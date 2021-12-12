If we ever got proper technology embedded into things at least we'd get consistency and a lot of the "he's fucking biased" moans (which are not just moans, to be clear) would go away.



I'm no big AI fan but something radical needs to be done. The game today is - what - 20 times faster than 30 years ago? It's beyond the ability of any ref to spot what happens even if they were able to be up close every time.



AI refereeing has existed for decades (video games) and I don't see why it can't be incorporated. However, I don't see it ever being incorporated because football is an emotional game and players probably prefer being reffed by a human being in high stakes games.For example, if you want to reach out to a company for something and robots are addressing you. Even if they resolve the problem, it just doesn't feel you know "human". AI is great but it will NEVER have that human touch that makes a difference hence some jobs like refereeing will continue to be performed by human not because AI can't do it.With respect to the Spurs game, I didn't feel Atwell was biased. I just felt he bottled the match really (i.e critical decisions). As seen in video games, even AI makes odd calls. Ultimately, that's why we have VAR but I don't really see the point of the tool if it is used the way it currently is.The difference between AI and humans is the lack of accountability which will make bad decisions (AI makes bad decisions too more frustrating). If a human ref makes a mistake, Slot can have a go at the 4th official, fans in the stadium can tell the ref to fuck off and after the game everybody can come to RAWK to moan about how bad he was and eventually move on. With AI, it's just cold and nobody is truly responsible.We just have to do it ourselves and beat Spurs at Anfield.