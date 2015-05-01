« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 336022 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 AM »
Funny short interview With Robbo just on 5live. Was asked which players would make his nativity play. Named Trent as his little donkey and Milner as Mother figure Mary
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 PM »
Glad he had a good jaw with Rafinha the diving shithouse
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,769
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 08:09:15 PM »
Hope Robbo chins him, the c*nt
Logged

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM »
Went for him didnt he?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM
Went for him didnt he?
That Rafinha c*nt should have been decked in the first minute. Hate that Barca cheat...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,077
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 PM »
Hope he layed the nut on that twat with the benny hat on
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 591
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:54:37 PM
That Rafinha c*nt should have been decked in the first minute. Hate that Barca cheat...

You mean Bayern, right?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM »
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 09:02:18 PM
You mean Bayern, right?
Did... It's the Warsteiner's fault, all 8 of them!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 09:06:13 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Did... It's the Warsteiner's fault, all 8 of them!

More than one Rafinha, this c*nt played for Bayern ;D

Logged

Offline kingmonkey007

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 09:12:04 PM »
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 PM »
Helmet-headed helmet.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 591
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Did... It's the Warsteiner's fault, all 8 of them!

Easy enough mistake to make  ;D made me double check this wasn't Thiago Alcantars brother Rafael Alcantara, from Barca..  :P
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Jamaican-Me-Crazy Cookbook
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 PM »
Logged
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 05:23:22 AM »
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 07:15:41 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:23:22 AM
love it, I love Robbo told him what a diving shithouse he is - brilliant
And nice guy James Milner calms the shithouse down!
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 08:13:22 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:54:17 PM
[img width=800 height=547]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMVxf-sWoAAvtL3?format=jpg&name=4096x4096[img]

That's literally the first thing Trent did after receiving his medal. Went over to Robbo to check out his. ;D

Always competing, these two.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 09:27:26 AM »
Hey, Sadio. Let me get him  he says, right in front of Rafinha.  ;D

https://twitter.com/paulgaffney/status/1208452023605178368?s=21

It must be great to have a player like him in your corner.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • Believer
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 09:32:05 AM »
Absolutely love him. My favourite player for so many reasons.

Become world champion.....and then seek a straightener with a twat
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,106
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 09:32:30 AM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 08:35:15 PM
Went for him didnt he?

Layed him out around the77min
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 09:35:00 AM »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 10:14:07 AM »
Taxi for Rafinha
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,085
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 10:47:24 AM »
Embodies the don't take any shit attitude that's coarsing through the veins of this team now. Team of winners, and they all lead from the front. Brilliant to see.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 11:20:13 AM »
Future captain material
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 11:26:51 AM »
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 11:27:29 AM »
Love this man. Proper wind up. One of those players that opposition fans despise but you just adore.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,780
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 12:08:36 PM »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 10:47:24 AM
Embodies the don't take any shit attitude that's coarsing through the veins of this team now. Team of winners, and they all lead from the front. Brilliant to see.
A painful but very valuable lesson learned in Kiev.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 