Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
AC Milan
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: AC Milan (Read 3233 times)
MNAA
...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
Believer
Posts: 2,686
Re: AC Milan
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:08:11 AM »
Any team getting back a veteran star who is at the tail end of his career is never a good sign. AC Milan is in a sad state ...
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
AC Milan
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2