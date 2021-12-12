« previous next »
This is a joke really.
I'm about 99% certain they'll influence the game against us.

Fucking c*nts.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:44:41 am
Liverpool v Manchester City

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.


Fuck my fucking life.
Who is who of 'Let's fuck Liverpool'.

As we speak they're probably printing off the "For David Coote" T-shirts that they'll reveal when they rip their tops off after City score a retaken penalty awarded for Van Dijk sneezing 3 yards outside the box.
This is 100% Coote related. 3 Manchester officials, including one that has a history of hating us.

Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:05:16 am
This is 100% Coote related. 3 Manchester officials, including one that has a history of hating us.

Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.

And will Howard Webb get a question of: In the immediate aftermath of the scandal where a referee from Manchester is shown to be demeaning towards Liverpool and their manager, do you think it's a good idea to give three referees from Manchester a game between Liverpool and a club from Manchester? Why?


Will he fuck.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:12:24 am
And will Howard Webb get a question of: In the immediate aftermath of the scandal where a referee from Manchester is shown to be demeaning towards Liverpool and their manager, do you think it's a good idea to give three referees from Manchester a game between Liverpool and a club from Manchester? Why?


Will he fuck.

Coote is from Nottingham, but the point still stands
They are literally taking the piss.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:43:08 am
I'm struggling to get particularly upset about the pen given this still. It could go either way, the ref made a call, VAR couldn't clearly disprove. Stick with on field decision. Feels about right.

Yeah, it's frustrating that the ref gave a pen in real time rather than a free-kick, but having done so, there's not a lot VAR can or should do.

The Lallana one is more frustrating - he was out of control, nowhere near the ball and caught him really dangerously. You could tell Lallana himself was worried about waking by how quickly he jumped up to apologise and go over to Grav.
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 11:27:01 am
Yeah, it's frustrating that the ref gave a pen in real time rather than a free-kick, but having done so, there's not a lot VAR can or should do.



Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:14:16 am
They are literally taking the piss.

Thats unbelievable (or not). Was just thinking we hadnt seen much of the Kavanagh and Tierney dream team of late. Holding them back for the big occasion.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:43:08 am
I'm struggling to get particularly upset about the pen given this still. It could go either way, the ref made a call, VAR couldn't clearly disprove. Stick with on field decision. Feels about right.

Its more the fact that, flip that on its head and we'd end up with a free kick - in fact I doubt the ref would give us the pen initially anyway - look at the shirt pull on mac, where he was yanked to the ground.

Then you see this for the City game...............


Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:21 am
Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.


thats what I thought VAR was for, PGMOL proved me wrong.  It was 100% a foul, so, like you say, give it and ask, free kick or pen? With the ref actually going to the monitor to check for himself. If they ref still gives it, then fine, because he's had a good look, not guessed
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:21 am
Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.


Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.

The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:48:14 am
Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.

The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)

Yeah, and you'd think if there's any uncertainty, he should give the free-kick rather than a pen.

But hey, maybe he was absolutely convinced it was a foul in the box, or continued into the box.

Definitely not the worst one we've had against us!
Kavanagh hasn't refed us at all this season and they throw this game at him.

The home team has only won once in all the games he's been referee this season and that was a league cup game (Newcastle vs Chelsea)

In the league, the home team has never won
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:51:30 am
Kavanagh - Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
Betts - Norfolk
Cann - Norfolk
Taylor - Wythenshawe, Manchester
Tierney - Wigan, Greater Manchester
Wood - Gloucester

I mean....come on.

Kavanagh is the worse ref in the League.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:52:00 am
Kavanagh hasn't refed us at all this season and they throw this game at him.

The home team has only won once in all the games he's been referee this season
That shows what a strong character he is because he doesn't get influenced by the crowd  ::)
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:48:14 am
Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.

The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)

Yeah but that's why I don't think it's fair. It ends up being a penalty because the referee gave a penalty - but he didn't know. He just had to give something.

