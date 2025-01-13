« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28040 on: Yesterday at 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: Anthony on January 13, 2025, 07:58:02 pm
Was play not pulled up for that? I recall at least one match over the weekend where that happened (including one where play was pulled back and everybody thought it was a booking but the Ref didn't book the player?)

With Robbo against Fulham wasn't the issue that the Ref didn't indicate Advantage so it was deemed that this was his original decision? Something Dermot keeps going on about in Ref Watch - 'give yourself time to think' (while the play goes on and you can see if an advantage has arisen).
No.  The ref played the advantage and we moved the ball over to the left wing.

The only difference to the Spurs game is that Jota pretty much stopped the move, got the ref's attention and played it back to Endo at which point the ref stopped the game.  It seems like when you get the advantage you have the choice of either taking a shot or stopping the move and the opposition player being booked?!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNmF9eCTCR8&t=3570s

There have been countless examples of somebody shirt pulling on a counter attack, the attacking team getting a shot away and the referee still booking the player.  Maybe those example all pre-date the rule about not booking a player when the attacking team still had a chance to score.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28041 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
Ok, just getting this in before the events, and probably making a fool of myself (again)
A Forest win tonight would be good for the premier League brand or story this year.
I forsee similar officiating to last season's match v Everton, with forest allowed challenges on us, but us not allowed to make a tackle.
Yates was a yard dog in the reverse fixture from this season, and should have been booked early in the game. It'll be the same tonight. (Watch him getting booked in the first minute now, lol 🙈)
Anyway. Here's hoping it's my last post in this thread tonight.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28042 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm »
c*ntS
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28043 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm »
As soon as they said John Brooks on VAR, knew we weren't getting it - fucking cheating c*nts
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28044 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm »
Corrupt as fuck.

Mo didn't even claim for the pen because he knows it's a waste of time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28045 on: Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm »
Wouldnt have been overturned had it been given.  But we get given that precisely 0 times out of a 100 with that ref.

Probably 50:50 at the other end though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28046 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm
Corrupt as fuck.

Mo didn't even claim for the pen because he knows it's a waste of time.

Wasnt convinced on it myself, leg contact came after he had been squeezed off it. Our defence do it plenty and you see it a lot without much being said.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28047 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm »
Big fan of groks being allowed to line up one of our players, take a 10 meter run up, and jump into a shoulder charge without once even looking where the ball is, though.

Especially as Salah got penalised for breathing too close one of theirs about 5 minutes earlier. Lovely stuff.  Good process.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28048 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm »
Sweden being one of the few leagues in Europe with no VAR. Norway in process of the clubs in the two top divisions having membership meetings now, and the majority wants to scrap it. Top dogs in the FA etc has put a lot of pressure on keeping, so will be some interesting months.. If the FA goes against the voting members  - coming season will be absolute madness with fishcakes x 50 and loads of matches being called off and stopped
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28049 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm
Big fan of groks being allowed to line up one of our players, take a 10 meter run up, and jump into a shoulder charge without once even looking where the ball is, though.

Especially as Salah got penalised for breathing too close one of theirs about 5 minutes earlier. Lovely stuff.  Good process.

That was just ridiculous. Nearly as ridiculous as szoboszlai being wiped out continuously in that first half. Play on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28050 on: Yesterday at 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
Wasnt convinced on it myself, leg contact came after he had been squeezed off it. Our defence do it plenty and you see it a lot without much being said.

There's absolutely zero contact with the ball.
2 defenders, one of them just wraps his leg around Salah and barges him into the other one.
Neither defender get the ball until Salah is on the floor.

Fully expect that to be given at the other end. Brentford will get given one at the weekend and commentary will tell us it's a clumsy challenge despite the 2 wankers tonight telling us it's all good.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28051 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
The moments where one of their players backed into Gravenberch from about 10 yards away and was allowed to basically hold him away from the ball and the late grabbing right infront of the linesman really stood out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28052 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm »
Also.. was a pen for me



Williams contact from one side and the other lad stepped across and made contact, neither of them played the ball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28053 on: Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Also.. was a pen for me



Williams contact from one side and the other lad stepped across and made contact, neither of them played the ball

Good process boys
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28054 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm »
Kavanagh was shit as always. Let Forest rough-up and push around our players and then would call fouls on us for things that were barely a foul.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28055 on: Today at 12:21:16 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
Kavanagh was shit as always. Let Forest rough-up and push around our players and then would call fouls on us for things that were barely a foul.
Just kavanagh? How many fouls happened within an arm reach of the assistant, right in front of him, and nothing was given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28056 on: Today at 06:57:47 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
Kavanagh was shit as always. Let Forest rough-up and push around our players and then would call fouls on us for things that were barely a foul.

