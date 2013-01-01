Please
Author
Topic: Just Fucking Robertson... (Read 429163 times)
Melbred
Kim cloned.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 11,163
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
«
Reply #4080 on:
Today
at 05:05:18 PM »
I reckon the signing of Tsimikas has pushed him on.
He was already world class, but he's gone up another level and has arguably been our best player this season.
a treeless whopper
Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Believer
Posts: 55,778
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
«
Reply #4081 on:
Today
at 05:06:41 PM »
Good chance that he beats Trent to the full back assist title this season.
mattD
Believer
Posts: 1,865
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
«
Reply #4082 on:
Today
at 05:10:08 PM »
Our player of the season so far? Definitely in the top three for sure.
