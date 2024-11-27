interesting ....https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crl38k7n5deo
Trials of a low-cost alternative to the video assistant referee system, allowing managers two challenges per game, are to be extended.
Football's rule maker Ifab has been encouraged by results of early trials of the 'football video support' set-up at the Women's Under-17 World Cup in October.
It is designed for use in competitions where matches are covered by up to four cameras, rather than the huge multi-camera systems used in the major leagues.
That would include matches in the English Football League and National League.
Ifab - the International Football Association Board - has yet to decide where the trials, set to be launched next season, will be extended.
Its technical director and former English top-flight official David Elleray said it was likely to be "a smaller country" or somewhere like "league three in Italy".
Managers would be allowed to request a challenge, with the on-pitch referee then reviewing the incident in question on a pitchside monitor, with the material supplied by a video technician.
As with tennis and cricket, if a challenge is upheld, the manager would retain two challenges. If they lose, the challenge would be lost.
However, a hybrid system for the major leagues, with VAR used to determine decisions but a manager's challenge also introduced, has been ruled out.