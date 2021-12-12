« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1516915 times)

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,405
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27360 on: Yesterday at 01:24:29 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 01:03:51 am
I was thinking that game reminded me of the Everton game. I guess at least it means we won't have him for the derby

Maybe best you don't check who we have got... :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,989
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27361 on: Yesterday at 01:28:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:11:32 am
Gordon is a disgrace. I know we've been linked with him, but I'll be very diasappointed if we ever see him in a red shirt.

Off topic, I know, but had to get it off my chest. ;D

Gordan get's away with it because he is English. If Mo was English and played for someone like Newcastle or Arsenal he'd be getting numerous free kicks awarded per game. The referee's are just trolling us now not giving him free's for obvious fouls.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27362 on: Yesterday at 01:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:29:00 pm
I get why he didn't give Diaz the penalty, sure - but why not bring the play back to the absolutely obvious fould just outside the box? Oh yes, because fuck Liverpool.

Because it was a continuation, if he gave the foul outside the box, he would have had to give the penalty.

On ref watch, apprently it was all ok anyway because they were both grabbing each others shirts.......
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,571
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27363 on: Yesterday at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:28:47 pm
Gordan get's away with it because he is English. If Mo was English and played for someone like Newcastle or Arsenal he'd be getting numerous free kicks awarded per game. The referee's are just trolling us now not giving him free's for obvious fouls.

I can't remember the exact numbers, but there was a stat I saw recently (Think it was from BassTunedToRed) that showed how ridiculously he is treated.

Since he joined Liverpool, he has the same amount of free kicks won as Jack Grealish did in 21/22. (A few games ago, so has one or 2 more.)

Basically 7 years it took him to win the same amount of fouls as Grealish did in 1 season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27364 on: Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm »
At one point yesterday, Gordon dived twice in the space of a few minutes and got two of our players booked for it (Trent & Darwin). Okay Darwin's was for dissent but I don't blame him for kicking off, it was a clear dive.

If the refs are going to keep letting them get away with it, they'll never stop doing it.

The reason Mo doesn't get many fouls is because he specifically doesn't dive. It would be easy for him to throw himself to the ground multiple times a game when he's being pulled/pushed/climbed on but he chooses to get on with it. Essentially being punished for trying to get on with the game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm by MJD-L4 »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27365 on: Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm
At one point yesterday, Gordon dived twice in the space of a few minutes and got two of our players booked for it (Trent & Darwin). Okay Darwin's was for dissent but I don't blame him for kicking off, it was a clear dive.

If the refs are going to keep letting them get away with it, they'll never stop doing it.

The reason Mo doesn't get many fouls is because he specifically doesn't dive. It would be east for him to throw himself to the ground multiple times a game when he's being pulled/pushed/climbed on but he chooses to get on with hit. Essentially being punished for trying to get on with the game.
the other thing is Mo's personality. he simply loves the game, and he smiles more - even when things go against him - than just about anyone I can think of.

to me a lot of officials seem to view his reaction to be "ah crap, I didn't get away with that one did I?" so they ignore whatever TF he's putting up with.

that said, he does seem to get wound up a lot more recently. 
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,822
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27366 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 11:36:14 am
Booked Trent on his first foul, was mental.

Loved Trent's reaction too he was like "lad, I've been on the pitch 2 minutes" haha
theres the thing tho, the amount of time on the pitch shouldnt matter, a  fouls a foul,, a booking should be a booking and a send off should be a send of.. i remember Eto playing for chelsea a few years ago, 2nd minute shit tackle and it was the "oh its only early, need a few warnings first" when it was a send off offence. ref's should NOT have the ability to interpret rules  , they should clear and concise.but its the get out of jail card they all love so much
 
Logged
JFT 96

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,326
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27367 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:28:47 pm
Gordan get's away with it because he is English. If Mo was English and played for someone like Newcastle or Arsenal he'd be getting numerous free kicks awarded per game. The referee's are just trolling us now not giving him free's for obvious fouls.

and yet the internet is riddled with thick Geordies calling Salah the worst diver in the League (my fault for looking :D ).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 680 681 682 683 684 [685]   Go Up
« previous next »
 