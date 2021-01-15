« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1524638 times)

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27440 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Was it the unfit fat fuck giving them?



Good process, and good that the single bad apple has already been cast out
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27441 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Looking forward to a linesman kicking one of our players in the balls and then PGMOL in a statement crying Respect and demanding an apology from the club.

Webb enables them all,an absolute c*nt.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,502
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27442 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm »
They all have your back Davey lad, c*nts all of them
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,502
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27443 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
Slot said it that you'd expect at least some kind of balance for the big marginal calls rather than all to one team.

We should be going in at half time 10 v 10 and I think we win the game from there. I can accept the pen call and Robbo red but they should be down to 10.
of course if they had received a red card for the knee high tackle on Robertson then it's likely that our sending off wouldn't have happened.

We were 100% robbed, I was only watching on my phone and I was and am pissed but we are being systematically screwed over, all for Coote.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,998
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27444 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
Was it the unfit fat fuck giving them?



Good process, and good that the single bad apple has already been cast out

c*nt should we working for the West Midlands Serious Crime squad, he's that fucking bent
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,975
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27445 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:15:18 pm
Just say it as it is, they are fat unfit c*nts who are a disgrace seeing as they are supposed to be professional.

Glad I was working today Al, I'd have lost it watching the blatant cheating. They are fucking corrupt as fuck - and yes, they are fucking out to get us.

Players know they can get away with shit in the first minute. No doubt that was targeted. Mourinho would do that every week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27446 on: Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm »
Absolute disaster this Coote fiasco; we were getting relatively fair reffing for a while there after Big Meanie Jurgen left, but now it's back to its worst. At least it's given me a timely reminder why I had distanced myself from the sport. I was starting to wake in the middle of the night again, hopefully I'll get my sleep back very soon.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27447 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm »
That video coming out was fucking TERRIBLE for us

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27448 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
The challenge on Robbo.



The offside moments before it.

gak" border="0

Assistant referees are only supposed to flag for clear offsides. How is that a clear offside?

3 minutes later he stitches Diaz up.

gak" border="0

Corrupt as fuck.

the officiating today was fucking disgusting.  fucking disgusting.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27449 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation - as commonplace as having anti-Scouse bias when you grow up in an area (and indeed a country) where anti-Scouse sentiment is shrugged off even by people who would never countenance the same comments being made about other groups of people.

We've seen it with Wolves too - raising grievances and seemingly getting punished for them as some of the referees close ranks and strike back.

This would be an interesting experiment: go through every game of the season, capture clips of the five biggest decisions (penalty calls, red cards, etc.) from each game, and do some digital wizardry to make the clubs and players involved anonymous. Get an independent panel of foreign refs to say what their decision would be for each situation. Then see which clubs have the biggest discrepancies between the decisions of the panel versus the decisions of the referee during the actual game.

Every club would have some discrepancies. But I would be willing to bet that we would be near one end of the spectrum, and the Manchester clubs would be near the other.

Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,503
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27450 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm »
How was Diop saved by the offside flag? He still got a yellow didnt he? Dont quite understand that. Granted it should have been red but have they explained that one?

And the red card is also odd. Yes its a foul, and in theory hes last man but Jiminez still had the goal scoring opportunity. He just missed it. Had the ref said tough, I played on and you missed, Fulham might have been slightly miffed but I dont think it would have been too outrageous.
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27451 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm
How was Diop saved by the offside flag? He still got a yellow didnt he? Dont quite understand that. Granted it should have been red but have they explained that one?

And the red card is also odd. Yes its a foul, and in theory hes last man but Jiminez still had the goal scoring opportunity. He just missed it. Had the ref said tough, I played on and you missed, Fulham might have been slightly miffed but I dont think it would have been too outrageous.

That's exactly what I was saying at the time, he played advantage and they didn't score, so how has he been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27452 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
That video coming out was fucking TERRIBLE for us

The thing is we didn't even make a show. No statement or anything pointing to our grievances at the video. Not even any media leaks by the club regarding the whole story. It's been total silence. That seemed very wise, as there was no need to make it into a 'us vs. them' position, as history suggests with ourselves and other clubs like Forest and Wolves that the decisions turn even more against you.

Evidence so far suggests taking that silence might not even make one bit of difference in alleviating the anger the referee clan will have towards this club for his sacking.

It's going to take some high performance levels from our players to make up for that. I'm expecting the worst to come during the next few months.

This is just the start.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:41 am by Andar »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27453 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
That's exactly what I was saying at the time, he played advantage and they didn't score, so how has he been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity?

