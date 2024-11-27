« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1513001 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 01:11:35 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  2, 2024, 08:15:33 pm
That's strange, I guess the search function must be broken. Can you please link to the relevant posts?

Yorky was in the Coote thread he was hidden behind Lord Lucan who was riding Shergar.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 27, 2024, 07:33:56 am
Exactly this.

But I would say this behaviour would be common amongst them. Just give mates / contacts a little tip and it gets backed for a nice little bit of extra money.

Lets face it Le Tissier put it in plain sight boasting about their kick off routine which put the ball out for a throw in.
And the FA were powerless 🙄
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Realgman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm »
My issue is he will get way with it, and we will see him again though Barney!


Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm
Personally couldn't give a shiny shite as long as we never see him near a game of football again.

Stick a coat over his head and shuffle him out the back door to a waiting blacked out car, or publicly tar and feather him. Either way, I'm not arsed.

If he does have problems, hopefully he gets help to deal with them and become less of a knobhead, but ultimately the only outcome I give a toss about is him not being involved in professional football.
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27283 on: Yesterday at 01:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:11:35 pm
Yorky was in the Coote thread he was hidden behind Lord Lucan who was riding Shergar.

Ha, the chief rabble rouser! I lost count of how many times you mentioned my name in connection with this. Desperately trying to whip up a mob as usual.  ;D

But, as you know (and somehow appear to have forgotten) we did exchange thoughts about the calamity that is David Coote in the days after his anti-Liverpool rant was revealed. 


"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27284 on: Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:29:26 pm
Ha, the chief rabble rouser! I lost count of how many times you mentioned my name in connection with this. Desperately trying to whip up a mob as usual.  ;D

But, as you know (and somehow appear to have forgotten) we did exchange thoughts about the calamity that is David Coote in the days after his anti-Liverpool rant was revealed. 




How many posts did you make in the Coote thread? Zero

How many posts did you make in the VAR thread in the two weeks after the Coote revelations? Zero.

Now the dust has settled you are now back making snide comments about anyone who thinks certain officials are biased against Liverpool.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27285 on: Yesterday at 02:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
How many posts did you make in the Coote thread? Zero

How many posts did you make in the VAR thread in the two weeks after the Coote revelations? Zero.

Now the dust has settled you are now back making snide comments about anyone who thinks certain officials are biased against Liverpool.

What's wrong with you?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27286 on: Yesterday at 02:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:08:41 pm
What's wrong with you?

With me. ;D ;D

I am not the one who pompously told us that officials were professionals and wouldn't succumb to things like bias. They had professional pride. Told us we were imagining that certain officials quite clearly hated us. Then went missing for weeks when the Coote revelations came out. Revelations that clearly showed bias and hatred.

Now the dust has settled and the pomposity has returned. Anyone who thinks certain officials dislike us and who are biased is ridiculed again.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27287 on: Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm »
You haven't got the guts to quote what I said about Coote - either before the video or after.

You just make things up to suit whatever agenda you have, as you do almost all the time on RAWK.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27288 on: Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm »
interesting ....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crl38k7n5deo

Trials of a low-cost alternative to the video assistant referee system, allowing managers two challenges per game, are to be extended.

Football's rule maker Ifab has been encouraged by results of early trials of the 'football video support' set-up at the Women's Under-17 World Cup in October.

It is designed for use in competitions where matches are covered by up to four cameras, rather than the huge multi-camera systems used in the major leagues.

That would include matches in the English Football League and National League.

Ifab - the International Football Association Board - has yet to decide where the trials, set to be launched next season, will be extended.

Its technical director and former English top-flight official David Elleray said it was likely to be "a smaller country" or somewhere like "league three in Italy".

Managers would be allowed to request a challenge, with the on-pitch referee then reviewing the incident in question on a pitchside monitor, with the material supplied by a video technician.

As with tennis and cricket, if a challenge is upheld, the manager would retain two challenges. If they lose, the challenge would be lost.

However, a hybrid system for the major leagues, with VAR used to determine decisions but a manager's challenge also introduced, has been ruled out.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27289 on: Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:29:49 pm
You haven't got the guts to quote what I said about Coote - either before the video or after.

You just make things up to suit whatever agenda you have, as you do almost all the time on RAWK.

I didn't make anything up.

As soon as the Coote news broke you disappeared from the VAR thread and then never posted in the Coote thread despite reading it. For someone who seemingly gets off on telling fellow fans they are idiots for suggesting that certain officials were biased against us that was a remarkable about-turn.

This is your post from the SLOT thread.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 15, 2024, 08:55:58 pm
You keep on mentioning PGMOL. It has nothing to do with this thread of course. But maybe I can shut you up and allow you to confine your bloviating to the David Coote thread.  I said last season that it is possible that Coote is biased against Liverpool but I really doubted that proof would ever be forthcoming. But now he has supplied it himself. Under extraordinary circumstances. So I'm waiting to see what PGMOL do. I can only think  they will fire him. If they do not sack Coote I will be amazed and disgusted. You probably won't be (amazed). That's where we currently stand.

Remarkably the search function doesn't throw up any instances of you stating that Coote may be biased.


