Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play).
They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.
thats what I thought VAR was for, PGMOL proved me wrong. It was 100% a foul, so, like you say, give it and ask, free kick or pen? With the ref actually going to the monitor to check for himself. If they ref still gives it, then fine, because he's had a good look, not guessed