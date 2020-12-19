He was one of our better players up until January.



He was. He's been one of our poorer performers, IMO, since January.For me, Robertsin is still a brilliant player and one of the left backs in the World. We can talk about systems and getting the best out of him but in essence the same argument can be made about virtually any player. Roberston's level has been consistently high for a few years before this dip.The same can be said of a few other players. We can also point at a number of mitigating factors why performances for Robertson may have dropped so dramatically recently. Again the same arguments can be used as reasons or an excuse for other players drop in form.I get the mitigating circumstances and how they've played a role in our poorer form. But Robertson along with Mane, TAA, Alisson (and others) have all seen a big dip in form at some point this season. For some that dip has lasted longer than others. You've got a handful of key players playing at a level close to the bottom of what they are capable of. Combine this with Firmino's continued (slight) decline and Thiago's struggles with adapting to a difficult situation and you've got 5 or 6 players starting currently that are miles off their best. That's on top of 1 or 2 players who wouldn't;t get close to the starting XI if we had close to a fully fit squad.Like I said there are viable excuses why this might be happening. But combined with the injuries in key positions and the lack of ability to rotate (due to injuries) the poor form of Robertson and others is the reason why we've seen dramatic drop off in team performance and results. I'm not saying any of this to apportion blame but just to highlight it's a reason.The difference the likes of Robertson, Trent and Alisson have to some of the others is their age. Their current form won't be looked at as being an underlining factor associated with their age but poor form due to current circumstances and general loss of team form. You can see the difference by just looking at the threads on Mane and Firmino. Much harder to judge whether a 29/30 year old is just suffering a loss of form due to circumstance or whether it's part of a wider individual decline. Probably even more difficult for someone like Firmino, who's form was inconsistent before this season too.