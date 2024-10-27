I must admit, I'm just not getting the fuss about this West Ham penalty at all. It seems everyone is screaming shocking decision and I havent hear anyone yet on TV or radio say it was a penalty, but that's a penalty for me. Ings leg was off the ground and he took him out. Clumsy defending. Penalty.

For VAR or refs to get better, rival fans have to call out injustices but I just don't see how thats not a penalty. I'd be raging if that was against us and we were denied it.



I thought this as well at first but you're looking at it the wrong way, as I did. If you look at it with the view that De Ligt fouls Ings then it looks like a foul, but if you reverse it and think that Ings fouls De Ligt then it also looks like a foul the other way. Ultimately, that's because neither of them have the ball and they basically just go into each other in the same way.Based on the above I can see why Oliver gave it, basically because he was looking for what could have been a penalty and found it. But when you consider the alternative view as to what happened, which the VAR obviously didn't, it's impossible to award.