The Pereira "challenge" wasn't even shown on MOTD.
Bent as fuck!All the decisions you lot mentioned plus the Diaz booking for an overhead kick
Sorry, meant more for Robbo's red
He said that the ref should have whistled as soon as it happened, that way you cant argue with the red and ref has full control of the situation, but the fact he lets it play on, Wilsons heavy touch going towards VVD and that their player then misses the one on one, means its turne dinto a different situation as he should have taken the following actions into account
You've got to be kidding me
What did he say to point out it shouldn't have been a red card?
I can understand the first on Robbo being yellow, the one on Grav is a shocker and there is no way thats nothing other than a dirty tackle and a red (only saw it for the first time today)
Mike what do you mean in a game like this ? Cheers.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Since the Coote thing we've had quite a few decisions go against us. I just knew internally they'd blame us for getting their mate sacked.
DERMOT SAYS: "I have had a lot of chances to look at this again and I did not think it was a red card at the time, and I still don't."Robertson doesn't know he's coming, he mis-controls the ball and Wilson nicks the ball. Is he in control of the ball? No. Is he going to gain control of the ball? Very doubtful because the Liverpool player is going to get their first. Is he moving towards goal? No. "There's are too many variables and the 'O' [in DOGSO - Denying a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity] stands for obvious and not possible. "Then (Raul) Jimenez has a shot and the whistle actually goes when (Virgil) Van Dijk clears the ball so it adds a lot of complications to it."A more palatable decision would have been a yellow card.https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13274886/ref-watch-liverpool-defender-andy-robertson-should-not-have-been-sent-off-against-fulham-says-dermot-gallagherWe should appeal this.
