I could understand why the crowd got excited, but the replay showed a well timed tackle. Yes, there was contact after he took the ball but it wasn't like he clattered the guy. This is where it's a grey issue but it's sort of like Ibou's was 90% ball won and 10% body contact whereas Sanchez was 10% ball (generous) and 90% wiping out the attacker. There's a proportionality to these decisions, but of course in the media one moment it's "he touched the ball, it can't be a penalty" and the next minute it's "there was contact, doesn't matter if he won the ball, attacker has the right to go down, very clever let's buy him a present", depending on the outcome they're rooting for.