VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27960 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27961 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:28:44 am
Nope it's worse than that

He knew damn well he had to send the guy off. But he took a chance hoping it wouldn't matter because Postecoglu was moaning at him the whole game. When that goal came in his head will have gone

Played nearly 9 mins injury time hoping we would score. We couldn't help him unfortunately and he decided the game

He purposefully didn't give a decision he knew he should, you are told no matter what has gone on and how emotional it gets never to do that. Thats why

If thats true why didnt they give the Jones penalty? Corruption fits it better
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27962 on: Yesterday at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 11:48:42 am
If thats true why didnt they give the Jones penalty? Corruption fits it better

I've given up moaning on here for the moment about refs because they are just out to fuck us over every game.

We all know it, so what's going to change? There is only so much you can say about the same people doing the same things every single week. Week in. Week out.

It's as bent as fuck and has been for decades. Never going to change. They aren't interested in getting good people in. They aren't interested in making the game fairer. They aren't even interested in ensuring they make the correct decisions from game to game - never mind from incident to incident.

I'm just going to go to games now absolutely expecting us to get fucked by bent cheats and every game I'll walk away happy knowing I was 100% spot on.

Happy days :)


All we can do is try and win despite bent fuckers every fucking week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27963 on: Yesterday at 12:27:03 pm
What bothers me most about the penalty incident is how quickly they checked it and waved it away. There are a lot of similarities to the Doku foul on Mac Allister in the City game last season. In both cases the VAR looked at it very quickly rather than giving themselves time to look at different angles and make a more considered decision. And in both instances, it was the last minute of the game, so delaying for an extra 30 seconds wouldn't have made any difference to the flow of the game. These massive game changing decisions are the ones that they should be giving themselves an extra 30 seconds to look at, but instead they seem desperate to just keep the game moving.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27964 on: Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:27:03 pm
What bothers me most about the penalty incident is how quickly they checked it and waved it away. There are a lot of similarities to the Doku foul on Mac Allister in the City game last season. In both cases the VAR looked at it very quickly rather than giving themselves time to look at different angles and make a more considered decision. And in both instances, it was the last minute of the game, so delaying for an extra 30 seconds wouldn't have made any difference to the flow of the game. These massive game changing decisions are the ones that they should be giving themselves an extra 30 seconds to look at, but instead they seem desperate to just keep the game moving.

Its corruption - quick look, fuck that's a pen - "Atty, no pen no pen"  Good Process c*nts
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27965 on: Yesterday at 01:00:39 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:27:03 pm
What bothers me most about the penalty incident is how quickly they checked it and waved it away. There are a lot of similarities to the Doku foul on Mac Allister in the City game last season. In both cases the VAR looked at it very quickly rather than giving themselves time to look at different angles and make a more considered decision. And in both instances, it was the last minute of the game, so delaying for an extra 30 seconds wouldn't have made any difference to the flow of the game. These massive game changing decisions are the ones that they should be giving themselves an extra 30 seconds to look at, but instead they seem desperate to just keep the game moving.
They didn't want to miss their train :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27966 on: Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:34:41 am
Just seen this on reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1hxanlh/a_different_angle_for_the_jones_potential_penalty/

What do you think that proves, that it's a foul?

You don't understand football if you think that's a penalty. Liverpool at Spurs means normal football laws don't apply and refs can ignore things like that.

Good process boys.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27967 on: Yesterday at 01:30:00 pm
I mean Jones clearly has a second leg to stand on so what's the problem?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27968 on: Yesterday at 01:33:52 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:27:03 pm
What bothers me most about the penalty incident is how quickly they checked it and waved it away. There are a lot of similarities to the Doku foul on Mac Allister in the City game last season. In both cases the VAR looked at it very quickly rather than giving themselves time to look at different angles and make a more considered decision. And in both instances, it was the last minute of the game, so delaying for an extra 30 seconds wouldn't have made any difference to the flow of the game. These massive game changing decisions are the ones that they should be giving themselves an extra 30 seconds to look at, but instead they seem desperate to just keep the game moving.

