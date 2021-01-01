Not that fussed about the lack of a second booking really, at that stage its a bit of common sense. Its not like its a game changing decision



But the 'common sense' argument goes out of the window when you realise that a second yellow may have not had any impact on the game yesterday, but would have had a big impact on the next game that Spurs have to play, that he then should have been suspended for. Why should Forest have to play against a player than should have missed the match? What if he scores or assists the winning goal in that game?It was the most blatant yellow card that you will ever see on a football pitch, pulling back a player who is charging into midfield to break up a promising counter attack. But Mike Dean was somehow happy that it wasn't a second yellow because it happened on the edge of our box, despite Gakpo being booked on the edge of their box in the first half for 'stopping a promising attack'.This is the same Mike Dean that had the rant at Paul Merson after the Diaz VAR f*ck up and said that referees have no choice but to apply the laws as they are written, which I said at the time was complete bullsh*t for this very reason. They make it up as they go along depending on 'game state' who the player is, and often who the teams are.