He didn't play the advantage though. If you look at the video and focus on him, you can see that he puts his whistle into his mouth when Robertson takes out whoever the forward was, but doesn't signal anything in terms of playing the advantage. Jimenez then gets to the ball and decides to dink it over Ali and I think the ref was still waiting whether the ball would end up in the goal for it to be an advantage for Fulham. When it didn't and VVD kicked it away he finally decided it wasn't an advantage and blew the whistle for the foul. The ref basically was having his cake and eating it too.
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,410
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27454 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
This referee is new to the league? He was utter shite.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27455 on: Today at 12:01:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm
This referee is new to the league? He was utter shite.

Nope. It seems he has been doing PL-games since 2021. However, this season seems to be the first one, where he's doing our games. He was the ref vs Brighton and vs Bournemouth. He also did the League Cup game against Brighton only a handful of days before the one in the league. Before that we only had him in the League Cup twice...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27456 on: Today at 12:07:40 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
The thing is we didn't even make a show. No statement or anything pointing to our grievances at the video. Not even any media leaks by the club regarding the whole story. It's been total silence. That seemed very wise, as there was no need to make it into a 'us vs. them' position, as history suggests with ourselves and other clubs like Forest and Wolves that the decisions turn even more against you.

Evidence so far suggests taking that silence might not even make one jot of difference in alleviating the anger the referee clan will have towards this club for his sacking.

It's going to take some high performance levels from our players to make up for that. I'm expecting the worst to come during the next few months.

This is just the start.

Youre spot on and its true, you dont even have to do anything to be punished.

Its the same thing many of us have been saying on here for the longest time, officials are a boys club and anyone else is fucked. Its fall in line or get punished and its been shown more and more the last few years.

That Diaz goal was it for me. Up until the last couple of months I was working with a couple of fans of championship clubs, they made no secret of how desperate they are to have VAR in their league and told me it will bring a spotlight on the big decisions and then the officals CANT fuck you over. When I told them they dont want it they asked why and how I would describe VAR I promptly told them its like being on a busy train, feeling someone pickpocketing you while proudly telling you  im robbing you and knowing you cant do anything about it.

This isnt going to get any better. There is no one to hold them accountable for things and that Diaz goal showed it, nothing significant really happens when they ruin games, its potentially a week ruining a lower league game then back to the normal routine. Basically, were fucked and you dont even have enough common sense amongst fans to make it a universal belief that officiating and how they act needs to change. I saw so many rushing to the news of Cootes sacking talking about his comments not affecting how he does his job. The point is so often lost

Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation - as commonplace as having anti-Scouse bias when you grow up in an area (and indeed a country) where anti-Scouse sentiment is shrugged off even by people who would never countenance the same comments being made about other groups of people.

We've seen it with Wolves too - raising grievances and seemingly getting punished for them as some of the referees close ranks and strike back.

This would be an interesting experiment: go through every game of the season, capture clips of the five biggest decisions (penalty calls, red cards, etc.) from each game, and do some digital wizardry to make the clubs and players involved anonymous. Get an independent panel of foreign refs to say what their decision would be for each situation. Then see which clubs have the biggest discrepancies between the decisions of the panel versus the decisions of the referee during the actual game.

Every club would have some discrepancies. But I would be willing to bet that we would be near one end of the spectrum, and the Manchester clubs would be near the other.



I mentioned this idea a while ago (without going into specifics of which teams are affected the most). Replays of various incidents with no way of distinguishing the players involved and asking officials by the letter of the law as they so love to use to lecture fans (because obviously none of us could possibly understand that)what is the correct decision.

Id pay good money to see a documentary with this included and the officials reactions at the end when they see they themselves have quoted laws of the game to come to a certain decision, only to see one of their colleagues gave a completely different decision that affected a game
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27457 on: Today at 12:10:27 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm
How was Diop saved by the offside flag? He still got a yellow didnt he? Dont quite understand that. Granted it should have been red but have they explained that one?

And the red card is also odd. Yes its a foul, and in theory hes last man but Jiminez still had the goal scoring opportunity. He just missed it. Had the ref said tough, I played on and you missed, Fulham might have been slightly miffed but I dont think it would have been too outrageous.

I don't think it even was a DOGSO in the first place, even if he hadn't played advantage. He played the ball sideways, away from goal, and if you take Jimenez and Robbo out of the equation, Van Dijk gets to the ball first.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,025
  • JFT 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27458 on: Today at 12:53:39 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:01:30 am
Nope. It seems he has been doing PL-games since 2021. However, this season seems to be the first one, where he's doing our games. He was the ref vs Brighton and vs Bournemouth. He also did the League Cup game against Brighton only a handful of days before the one in the league. Before that we only had him in the League Cup twice...

