Topic: Just Fucking Robertson... (Read 333815 times)
duvva
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Funny short interview With Robbo just on 5live. Was asked which players would make his nativity play. Named Trent as his little donkey and Milner as Mother figure Mary
rafathegaffa83
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Glad he had a good jaw with Rafinha the diving shithouse
deFacto
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Hope Robbo chins him, the c*nt
royhendohohohoho!
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
Went for him didnt he?
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.
