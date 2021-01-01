Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me



Was it offside in the 'good old days' of a few weeks ago for City v Wolves?



I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?



Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.



Yeah, I usually go mad, but anyone who has played in goal will know that the keeper will have been put off by the player who was offside and 100% the goal shouldn't count. He's interfering with play, as you have to be prepared for his to play the ball, from the goal line you don't know if he's off or not, so you can't ignore him and focus on the back post runner.They were fucked with that because Silva bumped Sa from the corner, so couldn't be offside and was running away from goal, so not classed as interfering. The goal was caused by the physical contact between Sa and Silva, that for me was when the offence occured.That was ridiculous, look at what the keeper is seeing from the offside player and stop there