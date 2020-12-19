« previous next »
Just Fucking Robertson...

Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 8, 2021, 11:44:24 am
Definitely needs resting v Leicester. The lad looks out on his feet.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 8, 2021, 12:11:10 pm
A large reason for why our form has dropped off a cliff. If he doesn't play well, then the left side is effectively dead and we become really easy to defend against.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 8, 2021, 03:50:32 pm
Problem has been the guy who should have been used to rest him gets injured. And now with an already makeshift defence it's extra risky to play Tsimikas. It's the season that keeps on shafting.
Regardless he's gonna need a breather.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 8, 2021, 03:59:45 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on February  8, 2021, 11:25:12 am
I think him and Fabinho were our best 2 players until Christmas but has fallen off a cliff since then.

We prioritised a left back over a centre back in the summer (knowing the risks) purely so Robertson could share his workload, have competition for his place and also to cover any injury issues which he'd played through in previous years.  Instead Tsimikas has played about 20 minutes all season because he's been injured himself through most of it. Now Robbo has been ran into the ground again. Totally sums the season up.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 9, 2021, 09:16:45 pm
Quote from: rhysd on February  8, 2021, 11:44:24 am
Definitely needs resting v Leicester. The lad looks out on his feet.


Would you rest him for Leicester then bring him back for Leipzig?
I think he clearly needs it, possibly with a few more games off when we get past this tricky run of games with Tsimikas starting against Sheffield United. My concern is changing it too much at the back, we need to integrate the new CB lads as well.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 9, 2021, 10:16:36 pm
Quote from: rhysd on February  8, 2021, 11:44:24 am
Definitely needs resting v Leicester. The lad looks out on his feet.


He will have had a week.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 9, 2021, 11:06:31 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  8, 2021, 10:21:49 am
He's been dreadful for quite a while now. One of the things which infuriates me about him is he never puts the ball across the box first time. Mane is always in the middle waiting for the curved ball across, but he becomes a lot more difficult to find because Robertson insists on taking not one, but two touches to shift the ball out of his feet before having the confidence in firing the ball across.

I'd probably drop him next weekend and give Tsimikas a chance.

Funny how people see things. Till the Palace game I thought he was our player of the season along with Fabinho. Think he was brilliant till the whole team fell off a cliff and even despite that he hasn't been as creative but appears to be playing with more energy than some of them. Thought he was great against Spurs. Nothing is really clicking for anyone in the final third.

The statistic from Carragher on sky the other night was staggering. He's played in virtually every league game since start of 18-19 . To do that at the speed and intensity he plays is quite something. I'm delighted for him and Scotland but really he could do with a proper summer break and pre-season.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 21, 2021, 01:11:22 am
Hes a great player Robertson but think over the last few weeks/months hes been one of our issues. The LHS of the team has not functioned at all since mid-December. Robertson is a key cog in this.

With the ever changing centre backs maybe hes been asked to adapt his game somewhat. However that doesnt make 100% sense to me in the context of 1 goal in 5 home games. Surely we are still asking him to offer some width and an attacking outlet. This k hes really struggled for weeks. Hes taking the easy option (lay it off inside)  too often. Think this is affecting Mane also.

I dont want to be too harsh on Robbo but like ally of our senior players hes struggling for form. The LHS of our attack is a real issue and his lack of attacking thrust over a sustained period is a factor
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 08:48:48 am
Was the best player first few months of season. He plays so often though. He needs a break. Honestly this summer can't come soon enough.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 09:46:35 am
Quote from: Jookie on February 21, 2021, 01:11:22 am
Hes a great player Robertson but think over the last few weeks/months hes been one of our issues. The LHS of the team has not functioned at all since mid-December. Robertson is a key cog in this.

With the ever changing centre backs maybe hes been asked to adapt his game somewhat. However that doesnt make 100% sense to me in the context of 1 goal in 5 home games. Surely we are still asking him to offer some width and an attacking outlet. This k hes really struggled for weeks. Hes taking the easy option (lay it off inside)  too often. Think this is affecting Mane also.

I dont want to be too harsh on Robbo but like ally of our senior players hes struggling for form. The LHS of our attack is a real issue and his lack of attacking thrust over a sustained period is a factor

Robertson is a great player who will rediscover his form at some point but the best left back in the world shouts never sat well with me to be honest.

