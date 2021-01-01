« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1537292 times)

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27640 on: Yesterday at 06:42:10 pm »
Not that fussed about the lack of a second booking really, at that stage its a bit of common sense. Its not like its a game changing decision
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,627
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27641 on: Yesterday at 06:51:37 pm »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27642 on: Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm
No yellow for Maddison, yet 2 mins later a yellow for Gakpo.

That's my bugbear for this year. Our players appear to be getting punished for a first tackle, whilst others are given more leniency.
3 of our forwards (Gakpo 4, Nuñez 4 and Diaz 3) are close to suspension.

Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27643 on: Yesterday at 07:05:16 pm »
We get yellows for anything

Bergvall pulled one of ours back no booking but soon as its us its a yellow
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27644 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.
It's not really an amnesty, they don't get wiped out. Yellows just accumulate past midway to 10 fouls worth 2 match suspension.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27645 on: Yesterday at 07:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:24:17 pm
Good performance by the ref tonight.

Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm
Embarrassing refereeing performance. How he doesn't give a second yellow there near the end is dumbfounding.

The duality of man.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27646 on: Yesterday at 07:23:49 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/fouls

Here's a list of player fouls. I know it doesn't really mean too much. You could have made 4 fouls and they could all be definite yellow cards.
I think we have however been judged differently from other clubs.
One example was last week Bruno fernandes chasing a city player, he had a few pulls at him, and then brought him down from behind. Foul given, yet no yellow card.

Strange too that so many of our offensive players are close to suspension (or maybe it could mean that they work harder?)

We could end up without Gravenberch, Szoboslai, Nuñez, Diaz and Gakpo in one game! Hopefully that's the Utd game! 🤣

All joking aside. I'd be more concerned with a 2 game suspension later on in the season, for the title run in.
We need an alternative for Gravenberch
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27647 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm
Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.

I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.

The standards are pretty much the same and we're seeing pretty much what we've been constantly seeing in the past few years. We're just getting treated differently compared to other teams. While refs give them more leeway, with us a booking almost always seems to be the first thought on the refs' mind. Great example today was Maddison not getting booked for taking out one of our players, yet a few minutes later Gakpo tries to win the ball with a tackle, misses and gets booked immediately. I wouldn't have any issues with the Gakpo booking, if the opposition was treated the same way. And in almost every game that is not the case. We get called for everything, while the opposition gets away with murder.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,100
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27648 on: Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm »
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27649 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 

Same here, ridiculous challenge but seemed like no one took any notice of it
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27650 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen.

Same here, looked a very similar challenge to the one that crocked Virgil. He got away with it again as well!
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,700
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27651 on: Today at 12:42:16 am »
If that was an outfield player flying in like that youd think he would get done first it (rightly!). Its like being a keeper (an English one anyway) gives you amnesty.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,100
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27652 on: Today at 09:59:16 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 12:42:16 am
If that was an outfield player flying in like that youd think he would get done first it (rightly!). Its like being a keeper (an English one anyway) gives you amnesty.

Chelsea fans will probably say it's a conspiracy to stop them winning the league. Balls of course. What it is, is referees who don't know what they're seeing and who have absolutely zero feel for the game. How they can sit in their VAR cabin and casually watch Pickford storm towards a ball he has no chance of winning and throw both feet at the Chelsea players knees....and say "that's ok."

At the very least you think there might be an institutional memory in PGMOL for Pickford doing exactly the same when he wrecked Virgil. Same ground, same goal. But, no, nothing...
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27653 on: Today at 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:51:37 pm
Never mind a red. Thats GBH.

If 2 feet off the floor and then going in with both feet isnt a blatant red then what is. This is the issue with VAR in football, because decisions are subjective VAR cant even decide this yellow card is a clear and obvious error. Too many decisions are subjective and, as a result, adding more eyes in to the decision making process, and adding additional levels of subjectivity into it (in the form of what count as a clear and obvious error) doesnt actually bring clarity in far too many cases.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,183
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27654 on: Today at 11:41:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Wow, just seen the Pickford assault on Gusto. Shades of his attack on Virg. And where was VAR? Not even a yellow card. A clear pen. 

VAR didnt see it as a tackle but a save.

Utterly mental.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27655 on: Today at 11:42:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:41:15 am
VAR didnt see it as a tackle but a save.

Utterly mental.

Dale Johnson is busy being told he gets a touch on the ball.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,183
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27656 on: Today at 11:44:25 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:42:18 am
Dale Johnson is busy being told he gets a touch on the ball.

Theres zero control to the save / tackle but GKs are allowed to do it far too regularly.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Up
« previous next »
 