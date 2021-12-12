« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1577374 times)

Online Barneylfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28080 on: Yesterday at 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
To be fair we've had the second highest amount of penalties in the league this season, only Bournemouth have had more with 7 to our 5. Arsenal, United and City have had 2 each, Spurs 1.

Which doesn't really mean anything.

Just because we've had more penalties than most, that doesn't mean refs can just decide we shouldn't be given any more.
Online Barneylfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28081 on: Yesterday at 03:36:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
Can anyone tell me the difference between the penalty in the Chelsea-Bournemouth game and the one we didnt get??

I haven't seen the one in the Chelsea game, but the one in our game was Mo Salah in a Liverpool shirt.

There are plenty of examples that prove he is refereed differently than most players in the league, so yard dog teams like Forest can do what they like safe in the knowledge that the ref is on their side.
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28082 on: Yesterday at 03:43:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
Can anyone tell me the difference between the penalty in the Chelsea-Bournemouth game and the one we didnt get??

Liverpool weren't involved
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28083 on: Yesterday at 03:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
To be fair we've had the second highest amount of penalties in the league this season, only Bournemouth have had more with 7 to our 5. Arsenal, United and City have had 2 each, Spurs 1.

The one we got v the Mancs was never getting given by Oliver unless VAR intervened.

Its not the ones we get, its the ones we don't get that are absolutely blatant that the issue is with. Mo last night, sandwiched between two players, both fouling him, neither gets the ball - the VAR ref had no intention of giving us that, the check was so quick it was untrue
Offline MJD-L4

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28084 on: Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm »
Loved it when the ref watched Murillo charge 15 yards and smash into Luis Diaz without even looking in the direction of the ball and waved play on.

He was shit last night & gave us nothing.

The less said about the non penalty, the better. We don't even get them checked! Half the time it feels like there's no VAR for us but there is for our opposition.

We really do need to start kicking off more with the refs and force a decision. Boot the ball out if needs be. Us carrying on playing all the time gives the ref/VAR the opportunity to sweep things under the rug.
Offline GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28085 on: Today at 01:07:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:36:16 pm
Trying to remember them now and struggling!

United (H) - Handball, definite pen
Southampton (A) - Handball, definite pen
City (H) - Diaz (?) brought  down by the keeper. Definite pen
Chelsea (H) - I more remember the one that was given then overturned. Cant recall this one.
Wolves (A) - Jota bundled over as a cross came in. He might not have got on the end of it. Wasnt a shocker but sometimes not given.

Wolves are the one team PGMOL has it in for as much as us (possibly less so now they have a new manager) so no surprise our only contestable penalty was against them.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28086 on: Today at 01:10:30 am »
We have more European cups than Premier League trophies in the last 35 years despite having 5-6 title challenges. It's so obvious that we cannot win a close Premier League title race largely because PGMOL will not let us. Funny how close Champions League wins are no problem for us with fair referees.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28087 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm
Loved it when the ref watched Murillo charge 15 yards and smash into Luis Diaz without even looking in the direction of the ball and waved play on.

He was shit last night & gave us nothing.

The less said about the non penalty, the better. We don't even get them checked! Half the time it feels like there's no VAR for us but there is for our opposition.

We really do need to start kicking off more with the refs and force a decision. Boot the ball out if needs be. Us carrying on playing all the time gives the ref/VAR the opportunity to sweep things under the rug.

I was trying to remember what it was he did when someone mentioned the idea of signing Murillo

Ridiculous and they just gave fuck all
Online Barneylfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28088 on: Today at 11:47:25 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:10:30 am
We have more European cups than Premier League trophies in the last 35 years despite having 5-6 title challenges. It's so obvious that we cannot win a close Premier League title race largely because PGMOL will not let us. Funny how close Champions League wins are no problem for us with fair referees.