They don't want to be seen to be "deciding the game" so stayed out of it because of how late it was. If it had happened 10 - 15 minutes earlier, we probably get a penalty.

Ironically, by choosing not to intervene, they ended up deciding the game.

We come away with at least a draw last night if the officials just did the job they're there to do. Both the sending off & penalty decisions completely ignored by VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27969 on: Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm
watching live, it 100% looked to me that Diaz got blatantly pushed to the ground near the end, but I can't find any replays of it.

anyone?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27970 on: Yesterday at 06:15:09 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:27:03 pm
What bothers me most about the penalty incident is how quickly they checked it and waved it away. There are a lot of similarities to the Doku foul on Mac Allister in the City game last season. In both cases the VAR looked at it very quickly rather than giving themselves time to look at different angles and make a more considered decision. And in both instances, it was the last minute of the game, so delaying for an extra 30 seconds wouldn't have made any difference to the flow of the game. These massive game changing decisions are the ones that they should be giving themselves an extra 30 seconds to look at, but instead they seem desperate to just keep the game moving.

You can tell with VAR what decision they want to make by how long they take. They wave it away quickly when they don't want to give it, regardless of following due process.

Even the Solanke goal looked fairly obviously offside from a replay, yet they spent minutes messing about and drawing lines.


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27971 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm
watching live, it 100% looked to me that Diaz got blatantly pushed to the ground near the end, but I can't find any replays of it.

anyone?

He was pushed over by Porro who then did a top acting performance in getting up and incredulously berating him for diving.

I can live with the pen not being given, but it was embarrassing for a player who several times went down like a sack of shit to win a cheap free kick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27972 on: Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm
watching live, it 100% looked to me that Diaz got blatantly pushed to the ground near the end, but I can't find any replays of it.

anyone?

Definitely not a penalty, and if it was, then we would have given away a lot of them in recent seasons when Konate and Trent have done very similar things which didn't result in penalties. Probably the last time one of those was given against us was the famous Everton game when Lovren gave away the penalty for two hands in the back.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27973 on: Yesterday at 06:23:33 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 06:21:37 pm
Definitely not a penalty, and if it was, then we would have given away a lot of them in recent seasons when Konate and Trent have done very similar things which didn't result in penalties. Probably the last time one of those was given against us was the famous Everton game when Lovren gave away the penalty for two hands in the back.
nah, looked to me that Porro extended his arms, not just placed them on Diaz' back.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27974 on: Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:23:33 pm
nah, looked to me that Porro extended his arms, not just placed them on Diaz' back.

He did, but Trent does that a lot and always gets away with it, so I assume that it is one of those unwritten rules that referees insist don't exist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27975 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Tomkins times has done another deep dive into the data, trying to find reasons why Liverpool dominate possession yet give away more fouls than they receive. And never get second yellows at Anfield.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27976 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm
Don't worry, we'll get loads of decisions tomorrow in the most pointless game of the season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27977 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 02:50:03 am
How that be a straight Red? He didnt come in with the spike up or scissor tackle the player
Atwell has to either stop the attack and call foul, book for 2nd yellow or play advantage with a promising attack and give no card he did the latter because it was a promising attack.

