VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27680 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:43:34 pm
There's no good way to use VAR. the game is too subjective in its decisions.

Either 'clear and obvious' or 'VAR re-refs the game' are not ideal. The latter just ruins the game.

The money wasted on a useless system should have gone on improving refereeing standards and accountability.

If that's true of VAR, it must also be true of ordinary refereeing. In which case are you saying that there is no good way to referee games because the sport is too subjective?

You say that the money used on VAR should have been used on improving refereeing standards and "accountability." You may be right on the first assertion. But is it possible that the introduction of VAR has contributed to an improvement in refereeing standards. I'm not asking you whether you think VAR is perfect. That would be too silly. But whether it has educated us all a little bit about how offside works in practice, what dangerous fouls worthy off a red card look like etc. My suspicion is that referees and linos have marginally improved because of VAR. (Once again, this is different to saying that VAR has been a success).

Finally, what do you understand by "accountability"?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27681 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:29:22 am
As has been said a million times, the rugby system is brilliant. You have absolute confidence that all they are doing is trying to get to the truth of what actually happened. In football god only knows what they are trying to achieve.
yes. Exactly. And we hardly ever hear multiple complaints of errors on TMO. Its all done in view and decided in the open. You dont have to agree with the decision as a fan. but it is usually clear and often obvious.
Is there a ref watch for rugby ref errors?  That shit only appeared in football when VAR was introduced I think?
VAR is wrongly applied.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27682 on: Today at 01:06:27 pm
In the good ol' days if it was given offside it was offside and if it wasn't it wasn't. I don't really remember there ever being a massively controversial offside decision that had fans up in arms for weeks - I'm talking about the sixties and seventies here. The general feeling was just that the linesman had the best view and that was that. I don't think we can go back to that now because so often they would be seen to be wrong because of all the cameras and slo-mos.

But VAR does often prove one thing, corruption. It has taken out the whispers of corruption and the suspicions and given us incontrovertible proof.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27683 on: Today at 02:50:33 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2024, 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 

Shocking how PGMOL get away with things like this.

Just shows there is no real avenue for review and improvement.

Retrospective reds for obvious errors seems like it should be on the cards too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27684 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:06:27 pm
In the good ol' days if it was given offside it was offside and if it wasn't it wasn't. I don't really remember there ever being a massively controversial offside decision that had fans up in arms for weeks - I'm talking about the sixties and seventies here. The general feeling was just that the linesman had the best view and that was that. I don't think we can go back to that now because so often they would be seen to be wrong because of all the cameras and slo-mos.

But VAR does often prove one thing, corruption. It has taken out the whispers of corruption and the suspicions and given us incontrovertible proof.

How about years?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ&amp;start=695&amp;end=730" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ&amp;start=695&amp;end=730</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27685 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:30:34 pm
How about years?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ&amp;start=695&amp;end=730" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ&amp;start=695&amp;end=730</a>

Let's not forget the so-called Toshack off-side a minute before the end of the Arsenal game. If VAR had been around we'd have been Champions in 1971-72.

I wouldn't have had to scream at my mum and dad for so long after Lindsay was ruled off-side in the Cup Final too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27686 on: Today at 04:41:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:55:27 pm
If that's true of VAR, it must also be true of ordinary refereeing. In which case are you saying that there is no good way to referee games because the sport is too subjective?

You say that the money used on VAR should have been used on improving refereeing standards and "accountability." You may be right on the first assertion. But is it possible that the introduction of VAR has contributed to an improvement in refereeing standards. I'm not asking you whether you think VAR is perfect. That would be too silly. But whether it has educated us all a little bit about how offside works in practice, what dangerous fouls worthy off a red card look like etc. My suspicion is that referees and linos have marginally improved because of VAR. (Once again, this is different to saying that VAR has been a success).

Finally, what do you understand by "accountability"?

Ultimately if you've got bad officials then VAR will just make it worse (I.e. the PL). VAR has only polarised further the fallout from decisions..If you've good officials then you don't need VAR but there will always be subjective decisions. There used to be a saying that you don't notice a good referee which I usually found was true. The bad ones make the game about them. I find the same true about VAR. In a game with 9 goals in there was no VAR delays or interference.

Accountable in terms of performance and also in terms of bias/unconscious bias.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
