There was an incident in the Chelsea v Bournemouth game where the ref was sent to the monitor to check an act of violent conduct. They were looking at an incident where Cucurella had his hair pulled. The ref didnt deem it to meet the threshold for a red card, so booked the offending player instead. Which weve been always been told theyre not allowed to do, yet he did it anyway.



This isn't actually correct. The VAR can recommend an on field review of any incident that they feel meets the criteria for intervention, but the on field referee ultimately has the final call when they look at the incident. If the referee does not deem that it was a red card (which is what the VAR would have recommended that they check for), then they do have the ability to give a yellow card, and this has happened a few times in the past. What the VAR cannot do is send the referee to the monitor to look at what they believe is a yellow card offence.This does create the rather ridiculous situation where a challenge that is a borderline red card does not get reviewed as VAR deems it not a red card, but as it was missed by the on field referee it also doesn't result in a yellow card either. That is why I would prefer that all borderline red card incidents are reviewed if the referee did not even give a yellow card, as the referee may decide it was a red card, but more than likely the outcome would be a correctly issued yellow card. But the point is, if the referee has decided that it wasn't a yellow card, he clearly didn't get a good view of the incident and so a review is justified.