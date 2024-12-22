« previous next »
Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27640 on: December 22, 2024, 06:42:10 pm »
Not that fussed about the lack of a second booking really, at that stage its a bit of common sense. Its not like its a game changing decision
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,627
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27641 on: December 22, 2024, 06:51:37 pm »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27642 on: December 22, 2024, 07:03:26 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on December 22, 2024, 05:21:58 pm
No yellow for Maddison, yet 2 mins later a yellow for Gakpo.

That's my bugbear for this year. Our players appear to be getting punished for a first tackle, whilst others are given more leniency.
3 of our forwards (Gakpo 4, Nuñez 4 and Diaz 3) are close to suspension.

Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27643 on: December 22, 2024, 07:05:16 pm »
We get yellows for anything

Bergvall pulled one of ours back no booking but soon as its us its a yellow
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,910
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27644 on: December 22, 2024, 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.
It's not really an amnesty, they don't get wiped out. Yellows just accumulate past midway to 10 fouls worth 2 match suspension.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27645 on: December 22, 2024, 07:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 22, 2024, 06:24:17 pm
Good performance by the ref tonight.

Quote from: A Complete Flop on December 22, 2024, 06:26:00 pm
Embarrassing refereeing performance. How he doesn't give a second yellow there near the end is dumbfounding.

The duality of man.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27646 on: December 22, 2024, 07:23:49 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/fouls

Here's a list of player fouls. I know it doesn't really mean too much. You could have made 4 fouls and they could all be definite yellow cards.
I think we have however been judged differently from other clubs.
One example was last week Bruno fernandes chasing a city player, he had a few pulls at him, and then brought him down from behind. Foul given, yet no yellow card.

Strange too that so many of our offensive players are close to suspension (or maybe it could mean that they work harder?)

We could end up without Gravenberch, Szoboslai, Nuñez, Diaz and Gakpo in one game! Hopefully that's the Utd game! 🤣

All joking aside. I'd be more concerned with a 2 game suspension later on in the season, for the title run in.
We need an alternative for Gravenberch
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27647 on: December 22, 2024, 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 22, 2024, 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.

The standards are pretty much the same and we're seeing pretty much what we've been constantly seeing in the past few years. We're just getting treated differently compared to other teams. While refs give them more leeway, with us a booking almost always seems to be the first thought on the refs' mind. Great example today was Maddison not getting booked for taking out one of our players, yet a few minutes later Gakpo tries to win the ball with a tackle, misses and gets booked immediately. I wouldn't have any issues with the Gakpo booking, if the opposition was treated the same way. And in almost every game that is not the case. We get called for everything, while the opposition gets away with murder.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,102
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27648 on: December 22, 2024, 11:35:06 pm »
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27649 on: December 22, 2024, 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2024, 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 

Same here, ridiculous challenge but seemed like no one took any notice of it
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27650 on: December 22, 2024, 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2024, 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen.

Same here, looked a very similar challenge to the one that crocked Virgil. He got away with it again as well!
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,711
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27651 on: Yesterday at 12:42:16 am »
If that was an outfield player flying in like that youd think he would get done first it (rightly!). Its like being a keeper (an English one anyway) gives you amnesty.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,102
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27652 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:42:16 am
If that was an outfield player flying in like that youd think he would get done first it (rightly!). Its like being a keeper (an English one anyway) gives you amnesty.

Chelsea fans will probably say it's a conspiracy to stop them winning the league. Balls of course. What it is, is referees who don't know what they're seeing and who have absolutely zero feel for the game. How they can sit in their VAR cabin and casually watch Pickford storm towards a ball he has no chance of winning and throw both feet at the Chelsea players knees....and say "that's ok."

At the very least you think there might be an institutional memory in PGMOL for Pickford doing exactly the same when he wrecked Virgil. Same ground, same goal. But, no, nothing...
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27653 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 22, 2024, 06:51:37 pm
Never mind a red. Thats GBH.

If 2 feet off the floor and then going in with both feet isnt a blatant red then what is. This is the issue with VAR in football, because decisions are subjective VAR cant even decide this yellow card is a clear and obvious error. Too many decisions are subjective and, as a result, adding more eyes in to the decision making process, and adding additional levels of subjectivity into it (in the form of what count as a clear and obvious error) doesnt actually bring clarity in far too many cases.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,187
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27654 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2024, 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 

VAR didnt see it as a tackle but a save.

Utterly mental.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27655 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:41:15 am
VAR didnt see it as a tackle but a save.

Utterly mental.

Dale Johnson is busy being told he gets a touch on the ball.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,187
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27656 on: Yesterday at 11:44:25 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:42:18 am
Dale Johnson is busy being told he gets a touch on the ball.

