Cootes mate allowed Yates to shove (Diaz) in the back as he jumped for the ball. This happened two yards in front of Kavanagha d he was looking directly at it.When pricks like those on comms say hes letting the game flow, how about if the ref put a marker down early on and said and shithousing grabbing or pulling will be penalised and cards will be issued..would that not allow the game to flow?Its like the fiasco at corners. Referees allowed the game to flow because pricks like McManaman have argued that they shouldnt blow for every foul, and now we have a mass brawl at every corner. The PGMOL are making up stuff on a weekly basis to cover their useless arses. Not booking a player because you have played advantage is the latest shite idea to come out of Webbs head. You can still book a player for a bad challenge even if you play advantage. Murillo got away with one last night because gormless Kavanagh played an advantage. It was a bad rash challenge. It was a yellow. Kavanagh shit his shorts and bottled it.Sick and tired of players like Yates mauling and kicking our players and getting away with it.Yates card was a classic example. Was wrestling Mo with his arms around him for a good five seconds or more before he finally dragged him off the ball. Only then did Cootes mate decide to call a foul and had to book him because it was so bad. He allowed it to develop. He then immediately allowed Yates to show dissent when he should have booked him.Same sort of thing with Gibbs White. Got involved in a wrestling match, when he lost the tussle he cried and the ref gave him a free kick. Thick bastard carried on crying and eventually Cootes mate carded him.No coincidence that when Yates was carded, we took control of the game. Yates should have been off for a second yellow latesr on. Nuno pulled him off the park before he was sent off. Too late - damage done.