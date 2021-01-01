Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean. https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/fouls
I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.
Here's a list of player fouls. I know it doesn't really mean too much. You could have made 4 fouls and they could all be definite yellow cards.
I think we have however been judged differently from other clubs.
One example was last week Bruno fernandes chasing a city player, he had a few pulls at him, and then brought him down from behind. Foul given, yet no yellow card.
Strange too that so many of our offensive players are close to suspension (or maybe it could mean that they work harder?)
We could end up without Gravenberch, Szoboslai, Nuñez, Diaz and Gakpo in one game! Hopefully that's the Utd game! 🤣
All joking aside. I'd be more concerned with a 2 game suspension later on in the season, for the title run in.
We need an alternative for Gravenberch