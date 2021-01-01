« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1499358 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27120 on: Today at 01:04:46 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.
Exactly, I could call that one today but then it was one of those fouls that deserved a penalty, some inside the box don't.
They may be out to get us but they did not try too hard today and they failed anyway
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27121 on: Today at 03:28:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm
From his position, the ref couldn't see if the foul was inside or outside the box, therefore its a clear and obvious error that he gave it when the foul was outside the box

First contact, his right foot is nowhere near the 18yd line, the Abu Dhabi employee used the later pic to justify his corrupt decision




The Bitter and the Everton Supporter will back the pen on ref watch

Still a far cry from the penalty against our women's team a few days ago...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27122 on: Today at 05:42:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm
Can't complain overall but thought the ref should have give a free kick rather than a pen, was too eager to book our lads and the 8 mins was a joke. Eventually got a pen but it was stonewall.

The 8 mins was about right to be fair , Onuachu wasted at least 4 mins alone when they realised the sub wasnt ready to come on and he dropped to the floor like a sack of spuds and the ref indicated he needed a stretcher, then getting up like Lazarus once the sub was ready.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27123 on: Today at 07:05:59 am »
Just strange that all 3 VAR checks went against us, the pen could have gone either way to be fair but the two 100% red cards were very dodgy from Oliver. Lallanas was bad but Stephens on Mo was both petulant and he meant it. that could have put Salah out for weeks, Mo cearly was annoyed at the 'challenge'. not sure how you can watch both these fouls back and think they are fine, or in Lallanas case the same as Mo taking his shirt off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27124 on: Today at 07:55:18 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:05:59 am
Just strange that all 3 VAR checks went against us, the pen could have gone either way to be fair but the two 100% red cards were very dodgy from Oliver. Lallanas was bad but Stephens on Mo was both petulant and he meant it. that could have put Salah out for weeks, Mo cearly was annoyed at the 'challenge'. not sure how you can watch both these fouls back and think they are fine, or in Lallanas case the same as Mo taking his shirt off.

Nothing strange about it at all in all honesty. Even though the Coote stuff was none of our doing and all of his own, our team will suffer for it every game going forward. They will circle the wagons now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27125 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:05:59 am
Just strange that all 3 VAR checks went against us, the pen could have gone either way to be fair but the two 100% red cards were very dodgy from Oliver. Lallanas was bad but Stephens on Mo was both petulant and he meant it. that could have put Salah out for weeks, Mo cearly was annoyed at the 'challenge'. not sure how you can watch both these fouls back and think they are fine, or in Lallanas case the same as Mo taking his shirt off.

Yeah 100% of them go against us when you ignore the ones that go in our favour.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27126 on: Today at 08:18:17 am »
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 12:33:17 am
Not the first time we concede a penalty for a foul outside the area and we go on to win the match. Anyone remembers that game during the quarantine at Anfield when Fabinho was penalised for a challenge early in the game? That was even further from the line than today's and I don't even think it was a foul...
Today's penalty brought back memories of how angry I was back then with that decision  :no

The womens team lost the Derby last week for one given further out the area than yesterdays - both teams getting fucked over by refs in the same week

Edit :- just seen this

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:28:30 am
Still a far cry from the penalty against our women's team a few days ago...

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27127 on: Today at 08:38:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:56:41 am
VAR's prime directive - don't embarrass your mates.

And change the threshold from game to game.

Direct it like wrestling.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27128 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
I am utterly perplexed at lack of conversation around that blatant pull on McAlister in the box. In what fucking universe is that not at least borderline penalty? Yet we didn't even get a replay during the match, let alone a penalty check.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27129 on: Today at 08:58:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:57:01 am
I am utterly perplexed at lack of conversation around that blatant pull on McAlister in the box. In what fucking universe is that not at least borderline penalty? Yet we didn't even get a replay during the match, let alone a penalty check.

Sky wouldnt say anything as they wanted the equaliser for Saints.

I also hate how they have the feed but we cant hear it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27130 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 12:33:17 am
Not the first time we concede a penalty for a foul outside the area and we go on to win the match. Anyone remembers that game during the quarantine at Anfield when Fabinho was penalised for a challenge early in the game? That was even further from the line than today's and I don't even think it was a foul...
Today's penalty brought back memories of how angry I was back then with that decision  :no

That was actually given as a free-kick on the field too. And it wasn't even a foul.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27131 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:57:01 am
I am utterly perplexed at lack of conversation around that blatant pull on McAlister in the box. In what fucking universe is that not at least borderline penalty? Yet we didn't even get a replay during the match, let alone a penalty check.

To be fair the only reason we didn't get a replay is because the ball didn't go out of play before we got the actual penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27132 on: Today at 09:58:41 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:57:01 am
I am utterly perplexed at lack of conversation around that blatant pull on McAlister in the box. In what fucking universe is that not at least borderline penalty? Yet we didn't even get a replay during the match, let alone a penalty check.

Another one we didn't get a replay of was the challenge on Endo in injury time, looked a possible penalty to me, though the camera cut away at the crucial moment.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1gzdko0/endo_dribble_in_the_final_third/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27133 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:04:46 am
Exactly, I could call that one today but then it was one of those fouls that deserved a penalty, some inside the box don't.

