Taylor was ok in general. Some iffy decision making but it's a tough job to referee when a team are just cheating constantly all game and the home crowd are so insufferable over every incident.



He's not really a homer though Taylor. Often at Anfield he never gives us anything - rather than be influenced by the crowd he tends to go the other way when the crowd are on his back.



Refs are hopefully becoming less susceptible to their nonsense.



Quote

Referees are human beings and of course their judgment can be influenced or skewed unwittingly, no matter how conscientious they are. During my time as a Premier League referee we were given tuition to make us aware of risks of this kind.



One obvious factor is a big partisan crowd. It is a massive challenge for someone who has never experienced 60,000 people screaming at them to give a penalty to go through that for the first time. But that is why referees are developed over a long period, so when it happens, they are ready.



When crowds were chanting criticism of me I would use it as motivation and tell myself I was going to referee to an even higher standard. If anything, I think referees are likely to give borderline decisions against home teams at times like this  they want to show they are not being cowed by the crowd. I used to say something to myself on the pitch to keep things in proper perspective: Youre not going to die here.



You reminded me of some comments I saw from Peter Walton the other day:Personally, I find it a bit weird that a former referee can come out and say "to show we aren't biased, referees deliberately don't give home teams decisions" and apparently see nothing wrong with that statement.As for Taylor, I find he rarely makes any really big howlers like some other refs. He's just a bit random and inconsistent in small things, and sometimes when lots of those come one after another is when it can get frustrating.Like in extra time, he stopped Konate taking a quick free kick because it was 5 yards away from the foul, despite having no problem up to that point with placement of set pieces, despite them regularly being taken 10+ yards from where they should have been. Literally 20 seconds earlier he'd allowed Partey to slowly stroll 30 yards along the touchline before he finally took a throw in.