I'm surprised no one else has mentioned this, but Dale Johnsons explanation of the Robbo red card that the the goal scoring opportubnity belongs to the player, not the team, therefore because Robbo denied Wilson the opportunity, it's a red despite the fact it went on to Jimenez who took a shot, raises a question.....
Surely if that was the case, Leon Bailey should still have been sent off by VAR for bringing down Salah in the Villa game, despite the fact Nunez went on to score, as Bailey denied Salah's goal scoring opportunity.