« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just Fucking Robertson...  (Read 333815 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 10:49:55 AM »
Funny short interview With Robbo just on 5live. Was asked which players would make his nativity play. Named Trent as his little donkey and Milner as Mother figure Mary
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,647
  • Dutch Class
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 08:08:05 PM »
Glad he had a good jaw with Rafinha the diving shithouse
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,768
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 08:09:15 PM »
Hope Robbo chins him, the c*nt
Logged

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just Fucking Robertson...
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 08:35:15 PM »
Went for him didnt he?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 