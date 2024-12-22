The main issue with VAR is the deference they seem to allow to the guy actually refereeing. Upsetting him/standing on his toes and disagreeing is seen as a bigger deal than actually calling the correct decision. They are given too much leeway to apply their own nonsense. I'd have zero issue with the game being refereed from a monitor at this stage, as the connection between ref on the field and VAR is too much (i.e the VAR official having too much thought as to what the referee did and being scared of undermining his authority). These f*ckers should not be a huge part of the game, the are minor bit part players where they apply the rules consistently. Even when they try to apply common sense (i.e not giving a guy a second yellow when they are 6-2 down) its a load of bollix.



My blood boils when I hear Mike Dean spouting shite on Sky Sports, makes these pr*cks feel so important. Even Ratboy Neville had a good laugh at his explanation there and couldn't hide his disdain to have to listen to Dean give his opinion.



Didn't he give another laughable explanation for one of his mates not making the correct call a while back also? Something about the crowd being on his back or something? And another time he admitted to not correcting his mate (when working VAR) Anthony Taylor because he didn't want to cause him grief.



My personal fave was when he was asked about a potential penalty in the Manc derby and his response was "not in a game like this". WTF like?



Listening to him having to come up with on the spot justification for bad decisions his mate make (whilst he is working commentary) provides some absolute gold though, once its not your team being f*cked of course.e its not your team being f*cked of course.



That along with officials taking jollies in the middle east to boost their income/profile, and the conflict of interest not being addressed whatsoever