I watch other left-backs in our league alone consistently put a better delivery in with fewer chances to do so. Digne and Reguilon to name a couple. They must have watched us at our peak and thought fucking hell, I'd get 20 assists a season for them. Robertson is good at putting a cross into space for Salah to run into. But the amount of crosses he wastes when we get him to the byline beggars belief really. And don't get me started on his shooting.

What Robertson lacks in technique, though, he makes up for with his pace and tenacity. But I think we've seen in the last two months when those assets drop off - due to confidence, burnout, and most notably imo Mane's drop-off in form - his deficiencies become very exposed.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 09:48:46 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 09:46:35 am
Robertson is a great player who will rediscover his form at some point but the best left back in the world shouts never sat well with me to be honest.

I watch other left-backs in our league alone consistently put a better delivery in with fewer chances to do so. Digne and Reguilon to name a couple. They must have watched us at our peak and thought fucking hell, I'd get 20 assists a season for them. Robertson is good at putting a cross into space for Salah to run into. But the amount of crosses he wastes when we get him to the byline beggars belief really. And don't get me started on his shooting.

What Robertson lacks in technique, though, he makes up for with his pace and tenacity. But I think we've seen in the last two months when those assets drop off - due to confidence, burnout, and most notably imo Mane's drop-off in form - his deficiencies become very exposed.

That's totally underplaying of Robertson's ability and qualities. Lets not throw the fucking baby out with the bath water here.

Reguillon is crossing to Kane, its not like he has fuck all to hit.

Also if you are referring to that cross that Robertson did to Salah against City as just another cross into space for Salah to hit then I don't know really what to say, that's not easy. Finally, do we always get that much space to hit when we play? Most of the defences we went up again sat deep.

Whats next? Alisson isn't actually that good?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 09:52:22 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 09:46:35 am
Robertson is a great player who will rediscover his form at some point but the best left back in the world shouts never sat well with me to be honest.

I watch other left-backs in our league alone consistently put a better delivery in with fewer chances to do so. Digne and Reguilon to name a couple. They must have watched us at our peak and thought fucking hell, I'd get 20 assists a season for them. Robertson is good at putting a cross into space for Salah to run into. But the amount of crosses he wastes when we get him to the byline beggars belief really. And don't get me started on his shooting.

What Robertson lacks in technique, though, he makes up for with his pace and tenacity. But I think we've seen in the last two months when those assets drop off - due to confidence, burnout, and most notably imo Mane's drop-off in form - his deficiencies become very exposed.

All of this writing off of our players during a dip. Robertson is a better lb than Digne and has proved it consistently at the top level in a CL and PL winning team. Every game, week in week out. The great players develop wonderful partnerships and Robertson's partnership with Mane has been out of this world. That their standard has dropped due to the insanity of playing two games every week reveals that Andy Robertson is human after all.
What a fucking player.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:06:44 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 23, 2021, 09:48:46 am
That's totally underplaying of Robertson's ability and qualities. Lets not throw the fucking baby out with the bath water here.

Reguillon is crossing to Kane, its not like he has fuck all to hit.

Also if you are referring to that cross that Robertson did to Salah against City as just another cross into space for Salah to hit then I don't know really what to say, that's not easy. Finally, do we always get that much space to hit when we play? Most of the defences we went up again sat deep.

Whats next? Alisson isn't actually that good?

That's a fair point and one I have said in Robertson's mitigation myself. But I don't think he generates the same whip and accuracy with his crosses on a similarly regular basis.

Like I said, he makes up for this with tenacity, aggression and pace few others can rival. Sometimes this goes against him, though, as he lacks composure. It is what it is - he's still a great player, like I said, so stop being emotional about it when you're doing exactly the same with Mané in a different thread. No where have I said he isn't a great player.

@Mickeydocs, I'm not writing him off. I'm merely saying I don't think he has ever been the best left back in the world. We were the best team in the world, but that doesn't mean every one of our players was the best in their respective positions. Same goes for City right now. I don't think Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world or Zinchenko is the best left back in the world, do you? It's about the system and the truly world class players in that team lifting it to an even higher level.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:10:11 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 10:06:44 am
That's a fair point and one I have said in Robertson's mitigation myself. But I don't think he generates the same whip and accuracy with his crosses on a similarly regular basis.

