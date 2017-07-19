« previous next »
Author Topic: AC Milan

Offline CallumLFC

AC Milan
« on: July 19, 2017, 11:24:25 AM »
Great to see them awakening after their slumber.

The new owners mean business. Signed Bonucci for 35m. Morata looking likely too.
Offline cissesbeard

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan
« Reply #1 on: July 19, 2017, 11:37:01 AM »
as a kid Milan were THE team, will be good to see them strong again, one of those teams that you just want to see challenging for trophies - they have the history and romance. interested to see how borini gets on, a revived Milan should be good news for the league - need more teams to challenge Juve
Online Xabi Gerrard

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #2 on: July 19, 2017, 12:24:03 PM »
I've got a love/hate relationship with Milan.

One the one hand they they're a lot like City and Chelsea - having success bought for them by a despicable man. Before Berlusconi they were comfortably the 3rd biggest club in Italy. With his ill gotten corrupt gains they became the biggest club in the world.

On the other hand though, as a kid falling in love with football in the late 80s/early 90s they were the ultimate team so will always have a special place in my heart. Players like Baresi, Maldini, Donadoni, Van Basten, Gullit and Rijkaard were amongst my favourites growing up.

Plus, their fans gave what I consider to be the most moving spontaneous YNWA I've ever seen in the immediate aftermath of Hillsborough when even large parts of our own country were blaming us. Still brings a tear to my eye watching it now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mFX07w2-4ls" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mFX07w2-4ls</a>

So overall it's a yes from me, Clive. I'll be very happy to see them back in the big time.
Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: AC Milan
« Reply #3 on: July 22, 2017, 05:48:31 PM »
Milan beat Bayern Munich 4-0 in a friendly in China today (saw the report on Sky Sports News). Mentioned that Milan have signed 10-players this summer (including Fabio Borini on loan from Sunderland).
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #4 on: July 22, 2017, 05:50:38 PM »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on July 22, 2017, 05:48:31 PM
Milan beat Bayern Munich 4-0 in a friendly in China today (saw the report on Sky Sports News). Mentioned that Milan have signed 10-players this summer (including Fabio Borini on loan from Sunderland).

Beggars belief how such an average footballer has managed to play for Liverpool, Chelsea, Roma and Milan. He must have one hell of an agent.
Re: AC Milan
« Reply #5 on: July 22, 2017, 05:58:00 PM »
Along with Borini, Milan also have Gabriel Paletta and Suso on their books.
Offline RJ320

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #6 on: July 22, 2017, 07:25:50 PM »
Glad to see them back. Personally feel they're much bigger and more prestigious than Juventus.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #7 on: July 22, 2017, 08:09:05 PM »
Hope they have a great season, really good to see them making strong signings
Offline elsewhere

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #8 on: July 22, 2017, 09:38:08 PM »
damn, they thrashed Bayern badly but then again it's a preseason friendly.
Do we expect Borini to get some matches there?
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #9 on: July 22, 2017, 11:11:27 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 22, 2017, 09:38:08 PM
damn, they thrashed Bayern badly but then again it's a preseason friendly.
Do we expect Borini to get some matches there?

I believe they are in Europa League this season so they will definitely be giving their squad players a good few games this year.
Offline BeautifulGame91

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2017, 03:46:01 AM »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on July 22, 2017, 05:48:31 PM
Milan beat Bayern Munich 4-0 in a friendly in China today (saw the report on Sky Sports News). Mentioned that Milan have signed 10-players this summer (including Fabio Borini on loan from Sunderland).
Have nearly spent 250 mil on new players this summer
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #11 on: June 28, 2019, 02:04:52 PM »
It would seem the Rossoneri have been kicked out the Europa League

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48801681

I wonder if they will be able to keep hold of the likes of Suso after this?
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #12 on: June 28, 2019, 02:12:29 PM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on June 28, 2019, 02:04:52 PM
It would seem the Rossoneri have been kicked out the Europa League

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48801681

I wonder if they will be able to keep hold of the likes of Suso after this?

I'm sure he'll be fine missing a year in the Europa.
In fact I'm sure most big clubs would take the hit if they could get away with breaking some rules.
Offline vagabond

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #13 on: June 28, 2019, 02:36:45 PM »
Wonder what Milan will think if City get away with it.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #14 on: June 28, 2019, 02:55:14 PM »
I'm sure their owners and fans are fine with this. It will just allow them to invest more with the hope that they can finally get back into the Champions League.
Offline newterp

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #15 on: June 28, 2019, 02:57:55 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on June 28, 2019, 02:55:14 PM
I'm sure their owners and fans are fine with this. It will just allow them to invest more with the hope that they can finally get back into the Champions League.

if they are in breach of FFP, then seen more and are in breach again...won't they be banned from the CL?
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #16 on: June 28, 2019, 02:59:55 PM »
Quote from: newterp on June 28, 2019, 02:57:55 PM
if they are in breach of FFP, then seen more and are in breach again...won't they be banned from the CL?

Good question, I'm honestly not sure. My assumption was they would be able to invest more and then the revenue they receive from the CL would ensure they remained compliant with FFP. I could be way off basis there though.
Offline Schmidt

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #17 on: June 28, 2019, 03:47:01 PM »
Seems like if you're going to breach FFP then you better have enough money to buy your way out of any proper punishment that might follow.
Offline BrandoLFC

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #18 on: June 28, 2019, 04:11:19 PM »
To a follower of the club or Italian league I can get why this would be a good choice.  But to any casual follower you would think it's a bad thing as all you know is AC Milan broke the rules and were punished for being rule breakers.
Online Red Berry

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #19 on: June 28, 2019, 04:24:24 PM »
Quote from: CallumLFC on July 19, 2017, 11:24:25 AM
Great to see them awakening after their slumber.

