« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 417929 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,782
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 PM »
What an 18 months its been for him. Delighted.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 PM »
Buzzing for him. Put your feet up for a few days now
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 10:41:34 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 10:40:59 PM
Buzzing for him. Put your feet up for a few days now
Until Leicester
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 PM »
Bloody shat myself there when he said his hamstring went in the 2nd half of extra time....then he said it was just cramp. He's class, he's a mad bastard and all
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 PM »
Just Fucking Roberston.

What a player...Pleased for him.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,227
  • YNWA
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 PM »
I will continue to cheer on Scotland doing well until Andy Robertson gets injured on international duty and then the wee twats can get fucked.

But until then; hurrah!  :D
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM »
So pleased for Robbo. He was nearly in tears in the post match interview on SSN. Bless him. Please bin off the nations league and come home now. You've done your best for Scotland. Nice to finally have a team I can support at the Euros.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 12:00:23 AM »
Being the best left back in the world and a world champion, plus being captain put huge pressure on Robbo's shoulders. He rose to the challenge and deserves all the plaudits -  a leader, great player and top bloke!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 12:51:39 AM »
Fantastic for the best LB in the World to showcase his talent for Scotland in major tournament.

Amazing result.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
  • Know nothing.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 01:12:01 AM »
Well pleased for him. Well deserved.

Get in big lad.
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 03:14:47 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:00:23 AM
Being the best left back in the world and a world champion, plus being captain put huge pressure on Robbo's shoulders.
Frankly I'm just glad he didn't come away with a shoulder injury, the way things have been going...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 04:46:29 AM »
Congrats to Robbo! He is a club and national legend now.
Logged
Believer

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,689
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 07:00:32 AM »
Robertson said his hamstring sized last night , so he was glad he didnt have to take a pen

https://www.goal.com/en/news/my-hamstring-had-seized-robertson-penalty-relief-as-scotland-end-/10eg6acdk6dcd14jppezp7njbf

"I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized," Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 07:13:04 AM »
Just seen Scotland have two more games before he returns to Libpool  :o
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 07:57:06 AM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:13:04 AM
Just seen Scotland have two more games before he returns to Libpool  :o

Hopefully a thought will be given to his hamstring
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,141
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 08:01:00 AM »
Fantastic. Congratulations Robbo
Logged
bollocks

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 09:24:19 AM »
Brilliant news for him and Scotland. Hopefully he doesn't play the next few games now, if Clarke wants him in any condition to captain them next summer he's going to need to be managed well in the coming 6 months or whatever, by them and us.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 10:10:12 AM »
Phew....
Congratulations to him.
The Echo really is a shitstain, it's getting worse by the week with its clickbait headlines. "Andy Robertson injury" as part of their main summary headline. Pricks.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 10:27:06 AM »
Delighted for him, what an amazing player and person
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,854
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 10:31:21 AM »
What a brilliant night he had last night. Made up for him.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • ....mmm
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 10:46:15 AM »
He's fighting back the tears, well in Robbo.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aLuvQ95So_c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aLuvQ95So_c</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 11:01:51 AM »
So happy for Robbo!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 11:09:27 AM »
Hampden will be a sight for those two games, be an amazing crowd push them on.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 11:24:05 AM »
So pleased for the boy. It was very noisy in my house last night. They dominated the 90 mins but after Clarke made those silly substitutions in the 86th minute you just knew the equaliser was coming. But we kept faith throughout extra time even though the Scotts looked knackered while the Serbs were on the rise. And when the penalty got saved... scenes.

Send Robbo back to LFC now. Nations League is pointless.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 02:28:51 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:00:32 AM
Robertson said his hamstring sized last night , so he was glad he didnt have to take a pen

https://www.goal.com/en/news/my-hamstring-had-seized-robertson-penalty-relief-as-scotland-end-/10eg6acdk6dcd14jppezp7njbf

"I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized," Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.

Well done Robbo for qualification.

Please get on next bus/plane/bike back to Liverpool  and look after that Hamstring.  No questions - Klopp should send the sick note now and ask him to return for LFC medical analysis
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 