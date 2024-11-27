

This is your post from the SLOT thread.





Remarkably the search function doesn't throw up any instances of you stating that Coote may be biased.



It was certainly a penalty, whether he meant to do it not. One of the clearest hand ball pens you'll ever see. I'm not denying that at all. It's possible that Coote is unfit to be a referee because he is "emotionally against us". But if he is, then I suspect there are officials who are "emotionally for us." How you prove these things, I don't know.



From the "Slot thread"? So that doesn't count? Talk about pedantry!But thank you for quoting it. I stick by it too. Coote should never officiate in a Premier League match again. As I said I'd be amazed and disgusted if he ever did.You need so much spoon-feeding Eeyore.The post was in reply to a poster who thought Coote was biased, although he used the term I quote. And now - of course - thanks to Coote himself we do have the proof.On the wider point of RAWK etiquette. You don't get to summon posters to particular threads. You're not a prosecuting judge holding an affidavit. Most times, if a poster I respect asks me about something on RAWK I will do my best to reply. But if a bad actor like you demands I say something then I almost certainly won't. I'm not unusual in this I think. There's nothing sincere in your approach to argument.Finally, I could say that your absence has been noted, this season, in Fitzy's thread about PGMOL corruption. I wonder why? Partly, perhaps, because, no one has been demanding your attendance or taunting you about how Liverpool can be possibly flying so high when the referees are all systematically against us. But mainly, I suspect, because your thesis about systematic bias is in tatters.