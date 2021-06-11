A battle between Robbo and Trent down England's right hand side?
Might want to catch up on the news....
What an amazing moment that must have been for Robbo leading out his country in their first major tournament in 23 years. Looked quite emotional I thought. Hope he does well.
Looks up for it.Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pmHe's having a great game so far
He's having a great game so far
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Thought he was good, definitely their best player. There's some players in that Scotland team however who looked absolutely dross.
...Dunno why people are suddenly surprised that Scotland have some shit players though?!