They may be out to get us but they did not try too hard today and they failed anyway

What do you mean 'one of those fouls that deserved a penalty'? :D As Arne said, its factual. Its either in the box, and a penalty, or its not in the box, and not a penalty. The foul was pretty clearly outside the box. Its not an opinion piece, its either out or in and they showed probably 6 separate images which showed it was outside but decided to stick with the decision anyway.

Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:05:50 am
Yeah 100% of them go against us when you ignore the ones that go in our favour.

Yeah always the argument isn't it.

  • Penalty given against us when foul looks outside the area
  • Looks like someone smacks Darwin in the face in open play in the penalty area
  • Really nasty foul by Lallana is only given as a yellow
  • Pretty obvious pull back on Macallister is ignored in the penalty area

But because the referee gave a penalty for the most obviously handball you'll see, its proof that the VAR couldn't possibly have been biased against us in those decisions. Because if he was, he'd have just said 'Nah not a handball, didn't touch his hand' right?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27134 on: Today at 11:40:34 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:48:57 am
What do you mean 'one of those fouls that deserved a penalty'? :D As Arne said, its factual. Its either in the box, and a penalty, or its not in the box, and not a penalty. The foul was pretty clearly outside the box. Its not an opinion piece, its either out or in and they showed probably 6 separate images which showed it was outside but decided to stick with the decision anyway.

Yeah always the argument isn't it.

  • Penalty given against us when foul looks outside the area
  • Looks like someone smacks Darwin in the face in open play in the penalty area
  • Really nasty foul by Lallana is only given as a yellow
  • Pretty obvious pull back on Macallister is ignored in the penalty area

But because the referee gave a penalty for the most obviously handball you'll see, its proof that the VAR couldn't possibly have been biased against us in those decisions. Because if he was, he'd have just said 'Nah not a handball, didn't touch his hand' right?

Including the Darwin one in your list is a bit much  :D

Now ask a Southampton fan to make their list of perceived injustices. I imagine if the penalty shout that got given as a FK against Armstrong was the other way around you'd have that on the list too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27135 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:40:34 am
Including the Darwin one in your list is a bit much  :D

Now ask a Southampton fan to make their list of perceived injustices. I imagine if the penalty shout that got given as a FK against Armstrong was the other way around you'd have that on the list too.

Nope, because we know from the Chelsea game, that when a forward and a keeper collide like that it's not a penalty
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27136 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:58:41 am
Another one we didn't get a replay of was the challenge on Endo in injury time, looked a possible penalty to me, though the camera cut away at the crucial moment.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1gzdko0/endo_dribble_in_the_final_third/

I was saying at that moment. If that happens on the other end, we'd have seen at least three replays of it with one in super slo-mo in the two minutes after it happened. It's how they create narratives. Or it's how they bury things when it happens to us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27137 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Where was Oliver for this?

https://imgur.com/a/Kyjkpjs
That has hardly mentioned during the commentary either. Outside the box and the whistle is blown for that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27138 on: Today at 01:16:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:13:48 pm
That has hardly mentioned during the commentary either. Outside the box and the whistle is blown for that.

Without sounding mad, its feel like Sky direct the games at times.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27139 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Where was Oliver for this?

https://imgur.com/a/Kyjkpjs

Planning his next jaunt to the UAE?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27140 on: Today at 02:50:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:13:48 pm
That has hardly mentioned during the commentary either. Outside the box and the whistle is blown for that.
I'm sure the PGMOL just see that as a Liverpool player flinging himself to the ground - backwards.  they think our forwards do it every game, I expect.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27141 on: Today at 03:02:11 pm »
Of course Dermot Gallagher was on today saying what a splendid decision it was (the penalty) and what a splendid decision the Lallana non-red was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27142 on: Today at 03:05:56 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:02:11 pm
Of course Dermot Gallagher was on today saying what a splendid decision it was (the penalty) and what a splendid decision the Lallana non-red was.
I'll look forward to seeing those decisions going against the other PL teams from now on.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27143 on: Today at 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:02:11 pm
Of course Dermot Gallagher was on today saying what a splendid decision it was (the penalty) and what a splendid decision the Lallana non-red was.
Theyre going to go full throttle for revenge for David, arent they
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27144 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:28:33 pm
Theyre going to go full throttle for revenge for David, arent they

I'd hope even they're not that stupid

Oliver is just compromised as fuck though, has been for a while with his extra curricular travels to the middle east
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27145 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:32:04 pm
I'd hope even they're not that stupid

Oliver is just compromised as fuck though, has been for a while with his extra curricular travels to the middle east

Yep - I've said this before, he's been paid by Abu Dhabi, the owners of ADFC, to work for them by refereeing in their league that they own and finance, so as far as I'm concerned, he's now an employee (or ex employee) of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and thus heavily compromised
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27146 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:57:01 am
I am utterly perplexed at lack of conversation around that blatant pull on McAlister in the box. In what fucking universe is that not at least borderline penalty? Yet we didn't even get a replay during the match, let alone a penalty check.

Sky. They've done it before with Diaz. Any boderline decision they don't even replay it, let alone talk about it. It's Sky. They do it all the time.
