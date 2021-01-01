Grav and Szobo also on 4 yellows. Still 3 games left before amnesty, so we have to hope we don't lose multiple players in the same week, because there's no way they all manage to stay clean.



I've not been watching matches in full, have standards for bookings changed this year? Gakpo and Szobo had one yellow each in their Liverpool careers at the start of the season, so it's weird to see them on the brink of a ban.



The standards are pretty much the same and we're seeing pretty much what we've been constantly seeing in the past few years. We're just getting treated differently compared to other teams. While refs give them more leeway, with us a booking almost always seems to be the first thought on the refs' mind. Great example today was Maddison not getting booked for taking out one of our players, yet a few minutes later Gakpo tries to win the ball with a tackle, misses and gets booked immediately. I wouldn't have any issues with the Gakpo booking, if the opposition was treated the same way. And in almost every game that is not the case. We get called for everything, while the opposition gets away with murder.