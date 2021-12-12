I'm surprised no one else has mentioned this, but Dale Johnsons explanation of the Robbo red card that the the goal scoring opportubnity belongs to the player, not the team, therefore because Robbo denied Wilson the opportunity, it's a red despite the fact it went on to Jimenez who took a shot, raises a question.....



Surely if that was the case, Leon Bailey should still have been sent off by VAR for bringing down Salah in the Villa game, despite the fact Nunez went on to score, as Bailey denied Salah's goal scoring opportunity.



Doesn't say that in the LOTG - the only mention of the team is in relation to handball offences :-DENYING A GOAL OR AN OBVIOUS GOAL-SCORING OPPORTUNITY (DOGSO)Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off.A player, sent-off player, substitute or substituted player who enters the field of play without the required referee's permission and interferes with play or an opponent and denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity is guilty of a sending-off offence.The following must be considered:distance between the offence and the goal[/b]Gallagher is a tit, but on Ref Watch he used the last 3 as reasons why it wasn't a DOGSO and why it wasn't a red. He said Wilson was going across, his firsdt touch was heavy so he wasn't going to get to the ball, Virg was covering and would have got to the ball first if he didn't have to go to Jimenez. I think he also stated that Jimenez had to beat Ali, as he was there too