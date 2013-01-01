« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 420676 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,315
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:08:46 PM
Could just be cramp in the hamstring. Robbo seemed to say it was cramp.

If he has not come back it's probably not too bad

No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
No reports he has but then loads of people saying hes injured

Could be wrong but I think he was just tight after midweek. He said himself his hamstring was tight in the second half of injury time the other night but that it was just cramp. Hope so anyway.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 PM »
With the amount of games he has played, im a bit worried he will be the next one to join the injury list. Hope not.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,663
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:36:17 PM
Clarke supposedly said he's going to Israel with the squad for the next game. Annoyingly they lost today so need to beat Israel, therefore Clarke more likely to risk him.

If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.

The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,663
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:56:25 PM
The fact the game is Sunday night now might help. Quick turnaround to Atalanta though so we'll see changes between those two games.

But thats not how injuries work? He could get injured playing against Atalanta but he has already accumulated a load of minutes and that problem could flare up against Leicester, particularly if he has only played Wednesday.

We spent good money on Tsimikas so we should use him.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 01:25:39 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:53:58 PM
If he plays for Scotland then we shouldnt really start him against Leicester.
I agree. Trent and Robbo were already at breaking point before the Internationals. We shouldn't take any risks with Robbo's hamstrings for a short term gain. Let him rest. Time to use the squad players and rest the first team for the gruelling December fixture list.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 