At one point yesterday, Gordon dived twice in the space of a few minutes and got two of our players booked for it (Trent & Darwin). Okay Darwin's was for dissent but I don't blame him for kicking off, it was a clear dive.



If the refs are going to keep letting them get away with it, they'll never stop doing it.



The reason Mo doesn't get many fouls is because he specifically doesn't dive. It would be easy for him to throw himself to the ground multiple times a game when he's being pulled/pushed/climbed on but he chooses to get on with it. Essentially being punished for trying to get on with the game.