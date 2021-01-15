The thing is we didn't even make a show. No statement or anything pointing to our grievances at the video. Not even any media leaks by the club regarding the whole story. It's been total silence. That seemed very wise, as there was no need to make it into a 'us vs. them' position, as history suggests with ourselves and other clubs like Forest and Wolves that the decisions turn even more against you.



Evidence so far suggests taking that silence might not even make one jot of difference in alleviating the anger the referee clan will have towards this club for his sacking.



It's going to take some high performance levels from our players to make up for that. I'm expecting the worst to come during the next few months.



This is just the start.



The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation - as commonplace as having anti-Scouse bias when you grow up in an area (and indeed a country) where anti-Scouse sentiment is shrugged off even by people who would never countenance the same comments being made about other groups of people.



We've seen it with Wolves too - raising grievances and seemingly getting punished for them as some of the referees close ranks and strike back.



This would be an interesting experiment: go through every game of the season, capture clips of the five biggest decisions (penalty calls, red cards, etc.) from each game, and do some digital wizardry to make the clubs and players involved anonymous. Get an independent panel of foreign refs to say what their decision would be for each situation. Then see which clubs have the biggest discrepancies between the decisions of the panel versus the decisions of the referee during the actual game.



Youre spot on and its true, you dont even have to do anything to be punished.Its the same thing many of us have been saying on here for the longest time, officials are a boys club and anyone else is fucked. Its fall in line or get punished and its been shown more and more the last few years.That Diaz goal was it for me. Up until the last couple of months I was working with a couple of fans of championship clubs, they made no secret of how desperate they are to have VAR in their league and told me it will bring a spotlight on the big decisions and then the officals CANT fuck you over. When I told them they dont want it they asked why and how I would describe VAR I promptly told them its like being on a busy train, feeling someone pickpocketing you while proudly telling you im robbing you and knowing you cant do anything about it.This isnt going to get any better. There is no one to hold them accountable for things and that Diaz goal showed it, nothing significant really happens when they ruin games, its potentially a week ruining a lower league game then back to the normal routine. Basically, were fucked and you dont even have enough common sense amongst fans to make it a universal belief that officiating and how they act needs to change. I saw so many rushing to the news of Cootes sacking talking about his comments not affecting how he does his job. The point is so often lostI mentioned this idea a while ago (without going into specifics of which teams are affected the most). Replays of various incidents with no way of distinguishing the players involved and asking officials by the letter of the law as they so love to use to lecture fans (because obviously none of us could possibly understand that)what is the correct decision.Id pay good money to see a documentary with this included and the officials reactions at the end when they see they themselves have quoted laws of the game to come to a certain decision, only to see one of their colleagues gave a completely different decision that affected a game