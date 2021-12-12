« previous next »
Didn't fall for a few of their antics which is a huge improvement on literally any refs we have had this season.
The semi-automated offsides can't come soon enough though. Why they have to test it so thoroughly when it works in Europe and international competitions is anyone's guess. Probably worried it will show PGMOL up for the incompetents that they are

I heard it was Adidas have the patent on the technology in the ball but we use Nike balls or something like that so we have to reinvent (and retest) the wheel.
Man United were on the wrong end of a diabolical decision today. How two separate referees can examine a replay from several angles and come up with that piece of crap is mind-boggling. Yet more evidence that most of them have no feel for the game.

Unless of course it's more evidence of PGMOL playing the 'long game' and ultimately rewarding Man United by appearing to punish them.
Just saw the West Ham penalty decision.

As funny as it is, that's an absolute shocker of a decision. Literally just 2 players going for the ball and neither winning it. They collide which is completely natural. How multiple officials saw that as a foul I'll never know.
Just saw the West Ham penalty decision.

As funny as it is, that's an absolute shocker of a decision. Literally just 2 players going for the ball and neither winning it. They collide which is completely natural. How multiple officials saw that as a foul I'll never know.

Always think the way the refs are just shown a small bit of the incident at full speed over and over again is really unhelpful and doesnt give any kind of context. Still made the wrong call I know, but just watch the whole incident from different angles and make your decision instead.
Makes the decision not to give us a pen for Doku smashing into Mac Allister even worse.
Just saw the West Ham penalty decision.

As funny as it is, that's an absolute shocker of a decision. Literally just 2 players going for the ball and neither winning it. They collide which is completely natural. How multiple officials saw that as a foul I'll never know.

To be fair to Coote, I don't think he saw it as a foul even after watching the video. He just didn't have the balls to tell Oliver he was wrong.
Taylor was ok in general. Some iffy decision making but it's a tough job to referee when a team are just cheating constantly all game and the home crowd are so insufferable over every incident.

He's not really a homer though Taylor. Often at Anfield he never gives us anything - rather than be influenced by the crowd he tends to go the other way when the crowd are on his back.

Refs are hopefully becoming less susceptible to their nonsense.

You reminded me of some comments I saw from Peter Walton the other day:


    Referees are human beings and of course their judgment can be influenced or skewed unwittingly, no matter how conscientious they are. During my time as a Premier League referee we were given tuition to make us aware of risks of this kind.

    One obvious factor is a big partisan crowd. It is a massive challenge for someone who has never experienced 60,000 people screaming at them to give a penalty to go through that for the first time. But that is why referees are developed over a long period, so when it happens, they are ready.

    When crowds were chanting criticism of me I would use it as motivation and tell myself I was going to referee to an even higher standard. If anything, I think referees are likely to give borderline decisions against home teams at times like this  they want to show they are not being cowed by the crowd. I used to say something to myself on the pitch to keep things in proper perspective: Youre not going to die here.


Personally, I find it a bit weird that a former referee can come out and say "to show we aren't biased, referees deliberately don't give home teams decisions" and apparently see nothing wrong with that statement.


As for Taylor, I find he rarely makes any really big howlers like some other refs. He's just a bit random and inconsistent in small things, and sometimes when lots of those come one after another is when it can get frustrating.

Like in extra time, he stopped Konate taking a quick free kick because it was 5 yards away from the foul, despite having no problem up to that point with placement of set pieces, despite them regularly being taken 10+ yards from where they should have been. Literally 20 seconds earlier he'd allowed Partey to slowly stroll 30 yards along the touchline before he finally took a throw in.
You reminded me of some comments I saw from Peter Walton the other day:



Personally, I find it a bit weird that a former referee can come out and say "to show we aren't biased, referees deliberately don't give home teams decisions" and apparently see nothing wrong with that statement.


As for Taylor, I find he rarely makes any really big howlers like some other refs. He's just a bit random and inconsistent in small things, and sometimes when lots of those come one after another is when it can get frustrating.

Like in extra time, he stopped Konate taking a quick free kick because it was 5 yards away from the foul, despite having no problem up to that point with placement of set pieces, despite them regularly being taken 10+ yards from where they should have been. Literally 20 seconds earlier he'd allowed Partey to slowly stroll 30 yards along the touchline before he finally took a throw in.

It's the Goodison syndrome. The crowd scream, boo and shout for every single decision. Refs either buckle under it or go the other way. 
Like others have said: it's funny because it happened to United. But fuck me, that's probably the worst call of the season.
Like others have said: it's funny because it happened to United. But fuck me, that's probably the worst call of the season.

It's horrible. VAR has gone their way many times with pens, Ole era especially, but that's disgraceful because it's never a penalty and VAR is not supposed to get involved with penalties unless it's a clear error by the ref. If the ref had given it then you'd expect it overturned.

It's bad enough our one got overturned last week but at least they could say he got the ball.

I've not seen it since but I thought Konate was lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half yesterday.  It didn't have much bearing on the result as Arsenal scored their second goal a few minutes later anyway but I'd have been annoyed if we didn't get a penalty with the roles reversed.

Has anyone seen the tackle analysed after the fact?
I've not seen it since but I thought Konate was lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half yesterday.  It didn't have much bearing on the result as Arsenal scored their second goal a few minutes later anyway but I'd have been annoyed if we didn't get a penalty with the roles reversed.

Has anyone seen the tackle analysed after the fact?

Absolutely incredible tackle, wins all of the ball and makes contact with the player after.
I've not seen it since but I thought Konate was lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half yesterday.  It didn't have much bearing on the result as Arsenal scored their second goal a few minutes later anyway but I'd have been annoyed if we didn't get a penalty with the roles reversed.

Has anyone seen the tackle analysed after the fact?

MOTD agreed it wasn't a penalty as Ibou got to the ball first (although Stephen Warnock managed to say he was lucky while also conceding it wasn't a pen!)
Absolutely incredible tackle, wins all of the ball and makes contact with the player after.
MOTD agreed it wasn't a penalty as Ibou got to the ball first (although Stephen Warnock managed to say he was lucky while also conceding it wasn't a pen!)

Thanks both.  Classic Ibou then, making an incredible goal-saving tackle whilst looking like he'd been knocked flying by a bus!
MOTD agreed it wasn't a penalty as Ibou got to the ball first (although Stephen Warnock managed to say he was lucky while also conceding it wasn't a pen!)

Warnock said it was a 'rash' challenge didn't he? It was anything but rash!
I've not seen it since but I thought Konate was lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half yesterday.  It didn't have much bearing on the result as Arsenal scored their second goal a few minutes later anyway but I'd have been annoyed if we didn't get a penalty with the roles reversed.

Has anyone seen the tackle analysed after the fact?

Var took a pen off us last week because Chrlsea player got a touch  on the ball.
I could understand why the crowd got excited, but the replay showed a well timed tackle. Yes, there was contact after he took the ball but it wasn't like he clattered the guy. This is where it's a grey issue but it's sort of like Ibou's was 90% ball won and 10% body contact whereas Sanchez was 10% ball (generous) and 90% wiping out the attacker. There's a proportionality to these decisions, but of course in the media one moment it's "he touched the ball, it can't be a penalty" and the next minute it's "there was contact, doesn't matter if he won the ball, attacker has the right to go down, very clever let's buy him a present", depending on the outcome they're rooting for.