Theres zero control to the save / tackle but GKs are allowed to do it far too regularly.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,102
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27657 on: Yesterday at 12:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:44:25 am
Theres zero control to the save / tackle but GKs are allowed to do it far too regularly.
To be fair, I don't think most goalies do. They've adapted and now longer 'throw the kitchen sink' at the ball/man. Pickford however once roamed the Earth with the Stegosaurus and hasn't changed much since. And the referees indulge him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 788
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27658 on: Yesterday at 02:18:19 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on December 22, 2024, 06:42:10 pm
Not that fussed about the lack of a second booking really, at that stage its a bit of common sense. Its not like its a game changing decision

But the 'common sense' argument goes out of the window when you realise that a second yellow may have not had any impact on the game yesterday, but would have had a big impact on the next game that Spurs have to play, that he then should have been suspended for. Why should Forest have to play against a player than should have missed the match? What if he scores or assists the winning goal in that game?

It was the most blatant yellow card that you will ever see on a football pitch, pulling back a player who is charging into midfield to break up a promising counter attack. But Mike Dean was somehow happy that it wasn't a second yellow because it happened on the edge of our box, despite Gakpo being booked on the edge of their box in the first half for 'stopping a promising attack'.

This is the same Mike Dean that had the rant at Paul Merson after the Diaz VAR f*ck up and said that referees have no choice but to apply the laws as they are written, which I said at the time was complete bullsh*t for this very reason. They make it up as they go along depending on 'game state' who the player is, and often who the teams are.
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27659 on: Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 02:18:19 pm
But the 'common sense' argument goes out of the window when you realise that a second yellow may have not had any impact on the game yesterday, but would have had a big impact on the next game that Spurs have to play, that he then should have been suspended for. Why should Forest have to play against a player than should have missed the match? What if he scores or assists the winning goal in that game?

It was the most blatant yellow card that you will ever see on a football pitch, pulling back a player who is charging into midfield to break up a promising counter attack. But Mike Dean was somehow happy that it wasn't a second yellow because it happened on the edge of our box, despite Gakpo being booked on the edge of their box in the first half for 'stopping a promising attack'.

This is the same Mike Dean that had the rant at Paul Merson after the Diaz VAR f*ck up and said that referees have no choice but to apply the laws as they are written, which I said at the time was complete bullsh*t for this very reason. They make it up as they go along depending on 'game state' who the player is, and often who the teams are.

He was inconsistent all through the game with his yellow cards anyway, certainly not going to lose my mind over something like that. We were three goals to the good and he wasn't particularly stopping a promising attack.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,511
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27660 on: Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm »
Didn't realize...

Estupinan two footed launch
Tierney -- who has been exclusively on VAR this season because of injury

Pickford challenge
Like Tierney, (Graham) Scott has worked exclusively as a VAR this season
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27661 on: Yesterday at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm

Tierney -- who has been exclusively on VAR this season because of injury

Hefting those bags of gold can really put yer back out!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27662 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm »
Was the linesmen that caused me most grief. Didn't see Son's blatant dive, u could see him go down in instalments!!

And then just stupid mistakes when incorrectly flagging a throw 4 them,vehen the ball clearly hit the Spurs defender & was absolutely clear we won the throw on. But he flagged 4 Spurs, when we had a promising attacking position.

There were other instances, so much so I sarcastically waved my glasses at home, saying have u forgotten to go to Specsavers, with the odd sweary word in between!!!!

Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27663 on: Yesterday at 04:31:59 pm »
I think we all conclude that (for an LFC game) the ref was slightly less shite. Great time to be a Libpool fan - we are totally PGMOLproof.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27664 on: Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm »
The main issue with VAR is the deference they seem to allow to the guy actually refereeing. Upsetting him/standing on his toes and disagreeing is seen as a bigger deal than actually calling the correct decision. They are given too much leeway to apply their own nonsense. I'd have zero issue with the game being refereed from a monitor at this stage, as the connection between ref on the field and VAR is too much (i.e the VAR official having too much thought as to what the referee did and being scared of undermining his authority). These f*ckers should not be a huge part of the game, the are minor bit part players where they apply the rules consistently. Even when they try to apply common sense (i.e not giving a guy a second yellow when they are 6-2 down) its a load of bollix.

My blood boils when I hear Mike Dean spouting shite on Sky Sports, makes these pr*cks feel so important. Even Ratboy Neville had a good laugh at his explanation there and couldn't hide his disdain to have to listen to Dean give his opinion.

