Yeah, it's frustrating that the ref gave a pen in real time rather than a free-kick, but having done so, there's not a lot VAR can or should do.







Honestly in situations like this I don't see why the referee can't blow his whistle, because he knows it's a foul, and then just ask for VAR to review if it's a penalty or a free-kick, because there is no way he didn't just guess (which is where unconscious bias can come into play).They do similar in rugby with tries if they aren't sure if it' over the line, or been held up or whatever.