time but that doesn't always seem to be the case.



Yeah I see. Theyre quite common arent they?what I was getting at was that the ligaments damaged from an inversion (lateral?) can be damaged from a small tear, whereas the medial would need more force, which is what youve said but obviously more clearly. So an inversion injury can usually be quite minor. Its like that bracket on a rear derailleur that has more give than the derailleur to prevent more damage.