A fair referee in Kiev might've made a difference. Ramos absolutely should've been sent off for elbowing Karius.
Offline Agent99

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28089 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Should be used for corners. Quick word with Tayls or Hoops to say its actually a goal kick. Loads this season have been given incorrectly. Fucking gimps.
Online SamLad

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28090 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
the ball already has a chip for goal-line decisions.  just extend the scope of the tracking.

simples.

you're welcome.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28091 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:17:58 am
There was an incident in the Chelsea v Bournemouth game where the ref was sent to the monitor to check an act of violent conduct. They were looking at an incident where Cucurella had his hair pulled.  The ref didnt deem it to meet the threshold for a red card, so booked the offending player instead.  Which weve been always been told theyre not allowed to do, yet he did it anyway.

This isn't actually correct. The VAR can recommend an on field review of any incident that they feel meets the criteria for intervention, but the on field referee ultimately has the final call when they look at the incident. If the referee does not deem that it was a red card (which is what the VAR would have recommended that they check for), then they do have the ability to give a yellow card, and this has happened a few times in the past. What the VAR cannot do is send the referee to the monitor to look at what they believe is a yellow card offence.

This does create the rather ridiculous situation where a challenge that is a borderline red card does not get reviewed as VAR deems it not a red card, but as it was missed by the on field referee it also doesn't result in a yellow card either. That is why I would prefer that all borderline red card incidents are reviewed if the referee did not even give a yellow card, as the referee may decide it was a red card, but more than likely the outcome would be a correctly issued yellow card. But the point is, if the referee has decided that it wasn't a yellow card, he clearly didn't get a good view of the incident and so a review is justified.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28092 on: Today at 01:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:31:39 pm
Should be used for corners. Quick word with Tayls or Hoops to say its actually a goal kick. Loads this season have been given incorrectly. Fucking gimps.

Yep, all it needs is for the referee and assistant to agree that they aren't sure who got the last touch. Referee calls up to VAR to check the replay, 5 seconds later (10 seconds max if two angles needed) the correct decision is given and a potentially game altering mistake is averted. No need to do it for throw ins, only corners. Would any fans really complain about that use of VAR given that it would only happen a couple of times a game at most?
Offline TheMan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28093 on: Today at 04:38:09 pm »
Madley the ref against Brentford with Tierney on VAR

Very disappointed with that. Madley is a soft homer ref and will give everything to Brentford. He gave one of the worst general play refereeing performances (by that I mean there wasn't necessarily one shocking decision you can point to, just a series of questionable calls all going the way of the same side) I have ever seen in the away derby game last season. Basically gave them free kicks every time we breathed on their players while letting them foul us at will. The type of game where we have 75% of possession yet somehow commit 75% of the fouls. He also made a shocking hometown decision to give Arsenal a pen against Man U in FA cup and yet no week off or punishment for that. Instead Webb has got one of his boys in there to make life as difficult as possible for us.
Online Barneylfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28094 on: Today at 04:40:05 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 04:38:09 pm
Madley the ref against Brentford with Tierney on VAR

Very disappointed with that. Madley is a soft homer ref and will give everything to Brentford. He gave one of the worst general play refereeing performances (by that I mean there wasn't necessarily one shocking decision you can point to, just a series of questionable calls all going the way of the same side) I have ever seen in the away derby game last season. Basically gave them free kicks every time we breathed on their players while letting them foul us at will. The type of game where we have 75% of possession yet somehow commit 75% of the fouls. He also made a shocking hometown decision to give Arsenal a pen against Man U in FA cup and yet no week off or punishment for that. Instead Webb has got one of his boys in there to make life as difficult as possible for us.

Is that the game where we didn't get a free kick awarded until about an hour into the game or something ridiculous like that?
Think it was 9-0 on free kicks awarded at half time  ;D
Offline TheMan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28095 on: Today at 04:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:40:05 pm
Is that the game where we didn't get a free kick awarded until about an hour into the game or something ridiculous like that?
Think it was 9-0 on free kicks awarded at half time  ;D

yes, that's the one...gave us a few late nothing free-kicks when we were already out of the game so that the stats wouldn't look so absolutely one-sided
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28096 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:40:05 pm
Is that the game where we didn't get a free kick awarded until about an hour into the game or something ridiculous like that?
Think it was 9-0 on free kicks awarded at half time  ;D

Palace away . First free kick on 55 minutes . And people think nothing is going on , blatant.