The new owners mean business. Signed Bonucci for 35m. Morata looking likely too.

Ahh. Those heady days back when £35m was considered a decent wedge for  player.  And then the next season United went and spent £55m on Fred.  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #20 on: June 28, 2019, 04:30:51 PM »
This actually seems like rewarding them rather than a penalty, i bet they were not looking fwd to the Europa league.
Offline BrandoLFC

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #21 on: June 28, 2019, 04:53:08 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on June 28, 2019, 04:30:51 PM
This actually seems like rewarding them rather than a penalty, i bet they were not looking fwd to the Europa league.

If you're struggling to meet FFP then foregoing the 40m or so for going deep in the EL seems counter productive.  Just because you get sanctioned once for FFP doesn't mean you don't have to meet it still in the future.
Offline Peabee

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #22 on: June 28, 2019, 08:13:37 PM »
Now let's see if City also get punished.
Offline elsewhere

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #23 on: June 28, 2019, 08:40:27 PM »
Quote from: BrandoLFC on June 28, 2019, 04:53:08 PM
If you're struggling to meet FFP then foregoing the 40m or so for going deep in the EL seems counter productive.  Just because you get sanctioned once for FFP doesn't mean you don't have to meet it still in the future.
I won't be surprised if they sell their keeper and Suso.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #24 on: June 28, 2019, 09:54:55 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on June 28, 2019, 08:40:27 PM
I won't be surprised if they sell their keeper and Suso.

I think I would take Pepe Reina back as a no2 keeper if Mignolet goes.
Offline Peabee

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #25 on: June 28, 2019, 10:02:31 PM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on June 28, 2019, 09:54:55 PM
I think I would take Pepe Reina back as a no2 keeper if Mignolet goes.

Mignolet aint going unless a big club want him. From what Ive read, I honestly think hed rather be part of this squad than number 1 for a midtable team. The way he ran towards Alisson at the whistle in Madrid shows hes not being sulky about Alisson joining. Hes bought into the squad ethos and sees himself as part of a team with the other keepers. I think he was moody about Karius because maybe he thought he wasnt that good from what hed seen.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #26 on: June 28, 2019, 10:59:01 PM »
More importantly they are knocking down the San Siro.


Its an absolutely legendary ground.. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #27 on: June 28, 2019, 11:04:49 PM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on June 28, 2019, 09:54:55 PM
I think I would take Pepe Reina back as a no2 keeper if Mignolet goes.


Would love to get him back.
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #28 on: June 28, 2019, 11:29:29 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 28, 2019, 10:59:01 PM
More importantly they are knocking down the San Siro.


Its an absolutely legendary ground..
From what I've heard, it's falling apart. Legendary as it is, they badly need a new ground as much as they need squad investment. Same for Inter Milan.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #29 on: June 29, 2019, 12:49:38 AM »
It's a bit like saying you can't get into the dance because you can't afford to while Man City are allowed in with a fraudulent ticket.

UEFA have really set a precedent here.
Online Scarlet`

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #30 on: June 29, 2019, 03:37:29 AM »
Really hope City gets the same treatment
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #31 on: June 30, 2019, 02:57:47 PM »
Milan wanted to be left out this season anyway, so they're happy to do this
Offline gregor

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #32 on: June 30, 2019, 03:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 28, 2019, 10:59:01 PM
More importantly they are knocking down the San Siro.


Its an absolutely legendary ground.. 

Horrendous decision, amazing place and it's the most physically imposing ground I've ever been to. Luckily the reds weren't fazed when I went and won 1-0  8)
Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #33 on: June 30, 2019, 04:56:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 28, 2019, 10:59:01 PM
More importantly they are knocking down the San Siro.


Its an absolutely legendary ground.. 

Looks like a Chinese restaurant from the outside.
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #34 on: June 30, 2019, 04:58:17 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPZBOT on June 30, 2019, 04:56:12 PM
Looks like a Chinese restaurant from the outside.
:lmao

I see that...

Brutalist architecture... just has real presence.
Offline Linudden

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #35 on: December 27, 2019, 10:10:53 PM »
Desperate times call for desperate measures.

https://www.acmilan.com/en/news/media/2019-12-27/zlatan-ibrahimovic-rejoins-ac-milan

He's 38 years old and has no pace left whatsoever and they take this gamble just to try and advance from the mid-table mediocrity they're stuck in. Meanwhile, Inter are 21 points ahead and locked in a title battle with Juventus and (maybe) Lazio.

How the giants have fallen...
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #36 on: December 27, 2019, 11:58:08 PM »
I knew he was old but didn't realise he was 38! Pure desperation from Milan, it's like us signing Torres again
Offline Vinay

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 12:06:35 AM »
Fuck'em
They deserve each other.
Online KirkVanHouten

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:41:45 AM »
This is the Serie A remember. I think Zlatan will bang them in there. Certainly better than anything else they've got.
Online aw1991

Re: AC Milan
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:54:45 AM »
He's a massive legend. Imagine us in the same situation and signing Gerrard. Motivational boost if nothing else.

And he was solid at United like 2 years ago. I'm sure he's good for at least half a season at Serie A.
