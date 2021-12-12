Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.



The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)



Yeah but that's why I don't think it's fair. It ends up being a penalty because the referee gave a penalty - but he didn't know. He just had to give something.Similarly I don't think it works in cricket with their soft signals. You just end up with situations where the 3rd umpire thinks the ball has hit the ground before being caught, but because he can't definitively prove it, the player is still out.Give nothing - and if there is no compelling evidence either way you have to go with the least damaging decision (i.e., a free kick in this instance, or not out in cricket, or no try in rugby).