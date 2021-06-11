« previous next »
Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 474472 times)

Online newterp

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4280 on: June 11, 2021, 09:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Its not bloody Diego on June 11, 2021, 09:30:35 pm
A battle between Robbo and Trent down England's right hand side?  :-X 8)

Doubtful.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4281 on: June 11, 2021, 09:37:48 pm »
Seeing this thread near the top for the next month is going to have me wondering if he's got the injury he's somehow escaped so far this season
Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4282 on: June 11, 2021, 09:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Its not bloody Diego on June 11, 2021, 09:30:35 pm
A battle between Robbo and Trent down England's right hand side?  :-X 8)

Might want to catch up on the news....
Offline Its not bloody Diego

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4283 on: June 11, 2021, 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 11, 2021, 09:53:32 pm
Might want to catch up on the news....

How did I forget about that  :lmao :lmao

Oh well Southgate probably would have told trent not to push too far forward anyway
Offline him_15

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4284 on: June 11, 2021, 11:48:50 pm »
Come on Robbo!
Offline duvva

  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 01:58:52 pm »
What an amazing moment that must have been for Robbo leading out his country in their first major tournament in 23 years. Looked quite emotional I thought. Hope he does well.
Offline gray19lfc

  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:58:52 pm
What an amazing moment that must have been for Robbo leading out his country in their first major tournament in 23 years. Looked quite emotional I thought. Hope he does well.

Looks up for it.
Offline jonnypb

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm »
He's having a great game so far  8)
Offline duvva

  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm
Looks up for it.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
He's having a great game so far  8)
Best player on the pitch by a mile
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm »
He's pumped today. Running the show from Left Wing Back and is everywhere.
Online kavah

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm »
Flipping heck. Some of his team mates look like Kyle Walker levels of cant pass / second touch is a tackle. Cant be easy for him.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm »
Thought he was good, definitely their best player. There's some players in that Scotland team however who looked absolutely dross.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 03:59:17 pm »
Played well bless him

Dunno why people are suddenly surprised that Scotland have some shit players though?!
Offline xbugawugax

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 04:01:38 pm »
imagine him and AA down the flanks

wingers all surely rubbing their hands in delight at the space they would exploit.

no club surely would win the league and CL with such attacking fullbacks ;D
Offline royhendo

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 06:27:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Thought he was good, definitely their best player. There's some players in that Scotland team however who looked absolutely dross.

lol :D
Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 pm »
Hopefully on the beach in 10 days.
Offline Ski

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm »
Gutted for him. Was excellent and gave it everything. Didnt expect any less from him.
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm »
The faster Scotland get KOd the better. At this rate well have loads of players back for pre season with rest
Offline number 168

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 pm »
He was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch today. If Konate is as quick and strong as we hope TAA and Robbo will have a field day down the flanks.
Offline him_15

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 12:48:49 am »
Very tough for Scotland now.
Online kavah

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 01:28:25 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:59:17 pm


...Dunno why people are suddenly surprised that Scotland have some shit players though?!

the commentator said the centre forward used to be an Australian Rugby League player, and that wasn't a huge surprise ;D
