(took to long but as was said, the Diaz debacle has led to that)
I'm sorry, but the Diaz-debacle had nothing to do with the actual process of looking at the situation. They looked at it, saw no foul by Mo and then saw that the Diaz was onside. Therefore it was a good goal and they got that spot on. The problem in that case was the whole communication (or lack thereof) between ref and VAR. Since then, I have not seen a single piece of evidence from the few insights we get on VAR, that anything has changed in that regard. They're still all talking to each other (and often over each other) like they're mates talking about where to meet up in the evening.
Add to that, that they've still not fixed their issue with the 'possible clear and obvious error'. Found this nice example from last season with what is wrong with the usage of VAR by PGMOL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWQxB6Rc1sg
). It's a possible foul on the keeper for a goal, ref on the field gives it, VAR thinks it wasn't a foul, but AVAR doesn't seem to agree, but says 'I understand' and then 'Yeah', because it seems he doesn't want to kick up a stink with his mates. That interchange suggests though, that it was a 'possible clear and obvious error' (=ref giving a goal despite the goalkeeper being fouled). According to the VAR-protocol this should lead to an onfield review on the monitor, but instead the VAR makes the decision, that it was a foul. And Webb is fine with it. They seem to still be operating on the principle used in the clip and it's just plain wrong. They need to sort out this kind of basic stuff to make VAR worth it. Problem is, nobody asks PGMOL about it or even starts a debate about it in public. Despite Webb even saying in this clip that it's VAR, who made the decision. It was the same decision as the ref had made, but essentially it was the VAR giving the goal, which according to the VAR-protocol and even PGMOL themselves should not be happening as it is considered "re-refereeing" the match.