Like I said, he makes up for this with tenacity, aggression and pace few others can rival. Sometimes this goes against him, though, as he lacks composure. It is what it is - he's still a great player, like I said, so stop being emotional about it. No where have I said he isn't a great player.

@Mickeydocs, I'm not writing him off. I'm merely saying I don't think he has ever been the best left back in the world. We were the best team in the world, but that doesn't mean every one of our players was the best in their respective positions. Same goes for City right now. I don't think Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world or Zinchenko is the best left back in the world, do you? It's about the system and the truly world class players in that team lifting it to an even higher level.

Does technique matter or is it about being effective? Its not like Robertson's crossing volume was insanely high but he was consistent for practically 2 1/2 seasons and until recently he was one of our better players in the first 1/3rd of this season. Basically everybody around him has dropped off, gone is Van Dijk, Fabinho, Wijnaldum doesn't play on the left now for a while and Mane has been ineffective.

We had a video where he and Oxlade-Chamberlain said Mo Salah had nowhere near the best technique in our squad when it comes to using his left foot. But because Salah does not have that, does that still not make him one of the worlds best attackers?

Also, who is the best left back in the world?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:27:45 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 23, 2021, 10:10:11 am
Does technique matter or is it about being effective? Its not like Robertson's crossing volume was insanely high but he was consistent for practically 2 1/2 seasons and until recently he was one of our better players in the first 1/3rd of this season. Basically everybody around him has dropped off, gone is Van Dijk, Fabinho, Wijnaldum doesn't play on the left now for a while and Mane has been ineffective.

We had a video where he and Oxlade-Chamberlain said Mo Salah had nowhere near the best technique in our squad when it comes to using his left foot. But because Salah does not have that, does that still not make him one of the worlds best attackers?

Also, who is the best left back in the world?

They're linked. The better your technique and decision making, the more consistently effective you will be. Our system for a while felt like it was almost entirely based around getting Robertson into dangerous cut-back positions, because his pace and movement is exceptional and it obviously suits Mané to move inside. I would question how consistently effective he truly was once we got him those positions, though.

Davies is the best left back in the world by a longshot for me. But it's a fair question, there's probably not as many as there were 10 years ago and Robbo is definitely right up there.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:33:22 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 10:27:45 am
They're linked. The better your technique and decision making, the more consistently effective you will be. Our system for a while felt like it was almost entirely based around getting Robertson into dangerous cut-back positions, because his pace and movement is exceptional and it obviously suits Mané to move inside. I would question how consistently effective he truly was once we got him those positions, though.

Davies is the best left back in the world by a longshot for me. But it's a fair question, there's probably not as many as there were 10 years ago and Robbo is definitely right up there.

But again, we have been told by players at the club that Shaqiri has better technique than Salah. But Shaqiri is by miles less effective.

Also your point about our system doesn't make sense. If our system was based on that, and he wasn't that effective, why were we successful? Are you saying he was the weak link in that regard?

What makes Davies the best in the world? Who is the best right back in the world?
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:38:35 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 23, 2021, 10:33:22 am
But again, we have been told by players at the club that Shaqiri has better technique than Salah. But Shaqiri is by miles less effective.

Also your point about our system doesn't make sense. If our system was based on that, and he wasn't that effective, why were we successful? Are you saying he was the weak link in that regard?

What makes Davies the best in the world? Who is the best right back in the world?

I'm talking more probably in the last 12 months or so. Prior to that it felt like there was more of a balance between the LHS and the RHS, but at some point a shift occurred and we became very LHS-dominant and, in my view, a worse team for it.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:43:28 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 10:38:35 am
I'm talking more probably in the last 12 months or so. Prior to that it felt like there was more of a balance between the LHS and the RHS, but at some point a shift occurred and we became very LHS-dominant and, in my view, a worse team for it.

That's wrong. We attacked equally on both sides until Trent got injured and his form dipped after his return from his calf injury. That's around November to December last year but not much more than that.