"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27290 on: Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm

This is your post from the SLOT thread.


From the "Slot thread"? So that doesn't count? Talk about pedantry!

But thank you for quoting it. I stick by it too. Coote should never officiate in a Premier League match again. As I said I'd be amazed and disgusted if he ever did.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm
Remarkably the search function doesn't throw up any instances of you stating that Coote may be biased.

You need so much spoon-feeding Eeyore.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 26, 2023, 11:48:41 am
It was certainly a penalty, whether he meant to do it not. One of the clearest hand ball pens you'll ever see. I'm not denying that at all. It's possible that Coote is unfit to be a referee because he is "emotionally against us". But if he is, then I suspect there are officials who are "emotionally for us." How you prove these things, I don't know.


The post was in reply to a poster who thought Coote was biased, although he used the term I quote. And now - of course - thanks to Coote himself we do have the proof.

On the wider point of RAWK etiquette.  You don't get to summon posters to particular threads. You're not a prosecuting judge holding an affidavit. Most times, if a poster I respect asks me about something on RAWK I will do my best to reply. But if a bad actor like you demands I say something then I almost certainly won't. I'm not unusual in this I think. There's nothing sincere in your approach to argument.

Finally, I could say that your absence has been noted, this season, in Fitzy's thread about PGMOL corruption. I wonder why? Partly, perhaps, because, no one has been demanding your attendance or taunting you about how Liverpool can be possibly flying so high when the referees are all systematically against us. But mainly, I suspect, because your thesis about systematic bias is in tatters.



   

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27291 on: Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm »
you two realize how tedious seeing this back-and-forth is?

dunno how many posts now, but feels like a hell of a lot, with nowt accomplished.

if it's that important to you to be "right", why not take it to PMs?
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27292 on: Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm
you two realize how tedious seeing this back-and-forth is?

dunno how many posts now, but feels like a hell of a lot, with nowt accomplished.

if it's that important to you to be "right", why not take it to PMs?

You're right, it is. But it's also tedious to be constantly "summoned" by the likes of Eeyore, who's been on and on at me for ages about this. I didn't reply for ages. Now I have. And now you're upset!

You can't win.



"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27293 on: Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
From the "Slot thread"? So that doesn't count? Talk about pedantry!

But thank you for quoting it. I stick by it too. Coote should never officiate in a Premier League match again. As I said I'd be amazed and disgusted if he ever did.

You need so much spoon-feeding Eeyore.
 

The post was in reply to a poster who thought Coote was biased, although he used the term I quote. And now - of course - thanks to Coote himself we do have the proof.

On the wider point of RAWK etiquette.  You don't get to summon posters to particular threads. You're not a prosecuting judge holding an affidavit. Most times, if a poster I respect asks me about something on RAWK I will do my best to reply. But if a bad actor like you demands I say something then I almost certainly won't. I'm not unusual in this I think. There's nothing sincere in your approach to argument.

Finally, I could say that your absence has been noted, this season, in Fitzy's thread about PGMOL corruption. I wonder why? Partly, perhaps, because, no one has been demanding your attendance or taunting you about how Liverpool can be possibly flying so high when the referees are all systematically against us. But mainly, I suspect, because your thesis about systematic bias is in tatters.

It was from the Slot thread because you went from a poster ridiculing fellow Reds who dared to state that certain officials were clearly biased against us to vanishing off the face of the earth. Now it has died down somewhat you are back to ridiculing fellow Reds and creating quite frankly preposterous strawmen to attack them.

The best bit though is the absurd notion that the Coote case somehow leaves a theory about systemic bias in tatters. Are you seriously suggesting that no one at the PGMOL knew about Coote's bias?

None of the fellow officials he worked with. None of the analysts who analysed his performance, none of the sports psychologists he worked with?

The fella couldn't hold his own piss.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27294 on: Yesterday at 06:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm
You're right, it is. But it's also tedious to be constantly "summoned" by the likes of Eeyore, who's been on and on at me for ages about this. I didn't reply for ages. Now I have. And now you're upset!

You can't win.





No it is not just me who noticed you disappearing and then coming back with bullshit like this.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  2, 2024, 04:47:51 pm
He was. But given the fact all the other match-day officials signed a temporary contract to allow Liverpool a free hit, it's unlikely that Tierney would have launched a one-man crusade. I'm sure he was sorely tempted to use VAR to call a foul by Darwin in the build-up to our second goal - and normally he would have done, which is proof that there was something fishy going on. 

or this.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  2, 2024, 05:09:46 pm
I agree completely. The Man City players thought Darwin had fouled his man and tried their best to persuade the referee that this was so. It would have been a diabolical decision for VAR to agree with them and encourage the ref to take a second look. But, as we know, Tierney normally would have done that. It was only the self-denying ordinance that he signed before the match that persuaded him to abandon his usual strategy and do the right thing. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27295 on: Today at 05:26:46 am »
 :wellin :wellin :wellin
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm
you two realize how tedious seeing this back-and-forth is?

dunno how many posts now, but feels like a hell of a lot, with nowt accomplished.

if it's that important to you to be "right", why not take it to PMs?
JFT 96
