The AVAR is there to support the VAR. It's not really explained in the VAR-protocol whether he has any special duties or things he can't do. It's only stated that he's assisting the VAR whatever that means. However, it's explicitly mentioned that he is allowed to speak to the on-field ref, if the VAR is busy with a review for example. I would imagine they pick assistant referees for the role of AVAR, because that way they have a person there who is a specialist on being an on-field ref and one who's a specialist for being an assistant ref on the pitch, but again there are no specific rules about that in the VAR-protocol.As far as a ref or a VAR being incapacitated during a match, the Laws of the Game and also the VAR-protocol state that 'Competition rules must state clearly who replaces a match official who is unable to start or continue and any associated changes'. So, somewhere in the PL regulations it will say what happens, if a ref or assistant ref can't continue. I've tried to search for it, but wasn't able to find anything. But it will be something like the 4th official or one of the linos taking over.For the VAR, AVAR and also the replay operator it's roughly the same. It has to be stated in the competition rules who takes over, if one of them can't carry on, but they have to be qualified to do so. If the VAR or the replay operator is out and no replacement can be found, the match continues without VAR. If the AVAR is incapacitated, there are two options. Either VAR doesn't get used anymore or both teams agree that VAR can be used with only the VAR and the replay operator in the review-room.