The right hand side actually has been more prevalent because Van Dijk tended to pass there and Trent and Salah are our best two players. Now we are shifting even more to the right than normal.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:44:04 am
He was one of our better players up until January.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:48:26 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2021, 10:44:04 am
He was one of our better players up until January.

I do agree that his productivity has dropped but even with that he still remains one of the most effective left full backs in the world.

Robertson's problem has always been that he is a top full back but he and nobody who plays full back in world football comes close to the guy who plays at right back for us. I know they had their bet and bantz about assists and all that, but he doesn't compare with Trent.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 10:53:56 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2021, 10:44:04 am
He was one of our better players up until January.

he's absolutely fucking goosed. Saw that tweet doing the rounds that the only players we've had not injured for more than 3 weeks are robbo, gini, bobby, mo, mane and curtis.

Mo and Mane both had Covid. Curtis is 19. The other 3 - gini, robbo, bobby - all look absolutely done and in need of about 6 weeks off.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
February 23, 2021, 02:37:49 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2021, 10:44:04 am
He was one of our better players up until January.

He was. He's been one of our poorer performers, IMO, since January.

For me, Robertsin is still a brilliant player and one of the left backs in the World. We can talk about systems and getting the best out of him but in essence the same argument can be made about virtually any player. Roberston's level has been consistently high for a few years before this dip.

The same can be said of a few other players. We can also point at a number of mitigating factors why performances for Robertson may have dropped so dramatically recently. Again the same arguments can be used as reasons or an excuse for other players drop in form.

I get the mitigating circumstances and how they've played a role in our poorer form. But Robertson along with Mane, TAA, Alisson (and others) have all seen a big dip in form at some point this season. For some that dip has lasted longer than others. You've got a handful of key players playing at a level close to the bottom of what they are capable of. Combine this with Firmino's continued (slight) decline and Thiago's struggles with adapting to a difficult situation and you've got 5 or 6 players starting currently that are miles off their best. That's on top of 1 or 2 players who wouldn't;t get close to the starting XI if we had close to a fully fit squad.

Like I said there are viable excuses why this might be happening. But combined with the injuries in key positions and the lack of ability to rotate (due to injuries) the poor form of Robertson and others is the reason why we've seen dramatic drop off in team performance and results. I'm not saying any of this to apportion blame but just to highlight it's a reason.

The difference the likes of Robertson, Trent and Alisson have to some of the others is their age. Their current form won't be looked at as being an underlining factor associated with their age but poor form due to current circumstances and general loss of team form. You can see the difference by just looking at the threads on Mane and Firmino. Much harder to judge whether a 29/30 year old is just suffering a loss of form due to circumstance or whether it's part of a wider individual decline. Probably even more difficult for someone like Firmino, who's form was inconsistent before this season too.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 1, 2021, 03:58:56 pm
Played like his old self with a lot of drive and energy up and down the pitch. Loving the fact that he is getting back to his old level again.

He got in to so many good positions and could have scored at least one yesterday. One thing...he has a tendency to slash at shots, wonder if we need to put him in some shooting practice, seems to be a composure thing because his crossing is so accurate, but ends up blazing it in front of goal.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 1, 2021, 05:23:31 pm
Klopp did something unusual for him - he selected a player to talk about in his post match presser, and suggested that player could have had a hat trick.

It was Robbo. Its rather unfair to compare players from different eras (though it happens a lot), but weve had some terrific goalscoring full backs down the years. Robbo gets into such good goalscoring positions, its a shame hes not great at converting them.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 1, 2021, 06:51:05 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 10:06:44 am

@Mickeydocs, I'm not writing him off. I'm merely saying I don't think he has ever been the best left back in the world. We were the best team in the world, but that doesn't mean every one of our players was the best in their respective positions. Same goes for City right now. I don't think Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world or Zinchenko is the best left back in the world, do you? It's about the system and the truly world class players in that team lifting it to an even higher level.

Robertson is an amazing player that has delivered and delivered for this club. The partnership between Mane and Robertson has been so much more than the sum of its parts. The best players tend to be the best fit for the best teams. Robertson is exactly that. Better to judge an energised Robertson rather than a jaded player that has given his all. Robertson helped to elevate our forward play and will do so again.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 05:37:02 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 10:06:44 am
I'm merely saying I don't think he has ever been the best left back in the world. We were the best team in the world, but that doesn't mean every one of our players was the best in their respective positions. Same goes for City right now. I don't think Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world or Zinchenko is the best left back in the world, do you? It's about the system and the truly world class players in that team lifting it to an even higher level.