The interesting bit is that 5 of the 6 games of ours he has refereed and all three League games have been at Anfield. That is very unusual for an inexperienced Referee. They must trust him to be 'strong' at Anfield.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27459 on: Today at 12:59:15 am »
God refs are shit aren't they
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,902
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27460 on: Today at 01:32:09 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation...
Apologies for just picking out the one line from your post, but it sums up something I loathe in this godforsaken country of ours. The thing is, Coote dug his own grave. Not only that, he then jumped in and buried himself. It was all on him. His highly unprofessional behaviour had nothing to do with LFC. It was simply Coote being Coote.

The problem is no one ever seems able to take responsibility for their behaviour anymore. It has to be the fault of those they were abusing instead. People then close ranks to protect the unprofessional. Honestly, it's absolutely bizarre. Instead of the PGMOL cleaning up its act, it acts like a toddler having a tantrum. Instead of looking at itself, it lashes out and becomes more and more punitive. It's genuinely bizarre behavior from supposedly professional adults. They need replacing with adults who can be professional, and quickly.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27461 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
That's exactly what I was saying at the time, he played advantage and they didn't score, so how has he been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity?

Wasn't there an example just a few weeks ago where our attacker (almost certainly Mo) was blatantly fouled in a DOGSO but there was no red because the ref had paid advantage? We might have ended up scoring. If the rules make any distinction between DOGSO+Advantage+Goal vs. DOGSO+Advantage+Fuckup then I'm unaware of it, but it is 16 years since I last reffed.
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27462 on: Today at 01:55:43 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:35:07 am
Wasn't there an example just a few weeks ago where our attacker (almost certainly Mo) was blatantly fouled in a DOGSO but there was no red because the ref had paid advantage? We might have ended up scoring. If the rules make any distinction between DOGSO+Advantage+Goal vs. DOGSO+Advantage+Fuckup then I'm unaware of it, but it is 16 years since I last reffed.

It was against Villa but the ref (Coote ironically enough) didnt play advantage, he actually waved his arms to say no foul!

Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:10:27 am
I don't think it even was a DOGSO in the first place, even if he hadn't played advantage. He played the ball sideways, away from goal, and if you take Jimenez and Robbo out of the equation, Van Dijk gets to the ball first.

It was definitely DOGSO. The touch goes across the pitch edge of the box but Wilson was in a sprint and was wiped out by Robbo. Definitely feel he wouldve got there before Virgil to get a shot off. Whether he would have scored or not we dont know but definitely denied the opportunity.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:40 am by AshbourneRed »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,115
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27463 on: Today at 02:08:28 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:55:43 am
It was against Villa but the ref (Coote ironically enough) didnt play advantage, he actually waved his arms to say no foul!

I should have known it was a false memory when it included an acknowledged foul against Mohamed Salah.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27464 on: Today at 08:30:15 am »
No complaints about the Robbo sending off but how the fuck was that not a penalty to us?
Fucking bent, cheating bastards.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27465 on: Today at 08:32:40 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:30:15 am
No complaints about the Robbo sending off but how the fuck was that not a penalty to us?
Fucking bent, cheating bastards.

I thought it was a penalty myself but then I dont know all of the rules inside out, I assume that the justification for it will be that Gomez was off the ball and didnt have much of a chance of getting the ball given the shot had been released prior to the foul happening, if hed been on the ball or in a position to receive a pass I think it would have been given.

The bigger question for me is the 2 sendings off, especially the Perreira one.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,998
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27466 on: Today at 08:57:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:39 am
The interesting bit is that 5 of the 6 games of ours he has refereed and all three League games have been at Anfield. That is very unusual for an inexperienced Referee. They must trust him to be 'strong' at Anfield.

Just seen a clip of Virg saying both our players and Fulham players felt he was nervous.

Probably been told, go out there, fuck liverpool over and we'll keep giving you big games.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27467 on: Today at 09:15:13 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:59:15 am
God refs are shit aren't they

and the problem is, no one can do anything about it! govern themselves and have the PL by the balls
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,998
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27468 on: Today at 09:20:01 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:15:13 am
and the problem is, no one can do anything about it! govern themselves and have the PL by the balls

What I don't get is why aren't the clubs themselves doing something. 15 of the 19 clubs get shit decisions every year, why aren't they just funding an academy to produce a load of referees in their 20s to replace the fat useless bastards of the PGMOL?