Similarly I don't think it works in cricket with their soft signals. You just end up with situations where the 3rd umpire thinks the ball has hit the ground before being caught, but because he can't definitively prove it, the player is still out.

Give nothing - and if there is no compelling evidence either way you have to go with the least damaging decision (i.e., a free kick in this instance, or not out in cricket, or no try in rugby).
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:48:14 am
Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.

The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)

You can't keep the onfield decision if it is wrong though.

There is evidence to show it is outside box.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:01 am
You can't keep the onfield decision if it is wrong though.

There is evidence to show it is outside box.

But there is also evidence that there is contact in the box too.....at what point is it deemed a foul and at what point does it stop being a foul.  I've seen plenty of instances where a foul starts outside but is given as it continues inside.  Whats the cut off point, becuase it obviously isn't first contact??
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:51:30 am
Kavanagh - Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
Betts - Norfolk
Cann - Norfolk
Taylor - Wythenshawe, Manchester
Tierney - Wigan, Greater Manchester
Wood - Gloucester

I mean....come on.

That's actually disgraceful. These crooks aren't going to let us win this league mark my words.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:51:30 am
Kavanagh - Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester - Supports man Utd I've been told by the brother of someone who he mentored
Betts - Norfolk
Cann - Norfolk
Taylor - Wythenshawe, Manchester - Claims to support Altrincham, grew up on a massive Council estate where they mostly support Utd, hate scousers and hate Liverpool
Tierney - Wigan, Greater Manchester - Supports Wigan - LFC and MU have huge followings in Wigan, Wiganers hate Scousers, hated Klopp
Wood - Gloucester

I mean....come on.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:59:07 am
But there is also evidence that there is contact in the box too.....at what point is it deemed a foul and at what point does it stop being a foul.  I've seen plenty of instances where a foul starts outside but is given as it continues inside.  Whats the cut off point, becuase it obviously isn't first contact??

The foul is outside the box. Dibley falls onto Robbo.

Anyway, they said there wasn't evidence to say it was outside box when there 5 angles showing it was.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:05:16 am
This is 100% Coote related. 3 Manchester officials, including one that has a history of hating us.

Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.

Yeap. They need to stand up for the fans and the players.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:59:07 am
But there is also evidence that there is contact in the box too.....at what point is it deemed a foul and at what point does it stop being a foul.  I've seen plenty of instances where a foul starts outside but is given as it continues inside.  Whats the cut off point, becuase it obviously isn't first contact??

Isn't that for pulling or constant fouls though? A single coming together outside the box cannot continue, the first contact should be the foul surely?
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:59:07 am
But there is also evidence that there is contact in the box too.....at what point is it deemed a foul and at what point does it stop being a foul.  I've seen plenty of instances where a foul starts outside but is given as it continues inside.  Whats the cut off point, becuase it obviously isn't first contact??

a little while back there was a lot of discussion about the cameras in use not being sophisticated enough to provide adequate frames-per-second capability i.e. players move faster than their images can be captured.

the discussion seems to have disappeared completely, but no new cameras have been introduced so we're all left squinting at semi-blurred images that can be interpreted multiple ways.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:02:55 pm
Isn't that for pulling or constant fouls though? A single coming together outside the box cannot continue, the first contact should be the foul surely?

Exactly.

If you fouls someone and their momentum means they fall into you then what can you do?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:02:55 pm
Isn't that for pulling or constant fouls though? A single coming together outside the box cannot continue, the first contact should be the foul surely?

I mean, i genuinely dont know.

I'm in the bracket of those who didn't think it was a penalty, just trying to maybe understand why it stood and could be given.
Id love to say I cant believe that referee selection but its every single season, especially when were pushing City for the league.

I was trying to check out of all this, I really was.
Its' pretty crazy that ref line up for the City match. You just can't imagine that ever being allowed to happen if it was officials from in and around Liverpool. And nothing is said. Nothing.

Can already see several red card tackles being let off, a dodgy pen decision not being given, foul after niggly foul being given for them.
