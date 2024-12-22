There's no good way to use VAR. the game is too subjective in its decisions.



Either 'clear and obvious' or 'VAR re-refs the game' are not ideal. The latter just ruins the game.



The money wasted on a useless system should have gone on improving refereeing standards and accountability.



If that's true of VAR, it must also be true of ordinary refereeing. In which case are you saying that there is no good way to referee games because the sport is too subjective?You say that the money used on VAR should have been used on improving refereeing standards and "accountability." You may be right on the first assertion. But is it possible that the introduction of VARcontributed to an improvement in refereeing standards. I'm not asking you whether you think VAR is perfect. That would be too silly. But whether it has educated us all a little bit about how offside works in practice, what dangerous fouls worthy off a red card look like etc. My suspicion is that referees and linos have marginally improved because of VAR. (Once again, this is different to saying that VAR has been a success).Finally, what do you understand by "accountability"?