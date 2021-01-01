« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1570543 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28040 on: Today at 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm
Was play not pulled up for that? I recall at least one match over the weekend where that happened (including one where play was pulled back and everybody thought it was a booking but the Ref didn't book the player?)

With Robbo against Fulham wasn't the issue that the Ref didn't indicate Advantage so it was deemed that this was his original decision? Something Dermot keeps going on about in Ref Watch - 'give yourself time to think' (while the play goes on and you can see if an advantage has arisen).
No.  The ref played the advantage and we moved the ball over to the left wing.

The only difference to the Spurs game is that Jota pretty much stopped the move, got the ref's attention and played it back to Endo at which point the ref stopped the game.  It seems like when you get the advantage you have the choice of either taking a shot or stopping the move and the opposition player being booked?!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNmF9eCTCR8&t=3570s

There have been countless examples of somebody shirt pulling on a counter attack, the attacking team getting a shot away and the referee still booking the player.  Maybe those example all pre-date the rule about not booking a player when the attacking team still had a chance to score.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28041 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Ok, just getting this in before the events, and probably making a fool of myself (again)
A Forest win tonight would be good for the premier League brand or story this year.
I forsee similar officiating to last season's match v Everton, with forest allowed challenges on us, but us not allowed to make a tackle.
Yates was a yard dog in the reverse fixture from this season, and should have been booked early in the game. It'll be the same tonight. (Watch him getting booked in the first minute now, lol 🙈)
Anyway. Here's hoping it's my last post in this thread tonight.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #28042 on: Today at 08:36:41 pm »
A disgrace as ever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Up
« previous next »
 