Cootes mate allowed Yates to shove (Diaz) in the back as he jumped for the ball. This happened two yards in front of Kavanagha d he was looking directly at it.
When pricks like those on comms say hes letting the game flow, how about if the ref put a marker down early on and said and shithousing grabbing or pulling will be penalised and cards will be issued..
would that not allow the game to flow?
Its like the fiasco at corners. Referees allowed the game to flow because pricks like McManaman have argued that they shouldnt blow for every foul, and now we have a mass brawl at every corner. The PGMOL are making up stuff on a weekly basis to cover their useless arses. Not booking a player because you have played advantage is the latest shite idea to come out of Webbs head. You can still book a player for a bad challenge even if you play advantage. Murillo got away with one last night because gormless Kavanagh played an advantage. It was a bad rash challenge. It was a yellow. Kavanagh shit his shorts and bottled it.
Sick and tired of players like Yates mauling and kicking our players and getting away with it.
Yates card was a classic example. Was wrestling Mo with his arms around him for a good five seconds or more before he finally dragged him off the ball. Only then did Cootes mate decide to call a foul and had to book him because it was so bad. He allowed it to develop. He then immediately allowed Yates to show dissent when he should have booked him.
Same sort of thing with Gibbs White. Got involved in a wrestling match, when he lost the tussle he cried and the ref gave him a free kick. Thick bastard carried on crying and eventually Cootes mate carded him.

No coincidence that when Yates was carded, we took control of the game. Yates should have been off for a second yellow latesr on. Nuno pulled him off the park before he was sent off. Too late - damage done.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28057 on: Today at 07:17:58 am »
There was an incident in the Chelsea v Bournemouth game where the ref was sent to the monitor to check an act of violent conduct. They were looking at an incident where Cucurella had his hair pulled.  The ref didnt deem it to meet the threshold for a red card, so booked the offending player instead.  Which weve been always been told theyre not allowed to do, yet he did it anyway.

I wonder what the completely made up reason for that being the correct decision this time will be.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:02 am by Kekule »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28058 on: Today at 07:24:39 am »
Absolutely blatant penalty. Corrupt c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28059 on: Today at 07:40:03 am »
I didn't think it was a penalty. Put it this way, I would be very unhappy if that was given against us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28060 on: Today at 07:51:44 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Also.. was a pen for me
Williams contact from one side and the other lad stepped across and made contact, neither of them played the ball
This tackle on Mo was 100% a penalty from me. It might not seem so from all angles but that was the one during the match that convinced me it was impossible for Mo to carry on running with the ball, he was tripped over by that knee.
It's scandalous that VAR didn't take longer to properly asses that.
That's 2 points diddled.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28061 on: Today at 08:11:49 am »
There were a number of choices made by the refs that could have been officiated differently on another day. For example I was surprised our very own MacAllister never saw a yellow - on another day that would have been quite likely.

Its was a real blood and thunder, physically competitive game. Was really pleased that we stood up to that test generally across the pitch.

Refs are shit and inconsistent, we know that. It wasnt a pen for me - it was the niggly challenges that didnt get blown up for that was more frustrating. I am all for that sort of game - would have loved to have played in it. But as a ref if youre gonna take that approach it has to be every week and managers need to know so as to let their players know how they can approach the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28062 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
Saw the referee got called to the screen in the Chelsea match last night to send Brooks off for pulling Cucarella's hair. Bizarrely didn't though!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28063 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm
That was just ridiculous. Nearly as ridiculous as szoboszlai being wiped out continuously in that first half. Play on.

that was amazing, that twat yates was just charging round smashing in to the back of our players then mo jumps to head the ball = free kick to forest.
slot was pointing it out to the 4th official, so all those challenges were fine but thats a foul? ok
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28064 on: Today at 10:01:23 am »
They should start using VAR to call out this head injury cheating. Trent punches the ball and some scrote goes down holding his head.
Start sending players off that feign head injuries. Week after week after week we're seeing players throw themselves to the floor clutching their head or their face, knowing the ref will stop the game but the replay shows no contact at all.
Red card and an automatic 3 game ban.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28065 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Also.. was a pen for me



Williams contact from one side and the other lad stepped across and made contact, neither of them played the ball

If it isnt someone named Mohammed and it isnt Liverpool football club, its given as a pen 10 times out of 10.

Look at the pen Arsenal got on Sunday. This is why us not playing to our top level is so detrimental we have to not only be the best team in the league but we have to beat the referees as well
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28066 on: Today at 10:15:33 am »
I am not surprised that it wasn't a pen as the bar for getting decisions feels unreasonably high these days. It feels like refs are more interested in minor incidents like kicking ball away than punishing fouls.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28067 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:15:33 am
I am not surprised that it wasn't a pen as the bar for getting decisions feels unreasonably high these days. It feels like refs are more interested in minor incidents like kicking ball away than punishing fouls.

As Tony stated above you, the bar is only unreasonably high if your name is Mohamed or you play for Liverpool.

Look at the penalty Arsenal got against United in the cup. Look at the penalties Vardy and Kane got over the years there they make contact with a defender and go down. Look at the penalties Abu Dhabi and Untied have been given. Wasn't it Fernandes last season who stood on a player's ankle and got a penalty for it?

If Salah was white and English, or played for one of the establishment's favoured clubs, he'd be getting 10 penalties a season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28068 on: Today at 10:21:59 am »
Needs to change his name to McLovin.
