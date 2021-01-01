« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Black Bull Nova
Reply #27120 on: Today at 01:04:46 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.
Exactly, I could call that one today but then it was one of those fouls that deserved a penalty, some inside the box don't.
They may be out to get us but they did not try too hard today and they failed anyway
farawayred
Reply #27121 on: Today at 03:28:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm
From his position, the ref couldn't see if the foul was inside or outside the box, therefore its a clear and obvious error that he gave it when the foul was outside the box

First contact, his right foot is nowhere near the 18yd line, the Abu Dhabi employee used the later pic to justify his corrupt decision




The Bitter and the Everton Supporter will back the pen on ref watch

Still a far cry from the penalty against our women's team a few days ago...
