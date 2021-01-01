Exactly, I could call that one today but then it was one of those fouls that deserved a penalty, some inside the box don't.



They may be out to get us but they did not try too hard today and they failed anyway



Yeah 100% of them go against us when you ignore the ones that go in our favour.



Penalty given against us when foul looks outside the area

Looks like someone smacks Darwin in the face in open play in the penalty area

Really nasty foul by Lallana is only given as a yellow

Pretty obvious pull back on Macallister is ignored in the penalty area

What do you mean 'one of those fouls that deserved a penalty'?As Arne said, its factual. Its either in the box, and a penalty, or its not in the box, and not a penalty. The foul was pretty clearly outside the box. Its not an opinion piece, its either out or in and they showed probably 6 separate images which showed it was outside but decided to stick with the decision anyway.Yeah always the argument isn't it.But because the referee gave a penalty for the most obviously handball you'll see, its proof that the VAR couldn't possibly have been biased against us in those decisions. Because if he was, he'd have just said 'Nah not a handball, didn't touch his hand' right?