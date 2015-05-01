Thoroughly mediocre player.
Went for him didnt he?
That Rafinha c*nt should have been decked in the first minute. Hate that Barca cheat...
You mean Bayern, right?
Did... It's the Warsteiner's fault, all 8 of them!
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1208480587973091329
love it, I love Robbo told him what a diving shithouse he is - brilliant
[img width=800 height=547]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMVxf-sWoAAvtL3?format=jpg&name=4096x4096[img]
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1208480587973091329Love that Hendo scream at the ref too
I'm a knob
Layed him out around the77min
The Test is obviously right
Embodies the don't take any shit attitude that's coarsing through the veins of this team now. Team of winners, and they all lead from the front. Brilliant to see.
