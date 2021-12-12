« previous next »
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27160 on: Today at 10:52:15 am
This is a joke really.
I'm about 99% certain they'll influence the game against us.

Fucking c*nts.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27161 on: Today at 10:57:04 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:44:41 am
Liverpool v Manchester City

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.


Fuck my fucking life.
Who is who of 'Let's fuck Liverpool'.

As we speak they're probably printing off the "For David Coote" T-shirts that they'll reveal when they rip their tops off after City score a retaken penalty awarded for Van Dijk sneezing 3 yards outside the box.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27162 on: Today at 11:05:16 am
This is 100% Coote related. 3 Manchester officials, including one that has a history of hating us.

Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27163 on: Today at 11:12:24 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:05:16 am
This is 100% Coote related. 3 Manchester officials, including one that has a history of hating us.

Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.

And will Howard Webb get a question of: In the immediate aftermath of the scandal where a referee from Manchester is shown to be demeaning towards Liverpool and their manager, do you think it's a good idea to give three referees from Manchester a game between Liverpool and a club from Manchester? Why?


Will he fuck.
stewil007

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27164 on: Today at 11:14:13 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:12:24 am
And will Howard Webb get a question of: In the immediate aftermath of the scandal where a referee from Manchester is shown to be demeaning towards Liverpool and their manager, do you think it's a good idea to give three referees from Manchester a game between Liverpool and a club from Manchester? Why?


Will he fuck.

Coote is from Nottingham, but the point still stands
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27165 on: Today at 11:14:16 am
They are literally taking the piss.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Red Wanderer

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27166 on: Today at 11:27:01 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:43:08 am
I'm struggling to get particularly upset about the pen given this still. It could go either way, the ref made a call, VAR couldn't clearly disprove. Stick with on field decision. Feels about right.

Yeah, it's frustrating that the ref gave a pen in real time rather than a free-kick, but having done so, there's not a lot VAR can or should do.

The Lallana one is more frustrating - he was out of control, nowhere near the ball and caught him really dangerously. You could tell Lallana himself was worried about waking by how quickly he jumped up to apologise and go over to Grav.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27167 on: Today at 11:29:21 am
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 11:27:01 am
Yeah, it's frustrating that the ref gave a pen in real time rather than a free-kick, but having done so, there's not a lot VAR can or should do.



Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Corrie Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27168 on: Today at 11:31:41 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:14:16 am
They are literally taking the piss.

Thats unbelievable (or not). Was just thinking we hadnt seen much of the Kavanagh and Tierney dream team of late. Holding them back for the big occasion.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27169 on: Today at 11:42:45 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:43:08 am
I'm struggling to get particularly upset about the pen given this still. It could go either way, the ref made a call, VAR couldn't clearly disprove. Stick with on field decision. Feels about right.

Its more the fact that, flip that on its head and we'd end up with a free kick - in fact I doubt the ref would give us the pen initially anyway - look at the shirt pull on mac, where he was yanked to the ground.

Then you see this for the City game...............


Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.
Jurgen YNWA

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27170 on: Today at 11:44:43 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:21 am
Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.


thats what I thought VAR was for, PGMOL proved me wrong.  It was 100% a foul, so, like you say, give it and ask, free kick or pen? With the ref actually going to the monitor to check for himself. If they ref still gives it, then fine, because he's had a good look, not guessed
Jurgen YNWA

stewil007

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27171 on: Today at 11:48:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:21 am
Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play). 

They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.


Its just a bit like cricket in this instance, where his on field decision is Pen, and its down to VAR to state otherwise with compelling evidence to the contrary.

The pen would unlikely have been given if he had just given a foul outside the box (you would hope)