For the record I dont think it was a straight red - more that it looks bad enough that a yellow should have been obvious to anyone. If one of our players had put in a two-footed tackle like that you can bet wed have heard apparently VAR is checking a possible red card incident on the comms.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27978 on: Today at 12:07:59 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:34:41 am
Just seen this on reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1hxanlh/a_different_angle_for_the_jones_potential_penalty/
He's standing watching it.
They will say "not enough contact".
It's a pity the same ref, Stuart Atwell,didn't think that for the Robertson 'challenge' on Welbeck  a few years ago.
Another penalty awarded against us for a similar 'challenge' was for Thiago on Jesus in our 3-2 defeat against arsenal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27979 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm
Was in the ground and saw jones stay down which is normally an indication of something on that replay it looks a penalty, they probably just wanted the game done and not have the balls to make a decision that late on. They aspire to incompetence. Plus the bergval nonsense. Also that announcement adds nothing most sound systems in grounds are useless so fans can't understand what is being said as was the case in that billion pound shopping centre.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27980 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:09:12 pm
Was in the ground and saw jones stay down which is normally an indication of something on that replay it looks a penalty, they probably just wanted the game done and not have the balls to make a decision that late on. They aspire to incompetence. Plus the bergval nonsense. Also that announcement adds nothing most sound systems in grounds are useless so fans can't understand what is being said as was the case in that billion pound shopping centre.
The referee's whistle being amplified through thousands of speakers was a novel use of technology.

Using it for an offside decision was utterly pointless as fans already have the screen saying that there's a VAR check for offside.  The verbal back-and-forth adds nothing as it's always going to be either "No, offside" or "Yeah, onside".  It would be amusing to hear their musings though: "Just trying to get the right frame but it's horribly blurry and pixelated for no apparent reason.  OK, I think I've got the frame.  Actually no, I need to run it back and forwards by five seconds a few more times.  Yeah, got it.  Marking on the lines now..."

Where was the audio for the checks on the potential penalties?  I don't think Diaz's one was as, although he was pushed, he'd already lost control of the ball.  I'm still at a loss as to why Jones having his leg swept away wasn't a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27981 on: Today at 01:01:58 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:57:21 am
Tomkins times has done another deep dive into the data, trying to find reasons why Liverpool dominate possession yet give away more fouls than they receive. And never get second yellows at Anfield.

It's a brilliant read.

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/44276-fouls-since-2019-who-did-refs

The stuff about nobody getting a 2nd yellow against us in 8 years is nuts

Quote
Liverpool went 305 games over eight years without an opposition player getting a second yellow.

Thats not coincidence.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27982 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm
I think the general trend in England is a leniency towards doubling down on agressive challenges and fouls. As far as I remember we as a fanbase mostly moan about fouls we have not been given. And it looks like they are more interested in enforcing stupid stuff like kicking the ball after the whistle or other non-gamechanging technicalities.

There are weird fixtures like Everton away last season when we generally couldn't get near them as the ref immediately blew the whistle whenever our player breathed near Everton's player.

But it feels like you can foul a lot and get away with it. Refs referee the game and not the rules I think. The one time ref refeered the rules was when we were given a pen in CL's final against Spurs and some people still cannot accept it. Unless you do some really risky SFP or foul as a last man then they don't like to do anything significant.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27983 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm
what's needed is an AI overhaul of refereeing.

teach AI what is / isn't a yellow and what is/isn't a red card offence and have it track each game like VAR does using all available camera angles.

when a ref blows for a foul -- allow the AI say 30 seconds (get that down to 10-15 over time of course) to conclude if a caution is appropriate.

upside is consistency.  downside is how should quickly-taken FK's be handled but calling play back or delaying the card would work in many cases.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27984 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:17:45 pm
what's needed is an AI overhaul of refereeing.

teach AI what is / isn't a yellow and what is/isn't a red card offence and have it track each game like VAR does using all available camera angles.

when a ref blows for a foul -- allow the AI say 30 seconds (get that down to 10-15 over time of course) to conclude if a caution is appropriate.

upside is consistency.  downside is how should quickly-taken FK's be handled but calling play back or delaying the card would work in many cases.



AI doesn't work like that, it can't think and decide, all it can do is track a ball and track lines and if certain programmed parameters are met, flag it up for a human to check. Even if you could, its parameters are set from what it is taught, so get it wrong and leg breakers would be allowed or fair tackles would be punished.