Organisation ran by an ex SWP pig , can't expect anything but a shitshow
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27469 on: Today at 09:29:28 am »
Every fucking person in the ground I spoke to said "This is PGMOL getting their revenge for Coote"

I think we've got to the stage where we refuse to play games officiated by PGMOL they are absolutely not fit for purpose. Every fucking game is as bent as fuck. We have to go through he courts and fuck these cheating c*nts off.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27470 on: Today at 09:43:22 am »
PGMOL are safe as houses. Too many vested interests.
Cant have the money affected by the scandal.
A ref admits on camera he is biased and is reported to be match fixing.
He is sacked but no investigation into the organisation itself?
And we will get screwed week after week in revenge.
Fuck this league.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,069
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27471 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:32:40 am
I thought it was a penalty myself but then I dont know all of the rules inside out, I assume that the justification for it will be that Gomez was off the ball and didnt have much of a chance of getting the ball given the shot had been released prior to the foul happening, if hed been on the ball or in a position to receive a pass I think it would have been given.

The bigger question for me is the 2 sendings off, especially the Perreira one.

The Perreira one is wild, just actually wild. How VAR looks at that an doesn't think it's a straight red is insane.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,069
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27472 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 09:29:28 am
Every fucking person in the ground I spoke to said "This is PGMOL getting their revenge for Coote"

I think we've got to the stage where we refuse to play games officiated by PGMOL they are absolutely not fit for purpose. Every fucking game is as bent as fuck. We have to go through he courts and fuck these cheating c*nts off.

We aren't going to do that but i do think we need to start by refusing to engage with the referee's on the field of play. Start by refusing hand shakes before kick off and post game. It's gotten so blatant now after Coote getting sacked the club needs to act.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27473 on: Today at 10:21:08 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:08:55 am
The Perreira one is wild, just actually wild. How VAR looks at that an doesn't think it's a straight red is insane.
It was about as obvious a red card as you'll see. Utter shit house cowardly act. The Diop one looks worse every time I see it. As far as I know there's no rule that permits assault in the first minute.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27474 on: Today at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:21:08 am
It was about as obvious a red card as you'll see. Utter shit house cowardly act. The Diop one looks worse every time I see it. As far as I know there's no rule that permits assault in the first minute.

The game is utterly corrupt.

Even the people fondling PGMOLs bollocks and shoving a finger up their arse can't deny it now.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27475 on: Today at 10:40:50 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 10:25:21 am
The game is utterly corrupt.

Even the people fondling PGMOLs bollocks and shoving a finger up their arse can't deny it now.
Unfortunately Andy you know well that the usual people will continue to defend the refs. They do it to avoid having to ask the same question that plagues the rest of us: if we know it's bent, why are we investing so much time and energy into watching? Ive been wanting to distance myself for years but it's very difficult. I can see a time when I'll be at best a casual observer but it's definitely going to be a gradual process.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,183
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27476 on: Today at 10:52:56 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
The thing is we didn't even make a show. No statement or anything pointing to our grievances at the video. Not even any media leaks by the club regarding the whole story. It's been total silence. That seemed very wise, as there was no need to make it into a 'us vs. them' position, as history suggests with ourselves and other clubs like Forest and Wolves that the decisions turn even more against you.

Evidence so far suggests taking that silence might not even make one bit of difference in alleviating the anger the referee clan will have towards this club for his sacking.

It's going to take some high performance levels from our players to make up for that. I'm expecting the worst to come during the next few months.

This is just the start.


Yep. This league is absolutely corrupt.

Blatent as fuck. Not sure what we can do. Is there a legal avenue the club can take to try and get some fair officiating?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27477 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
Ive never bet against us to win games but when our main title opposition become clear after Christmas (Arsenal or Chelsea) it would be very tempting to make a handsome little sum. Its as clear as anything that were not going to be allowed to win it again. Some of those decisions yesterday were baffling and it was a clear case of an Im bigger than Anfield ref.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,497
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27478 on: Today at 11:02:23 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:40:50 am
Unfortunately Andy you know well that the usual people will continue to defend the refs. They do it to avoid having to ask the same question that plagues the rest of us: if we know it's bent, why are we investing so much time and energy into watching? Ive been wanting to distance myself for years but it's very difficult. I can see a time when I'll be at best a casual observer but it's definitely going to be a gradual process.
I live in hope that, someone, somewhere is collating evidence and preparing a case, much like happened in Italy. More hope than expectation but surely someone is taking notes. The only club to be involved in a VAR scandal when the communications team fail to explain a decision. Seemingly the only premier league team used as the butt of jokes by intoxicated/high officials.
All teams get shafted by the pgmol, just some more than others. As others have mentioned, the only way we win it is if we build up a 12 point plus lead. Any time its close, never ever happening and the same will play out this season. This isnt me being negative, its realistic. I have complete faith in our manager and players, on a level playing field theyd win it this year. But it isnt a level playing field which is why I cant bring myself to get too excited. Just watch how it pans out over the next few weeks and months.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Up
« previous next »
 