Didn't he give another laughable explanation for one of his mates not making the correct call a while back also? Something about the crowd being on his back or something? And another time he admitted to not correcting his mate (when working VAR) Anthony Taylor because he didn't want to cause him grief.

My personal fave was when he was asked about a potential penalty in the Manc derby and his response was "not in a game like this". WTF like?

Listening to him having to come up with on the spot justification for bad decisions his mate make (whilst he is working commentary) provides some absolute gold though, once its not your team being f*cked of course.e its not your team being f*cked of course.

That along with officials taking jollies in the middle east to boost their income/profile, and the conflict of interest not being addressed whatsoever
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:16 pm by Jayo10 »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27665 on: Yesterday at 04:39:34 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm
He was inconsistent all through the game with his yellow cards anyway, certainly not going to lose my mind over something like that. We were three goals to the good and he wasn't particularly stopping a promising attack.

It's part of the problem though and the poster you quoted made a valid point. With stuff like this refs are influencing matches, even if in this case it didn't have an impact on our match. It is time, that this whole 'common sense' thing goes out of the window. There are rules and regulations, that have to be followed to have a level playing field for everyone. The 'common sense' argument just gives the refs the option to do whatever they want on top of all the screwy things that are already going on in the game. A lot of those things we've seen first hand in recent seasons.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27666 on: Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm »
Mike Dean is a strange case.

Although we all agree that he was a pretty rubbish ref, he at least looked like a proper old school official. Many refs these days try to look all cool and trendy and youthful; they prefer to go fully bald, for example, rather than sport the patrician combovers that used to characterise the refereeing class back in the day.

Whereas Dean, Jasper Carrot resemblances apart, was one of the few that at least looked like he could have been a geography teacher from Harrow refereeing in his spare time, and looked like he could have a stern headmasterish demeanour. A friend of mine thought he would be a shoe-in to become Head Ref after retiring because he looked the part.

And then he opened his gob and spoke in public and revealed what a total fuckwitted imbecile he is.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,168
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27667 on: Yesterday at 05:57:19 pm »
Considering there was 9 goals, high defensive lines and a lot of attacking football - good to see yesterday's game pretty much VAR free. They're the sort of games VAR can really spoil.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,677
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27668 on: Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm
Mike Dean is a strange case.

Although we all agree that he was a pretty rubbish ref, he at least looked like a proper old school official. Many refs these days try to look all cool and trendy and youthful; they prefer to go fully bald, for example, rather than sport the patrician combovers that used to characterise the refereeing class back in the day.

Whereas Dean, Jasper Carrot resemblances apart, was one of the few that at least looked like he could have been a geography teacher from Harrow refereeing in his spare time, and looked like he could have a stern headmasterish demeanour. A friend of mine thought he would be a shoe-in to become Head Ref after retiring because he looked the part.

And then he opened his gob and spoke in public and revealed what a total fuckwitted imbecile he is.

... further strengthening his case...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27669 on: Today at 09:16:42 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December 22, 2024, 12:19:18 pm
Have there ever been three words that did more heavy lifting in the history of this sport than 'clear and obvious'? It is practically inexplicable the amount of mediocrity, stupidity, bias, possible corruption that is hiding behind those three little words. Fucking Goebells would be proud of whoever came up with that shit.
Agree - clear and obvious and VAR dont re-referee the game and creating so much mess and confusion its getting beyond parody now. They probably need to take almost the opposite view - Something like - VAR plus referee need to come to the correct call. Especially for bigger decisions. Why create this fear on the VAR to overrule the referee?  Just use the video evidence and a quick chat to make the correct decision.
The current system has caused so much confusion, obvious errors, implied corruption (even if its not) and mad gaslighting by everyone who feels they need to support this stupid approach.
Yet they persist along this dead end.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27670 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
I love Mike Dean. Not because I think he was a good referee or that he's a good pundit - far from it - but because he shines a light on why the PGMOL and referees in general are absolutely terrible. The best example is of course him openly admitting that decisions are given based on game state, which is something we probably all knew anyway but it's good to have it confirmed. Big game? Threshold is higher. Early on in a match? Threshold is higher. Late on with nothing to play for? Anything goes.

Then his insistence on always backing decisions is why nothing will ever improve (this is most laughable on the occasions where he suggests a different decision will be made before then changing his made when it conflicts with what actually happens). Peter Walton is/was the same, and I imagine 99.9% of other officials would do likewise. They cannot admit that they make mistakes, therefore they will never not make those mistakes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27671 on: Today at 10:29:22 am »
As has been said a million times, the rugby system is brilliant. You have absolute confidence that all they are doing is trying to get to the truth of what actually happened. In football god only knows what they are trying to achieve.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
