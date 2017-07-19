I've got a love/hate relationship with Milan.



One the one hand they they're a lot like City and Chelsea - having success bought for them by a despicable man. Before Berlusconi they were comfortably the 3rd biggest club in Italy. With his ill gotten corrupt gains they became the biggest club in the world.



On the other hand though, as a kid falling in love with football in the late 80s/early 90s they were the ultimate team so will always have a special place in my heart. Players like Baresi, Maldini, Donadoni, Van Basten, Gullit and Rijkaard were amongst my favourites growing up.



Plus, their fans gave what I consider to be the most moving spontaneous YNWA I've ever seen in the immediate aftermath of Hillsborough when even large parts of our own country were blaming us. Still brings a tear to my eye watching it now.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mFX07w2-4ls" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mFX07w2-4ls</a>



So overall it's a yes from me, Clive. I'll be very happy to see them back in the big time.