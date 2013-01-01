Could just be cramp in the hamstring. Robbo seemed to say it was cramp.If he has not come back it's probably not too bad
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured
Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.
