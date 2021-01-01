« previous next »
smicer claus is coming to town

  Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,297
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27520 on: Today at 11:38:40 am
There's been some terrible tackles this season for a few teams that have gone unpunished. "It's too early in the game" is such a terrible argument for it not being a red though. Wasn't too early to send off Robertson, was it?
A Complete Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27521 on: Today at 11:39:35 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:32:48 am
The Pereira "challenge" wasn't even shown on MOTD.

You've got to be kidding me
A Complete Flop

  More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27522 on: Today at 11:43:02 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm
Bent as fuck!

All the decisions you lot mentioned plus the Diaz booking for an overhead kick

Lol i'd even forgot about that. I mean this can't go on without the club addressing the issue publicly. It's not fair on the players or the supporters. I don't give a shit if Webb and his friends hate us but they've a job to do and it should be done professionally.
stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27523 on: Today at 11:43:54 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:33:07 am
Sorry, meant more for Robbo's red

He said that the ref should have whistled as soon as it happened, that way you cant argue with the red and ref has full control of the situation, but the fact he lets it play on, Wilsons heavy touch going towards VVD and that their player then misses the one on one, means its turne dinto a different situation as he should have taken the following actions into account
Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27524 on: Today at 11:54:18 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:43:54 am
He said that the ref should have whistled as soon as it happened, that way you cant argue with the red and ref has full control of the situation, but the fact he lets it play on, Wilsons heavy touch going towards VVD and that their player then misses the one on one, means its turne dinto a different situation as he should have taken the following actions into account

Cheers. This is what I've been arguing since it happened, not sure whether its a good or bad thing that Dermot Gallagher agrees with me though!
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,640
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27525 on: Today at 12:10:03 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:39:35 am
You've got to be kidding me

It wasn't shown on MOTD.
It wasn't shown on the SKY highlights (UK).
It wasn't shown on the Peacock highlights (US).
The red card challenge on Grav has been swept under the rug.
Santas robbed me shorts

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,038
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27526 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:29:42 am
What did he say to point out it shouldn't have been a red card?

Virg would have go to it if Wilson stayed on his feet
Wilson touch was too heavy, he was never getting to the ball
Wilson was going away from goal
Santas robbed me shorts

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,038
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27527 on: Today at 12:17:41 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:23:00 am
I can understand the first on Robbo being yellow, the one on Grav is a shocker and there is no way thats nothing other than a dirty tackle and a red (only saw it for the first time today)



Thing is, that kind of tackle can do ligaments, I tore an MCL while running and it was a stumble on a hole, not some big grock kicking me in the knee.
End Product

  doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27528 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm
Mike what do you mean in a game like this ? Cheers.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,439
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27529 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm
What he means is we pick and choose when we apply the laws of the game and theres nothing any of you can do about it so YES I said it and you can all just suck it up and deal with it
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27530 on: Today at 12:22:06 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:17:44 pm
Mike what do you mean in a game like this ? Cheers.

Like when he refused to send off Ross Barkley when he tried to end Jordan Henderson's career, don't want to ruin a derby!

Though if it was the other way around the red would have been straight out.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27531 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm
Since the Coote thing we've had quite a few decisions go against us. I just knew internally they'd blame us for getting their mate sacked.
red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,925
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27532 on: Today at 12:53:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:46:41 pm
Since the Coote thing we've had quite a few decisions go against us. I just knew internally they'd blame us for getting their mate sacked.

Yeah, because before that we got all the decisions
lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27533 on: Today at 12:55:32 pm
I still can't comprehend how launching yourself off the ground and taking out an opposition player in the box isn't a penalty.
It would be have been nailed on for one if it had been in our box of course.
SK8 Red

  A spanking! A spanking!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27534 on: Today at 12:55:49 pm
Anyone notice the Manchester derby had three blatant offsides not given immediately but Diaz was flagged on Saturday immediately and wasn't actually offside?

How can they explain that?

They can't........
Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • Kloppite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27535 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm
DERMOT SAYS: "I have had a lot of chances to look at this again and I did not think it was a red card at the time, and I still don't.

"Robertson doesn't know he's coming, he mis-controls the ball and Wilson nicks the ball. Is he in control of the ball? No. Is he going to gain control of the ball? Very doubtful because the Liverpool player is going to get their first. Is he moving towards goal? No.
 
"There's are too many variables and the 'O' [in DOGSO - Denying a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity] stands for obvious and not possible.
 
"Then (Raul) Jimenez has a shot and the whistle actually goes when (Virgil) Van Dijk clears the ball so it adds a lot of complications to it.

"A more palatable decision would have been a yellow card.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13274886/ref-watch-liverpool-defender-andy-robertson-should-not-have-been-sent-off-against-fulham-says-dermot-gallagher

We should appeal this.
KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27536 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:57:26 pm
DERMOT SAYS: "I have had a lot of chances to look at this again and I did not think it was a red card at the time, and I still don't.

"Robertson doesn't know he's coming, he mis-controls the ball and Wilson nicks the ball. Is he in control of the ball? No. Is he going to gain control of the ball? Very doubtful because the Liverpool player is going to get their first. Is he moving towards goal? No.
 
"There's are too many variables and the 'O' [in DOGSO - Denying a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity] stands for obvious and not possible.
 
"Then (Raul) Jimenez has a shot and the whistle actually goes when (Virgil) Van Dijk clears the ball so it adds a lot of complications to it.

"A more palatable decision would have been a yellow card.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13274886/ref-watch-liverpool-defender-andy-robertson-should-not-have-been-sent-off-against-fulham-says-dermot-gallagher

We should appeal this.

Nah, I mean normally maybe we should but the game he misses is Southampton and I'd hope he wouldn't play anyway so not much point