I mean, I think most people would agree that Robbo has been one of the best 2-3 LBs in the world for the last few years. The numbers bear that out. The eye test bears that out. It's not really a matter of controversy to be honest.

I'd say other than VvD and Alisson he probably had about as about as a clear a claim to being the best in the world in his position as anyone in the squad.

And the fact that he's gone through a patch of bad form, like everyone else in the squad, is just that - a patch of bad form. There's no need at this stage to re-evaluate how good any of our squad actually are because of a couple of very bad months.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 09:36:39 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 23, 2021, 09:46:35 am
Robertson is a great player who will rediscover his form at some point but the best left back in the world shouts never sat well with me to be honest.

I watch other left-backs in our league alone consistently put a better delivery in with fewer chances to do so. Digne and Reguilon to name a couple. They must have watched us at our peak and thought fucking hell, I'd get 20 assists a season for them. Robertson is good at putting a cross into space for Salah to run into. But the amount of crosses he wastes when we get him to the byline beggars belief really. And don't get me started on his shooting.

What Robertson lacks in technique, though, he makes up for with his pace and tenacity. But I think we've seen in the last two months when those assets drop off - due to confidence, burnout, and most notably imo Mane's drop-off in form - his deficiencies become very exposed.

December 19th 2020

Premier league assists since August 2018

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool LEFT BACK - 28
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - 28

Ridiculous. Someone regarded as the best player in the league by many, who plays in one of the most attacking positions in the sport, with some of the best delivery in the world, supplying some of the best attacking players in the world... has the same amount of assists as a left back who shouldn't have been regarded as the best left back in the world and who lacks technique.

De Bruyne is a breathtaking talent, he does things with the ball you rarely see from anyone and with terrifying consistency. You DO NOT match someone like him for numbers over such a long timespan by luck or while lacking technique. You're downplaying Robertson massively.

Its like questioning if Salah is a great finisher because he misses chances despite the fact his numbers regarding end product are so high
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 09:50:31 am
You can argue about the finer details of who is the best left-back in the world until the cows come home, all I know is I wouldnt swap Robertson for any other left-back in the game.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 11:55:08 am
Only thing Id change about him is his shooting. When it falls to him and he has an opening at goal, you see him winding up and you might as well look away. Just lashes/slices it off target/straight at the keeper every time. Someone needs to tell him to start placing it instead.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 11:57:48 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March  2, 2021, 09:50:31 am
You can argue about the finer details of who is the best left-back in the world until the cows come home, all I know is I wouldnt swap Robertson for any other left-back in the game.

Same here mate. Grit, determination, pace, good defending and boy can he cross a ball. Love the lad.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
March 2, 2021, 12:27:28 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March  2, 2021, 11:55:08 am
Only thing Id change about him is his shooting. When it falls to him and he has an opening at goal, you see him winding up and you might as well look away. Just lashes/slices it off target/straight at the keeper every time. Someone needs to tell him to start placing it instead.

it's surprising how many players - including forwards and midfielders - still try and put their laces through every shot

just relax more, keep your head forward, and as you say, try and place it but use a little more force

love the guy - he has the possibility of becoming a long-serving legend of the club
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
Think he needs to trust Kabak a little more. Jurgen has clearly reigned him in over the past few weeks but at times he was over covering massively, leaving huge spaces outside.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Needs a rest. Hope he isnt off playing for Scotland.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:22:53 pm
He was really poor first half but much better second half.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
109 minutes on the clock, 1-0 up, on a run where we can't buy a win and he's over-lapping like a madman😜

Didn't know whether to laugh or cry!

I must be getting old because we didn't do that in my day😂
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 03:47:26 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:22:53 pm
He was really poor first half but much better second half.
He wasn't "really poor", he was below his usual standards. But he does need a rest.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Today at 04:00:10 am
Remember saying, before Christmas, that he needs a rest.

He's been flogged to fuck, like.
